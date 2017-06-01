₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:21pm
Imo State Police Command led by the Commissioner of police, CP Ezike today, June 27, 2017 paraded about 36 persons suspected to be notorious Kidnappers, Armed Robbers, Cultists, including the one who is known for frequently raping his victims to stupor and coma..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/notorious-cultist-rapes-women-stupor-paraded-police-imo-state-photos.html
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by eezeribe(m): 8:23pm
The police would congratulate and secretly release him like Evans and many others.
NCAN from the other regions... This is something to give you an orgasm this evening.
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:23pm
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by lofty900(m): 8:25pm
He rapes them to stupor?? I'll love to watch the video
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by 24sqm: 8:27pm
Stupor and coma
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by eezeribe(m): 8:30pm
lofty900:why not invite him to your home and offer him the females available,then record and watch the video to your sadistic and masochistic satisfaction.
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by Young03(m): 8:30pm
So na them get all those guns
it's finished!!!
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by OrestesDante: 8:32pm
eezeribe:
Thank you my brother. We couldn't check the name but the location is cool.
Biafra Central....
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by Angelben10(m): 8:32pm
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by OrestesDante: 8:37pm
eezeribe:
Savage! Easy bro!
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by juman(m): 8:39pm
The badoo of imo.
lofty900:
You are bad.
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by Yeligray(m): 8:44pm
The path that people choose in life always yields results for them and this is theirs.. U find it easy to rape a woman but you don't realize that you are raping your destiny.
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by decatalyst(m): 8:51pm
OrestesDante:
Did you just say ...central?
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by OrestesDante: 8:54pm
decatalyst:Na rhymes biafra central....
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by Funlordmaniac(m): 9:14pm
NCAN "chimo unit" commanding officer on night watch duty.....
Well....by the flatidunus evans like shape of their skulls, the developmental nature of the crimes listed and from the location in IMO....we may have to assume that the inyamiri jews are most definitely the offenders this time around......horrid!
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by divicode: 9:46pm
Awon omo ajokuta ma mu omi
Awon iran ole, awon fflatties!
Awon omo iran olori pelebe
Instead of coming to sell gala in the hold up in Lagos, see your lives
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:01pm
na wa o
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by StephDamielola(f): 10:02pm
Rape again!!!
This generation is lost
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by NubiLove(m): 10:03pm
i wonder what sentence he would get... life imprisonment?
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by bastien: 10:03pm
See them, candidates for Evans university of Nigeria
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by BigBrother9ja: 10:03pm
Killswitch!
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by free2ryhme: 10:04pm
make dem castrate the guy jare
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 10:04pm
I don't believe a naija girl will go into coma because of ordinary preek
Never!!!
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by Ask4bigneyo(m): 10:05pm
Nnwanem!! Na our brothers from the YEAST
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by free2ryhme: 10:05pm
who come be rapist nah
stop make sporous claims
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by isalie(m): 10:05pm
24sqm:
Na too much money dey do am nor mind am
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by justscorchone(m): 10:06pm
OP you know wetin stupor mean so,becos for my mind I dey imagine person with toothpick for mouth when don chop belleful
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by incredibleace(m): 10:06pm
Which one be stupor again, all this bloggers had come again
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by tayo4ng(f): 10:06pm
no gain in crime.
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by kaycyor: 10:07pm
must all evil report be from the east
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos by Yinabim(f): 10:07pm
kill them all
