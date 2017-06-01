Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress (11780 Views)

Mr Eazi Defends His Girlfriend, Temi Otedola After She Is Accused Of Bleaching / Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend, Temi Otedola In Cute Instagram Photo / Mr Eazi And Rumoured Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Visit Barcelona FC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Billionaire Daughter shared the picture on her instagram page and met positive response from her fans.



NEWS VIA: Fashion Stylist and Nigerian Musician Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola looked so hot in a Black Cleavage Exposing gown.The Billionaire Daughter shared the picture on her instagram page and met positive response from her fans.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/mr-eazis-girlfriend-temi-otedola-looks.html 4 Likes

6 Likes

Smh!





One girl take peeshure jeje in her room and it becomes some people's headache... What's the info in this one NA? 7 Likes





inMyOpeenion:

Smh!





One girl take peeshure jeje in her room and it becomes some people's headache... What's the info in this one NA? She is a celebrity. This is one of the perks! 2 Likes

nice one

Classy.



She's very beautiful. 3 Likes

Her face is whiter than her chest! 2 Likes

CEOJAMIENAIJA:

She is a celebrity. This is one of the perks!



Lol! I still wonder how people define Celebrity! You, having a rich father or being a girlfriend to the Headies 'Next Rated' awardee or having 7k followers on twitter doesn't count you as a celebrity.





Celebrity is simply when you are a famous [especially] entertainer or a sport person!





She doesn't fits into those. Lol! I still wonder how people define Celebrity! You, having a rich father or being a girlfriend to the Headies 'Next Rated' awardee or having 7k followers on twitter doesn't count you as a celebrity.Celebrity is simply when you are a famous [especially] entertainer or a sport person!She doesn't fits into those. 15 Likes





Now Google your Name and compare.





See the Difference.



She is a celebrity.



inMyOpeenion:

Lol! I still wonder how people define Celebrity! You, having a rich father or being a girlfriend to the Headies 'Next Rated' awardee or having 7k followers on twitter doesn't count you as a celebrity.





Celebrity is simply when you are a famous [especially] entertainer or a sport person!





She doesn't fits into those. Google Temi Otedola and see results and who she is linked to, See articles about her, rumors and so.Now Google your Name and compare.See the Difference.She is a celebrity. 21 Likes 2 Shares

?



This babe is one of the honorary members of flat-chest gang, we no dey get cleavage Where is the cleavage mbokThis babe is one of the honorary members of flat-chest gang, we no dey get cleavage 5 Likes 1 Share

safarigirl:

Where is the cleavage mbok ?



This babe is one of the honorary members of flat-chest gang, we no dey get cleavage

I know some guys would be like " where is the cleavage?" Truly, she looks gorgeous! 4 Likes

CEOJAMIENAIJA:

Google Temi Otedola and see results and who she is linked to, See articles about her, rumors and so.



Now Google your Name and compare.





See the Difference.



She is a celebrity.



I can't take this!! I can't take this!! 10 Likes

safarigirl:

Where is the cleavage mbok ?



This babe is one of the honorary members of flat-chest gang, we no dey get cleavage Its takes two to tangle



Abájọ.. Breastless wagons Its takes two to tangleAbájọ.. Breastless wagons

Where is the cleavage ojere #grabsvaseline

chimoney17:

Where is the cleavage ojere #grabsvaseline Na the cleavage mesef dey find Na the cleavage mesef dey find 3 Likes

cleavAGE kor,

CEOJAMIENAIJA:

Google Temi Otedola and see results and who she is linked to, See articles about her, rumors and so.



Now Google your Name and compare.





See the Difference.



She is a celebrity.



Kai 10 Likes





It's like whoever wrote this doesn't know D real meaning of cleavage I'm still looking for cleavageIt's like whoever wrote this doesn't know D real meaning of cleavage 1 Like

safarigirl:

Where is the cleavage mbok ?



This babe is one of the honorary members of flat-chest gang, we no dey get cleavage

Tolexander:

Her face is whiter than her chest! Yeah because of Mary Kay,pancake and the likes. Yeah because of Mary Kay,pancake and the likes.

Cleavage be looking like flavour's chest.... 3 Likes

.

at her young Age she's already bleeping



I'm happy I'm still a virgin

saving myself for that lucky person whether a male or female

while some prostitute call Temi or whatever are bleeping 1 irresponsible idiot called eazi

Money! Money!! Money!!! That's all I see.





Since when ?



Wow . Eazi is dating Temi ?Since when ?Wow .

where is the cleavage?

hmmmm





I thought I heard cleavage





where is it?

pls where is d cleavage

No weapon formed against my FVCKS shall prosper. I cover my FVCKS with the disgusting menstrual blood of 12,000 filthy wobè children.