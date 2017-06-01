₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 9:16pm On Jun 27
Fashion Stylist and Nigerian Musician Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola looked so hot in a Black Cleavage Exposing gown.
The Billionaire Daughter shared the picture on her instagram page and met positive response from her fans.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/mr-eazis-girlfriend-temi-otedola-looks.html
4 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by Uchihaitaci: 9:17pm On Jun 27
6 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by inMyOpeenion(f): 9:20pm On Jun 27
Smh!
One girl take peeshure jeje in her room and it becomes some people's headache... What's the info in this one NA?
7 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 9:29pm On Jun 27
She is a celebrity. This is one of the perks!
inMyOpeenion:
2 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by auntysimbiat(f): 9:31pm On Jun 27
nice one
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by makydebbie(f): 9:31pm On Jun 27
Classy.
She's very beautiful.
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by Tolexander: 9:37pm On Jun 27
Her face is whiter than her chest!
2 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by inMyOpeenion(f): 9:41pm On Jun 27
CEOJAMIENAIJA:Lol! I still wonder how people define Celebrity! You, having a rich father or being a girlfriend to the Headies 'Next Rated' awardee or having 7k followers on twitter doesn't count you as a celebrity.
Celebrity is simply when you are a famous [especially] entertainer or a sport person!
She doesn't fits into those.
15 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 9:55pm On Jun 27
Google Temi Otedola and see results and who she is linked to, See articles about her, rumors and so.
Now Google your Name and compare.
See the Difference.
She is a celebrity.
inMyOpeenion:
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by safarigirl(f): 10:55pm On Jun 27
Where is the cleavage mbok ?
This babe is one of the honorary members of flat-chest gang, we no dey get cleavage
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by lepasharon(f): 11:12pm On Jun 27
safarigirl:
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:18pm On Jun 27
I know some guys would be like " where is the cleavage?" Truly, she looks gorgeous!
4 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by makydebbie(f): 11:21pm On Jun 27
CEOJAMIENAIJA:I can't take this!!
10 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by adepeter26(m): 11:30pm On Jun 27
safarigirl:Its takes two to tangle
Abájọ.. Breastless wagons
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by chimoney17(m): 11:40pm On Jun 27
Where is the cleavage ojere #grabsvaseline
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by Charismatic107: 12:18am
chimoney17:Na the cleavage mesef dey find
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by SonOfAfonja: 12:19am
cleavAGE kor,
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by iykekelvins(m): 12:52am
CEOJAMIENAIJA:Kai
10 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by phlamesG(m): 6:01am
I'm still looking for cleavage
It's like whoever wrote this doesn't know D real meaning of cleavage
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by chimoney17(m): 7:14am
safarigirl:
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by IamDino(f): 7:24am
Tolexander:Yeah because of Mary Kay,pancake and the likes.
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by ominilongest(m): 8:00am
Cleavage be looking like flavour's chest....
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by Evaberry(f): 8:59am
.
at her young Age she's already bleeping
I'm happy I'm still a virgin
saving myself for that lucky person whether a male or female
while some prostitute call Temi or whatever are bleeping 1 irresponsible idiot called eazi
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by fkpboss: 8:59am
Money! Money!! Money!!! That's all I see.
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by KingEbukasBlog(m): 8:59am
Eazi is dating Temi ?
Since when ?
Wow .
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by Saintsammurai(m): 9:00am
where is the cleavage?
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by morereb10: 9:01am
hmmmm
I thought I heard cleavage
where is it?
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by emmyquan: 9:02am
pls where is d cleavage
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by Husty(m): 9:02am
No weapon formed against my FVCKS shall prosper. I cover my FVCKS with the disgusting menstrual blood of 12,000 filthy wobè children.
|Re: Mr Eazi's Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Looks Glam In Cleavage Baring Dress by Benekruku(m): 9:02am
Now I have to buy another jar of vaseline and it's not yet end of the month
