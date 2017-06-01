₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,830,025 members, 3,622,704 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 June 2017 at 10:16 AM

Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo (8255 Views)

Wow!! Miss Chidinma Okeke Sets Instagram Ablaze With Her Outfits (photos) / Laura Ikeji Looks 13 - Sonia Ogbonna's Comment Sets Instagram On Fire / Linda Ikeji Sets Instagram To ‘private’ After Being Accused Of Buying Fake Hermé (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Igboblog: 10:44pm On Jun 27
Popular actress, Rita Dominic got her fans talking after she shared this hot photo on her Instagram. See photo and fans reactions below

Source : http://ndigboblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/06/rita-dominic-sets-instagram-ablaze-with.html?m=1

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by makydebbie(f): 10:45pm On Jun 27
And my phone never burn. Or maybe e never reach my side. Lemme goan get extinguisher.

8 Likes

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by ellahzy(f): 10:47pm On Jun 27
Instagram is as 'cold' as ever. Where did you see the fire again? undecided

1 Like

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Chidexter(m): 10:51pm On Jun 27
I am a fire fighter, I can quench the blaze
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by kocvalour(m): 10:53pm On Jun 27
make up err wia
hard to see natural beauty dz dayz

1 Like

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Ighoga898(m): 11:08pm On Jun 27
kocvalour:
make up err wia
hard to see natural beauty dz dayz
And who says she is beautiful even with the makeup.

2 Likes

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by chimoney17(m): 11:11pm On Jun 27
OP

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by goodmorning40: 11:14pm On Jun 27
What is firing about this picture now

Very ugly picture
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:36pm On Jun 27
Wailers goan wail. Y can't we guys show a lil bit of love by saying sonething about the pics. You find joy in spewing hat?! issa OK ... Gorgeous woman!

1 Like

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:36pm On Jun 27
Wailers goan wail. Y can't we guys show a lil bit of love by saying sonething nice about the pics. You find joy in spewing hate?! issa OK ... Gorgeous woman!
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Benekruku(m): 11:46pm On Jun 27
Mummy is really looking sexy!

Just like fine wine. The older, the better.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by omarithmetics: 2:58am
No, Instagram is not ablaze because of this
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by lenghtinny(m): 3:39am
Where's the fire
And I wanted to call firefighters angry
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by MasterKim: 3:48am
U too dey lie jare. Hw many follower she get wey she dey set instagram ablaze

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by OrestesDante: 3:59am
Una go jus put one funny adjective. Which one is setting instagram ablaze now. With Photoshop?
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by praizephoto(m): 5:30am
op sef .....SEE MORE ADORABLE PHOTOS HERE
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Igboblog: 6:42am
makydebbie:
And my phone never burn. Or maybe e never reach my side. Lemme goan get extinguisher.
lol
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 6:46am
Set instagram ablaze undecided and there's no firefighter in sight
@OP stop exaggerating headlines...

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by kennykendo(m): 8:43am
Igboblog:
Popular actress, Rita Dominic got her fans talking after she shared this hot photo on her Instagram. See photo and fans reactions below

Source : http://ndigboblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/06/rita-dominic-sets-instagram-ablaze-with.html?m=1

shift let me fry beans
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by keypad1: 9:08am
To fvck this rita dominic dey hungry. Old toto is always an experienced to.

Placing my hands on nyash and banging her from behind hitting and g spot will be so nice.

Since she is old her klitoris will be well matured and formed affording my tongue to suck and lick it well.

I will be able to put 4 of my fingers inside her toto and finger her g spot well. Playing with her labia and vulva.

Her huge lips is well formed to suck my deeeek like a chocolate bar.

My preek will do the rest work as i spread her legs and fvck her as she moans scream shed tears for me to fvck her harder harder harder.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by skywill(f): 9:09am
Pretty woman smiley. The young ones can learn a thing or two from Rita Dominic. Class, elegance, no drama or scandal..

Click Here for the Best Free Affiliate Marketing Tutorial Class on NL!!

http://www.nairaland.com/3714080/free-affiliate-marketing-tutorial-class

cc: bobowaja
cc: clickbnkgod

1 Like

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by BoosBae(f): 9:09am
I'm glad I didn't see comments like 'go and marry'.
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by vivianbelema(f): 9:09am
Beauriful momma. Sexxxy lips
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Goalnaldo(m): 9:10am
"likes" scarse for this trend sha
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Camlot000007: 9:11am
Op must you make cognizance of her age.
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by mamawin(f): 9:11am
makydebbie:
And my phone never burn. Or maybe e never reach my side. Lemme goan get extinguisher.
Kai. you funny die, lol
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by morereb10: 9:13am
no matter how she looks, she should go and marry


the beauty of a woman is not on her backside as Flavour talk


The beauty of a woman is her husband.
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by DatLagboi: 9:15am
shocked
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by colghun: 9:18am
Goalnaldo:
"likes" scarse for this trend sha

1 Like

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by obo389(m): 9:18am
This babe sef....
Hope 9ja guys will ensure this sweet thing won't waste o grin
Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by emmyquan: 9:19am
keypad1:
To fvck this rita dominic dey hungry. Old toto is always an experienced to.

Placing my hands on nyash and banging her from behind hitting and g spot will be so nice.

Since she is old her klitoris will be well matured and formed affording my tongue to suck and lick it well.

I will be able to put 4 of my fingers inside her toto and finger her g spot well. Playing with her labia and vulva.

Her huge lips is well formed to suck my deeeek like a chocolate bar.

My preek will do the rest work as i spread her legs and fvck her as she moans scream shed tears for me to fvck her harder harder harder.

1 Like

Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by ikorodureporta: 9:25am
keypad1:
To fvck this rita dominic dey hungry. Old toto is always an experienced to.

Placing my hands on nyash and banging her from behind hitting and g spot will be so nice.

Since she is old her klitoris will be well matured and formed affording my tongue to suck and lick it well.

I will be able to put 4 of my fingers inside her toto and finger her g spot well. Playing with her labia and vulva.

Her huge lips is well formed to suck my deeeek like a chocolate bar.

My preek will do the rest work as i spread her legs and fvck her as she moans scream shed tears for me to fvck her harder harder harder.

(0) (1) (Reply)

I May Propose To Sheila —uti Nwachukwu / PHOTOS: Couple Caught Having Sex On Public Stairwell (18+) / BREAKING!!! Anambra Firstlady Ebere Obiano Disgraced

Viewing this topic: Faddd(m), louis07(m), nobsalis(f), Hobowobo(f), maamisco(f), Oolayeancah(f), emmanikewon(m), NarnieSnyper(m), 7footre(m), gsparks01(m), oshiiteoku, easyfem, dirtyhokage, josephinegal, runtoman, jacojaco, kk4real, ikes9(m), Igwe007(m), Emmyspecial01, NONSO740, jey70s(m), Angy55 and 68 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.