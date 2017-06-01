₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo
|Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Igboblog: 10:44pm On Jun 27
Popular actress, Rita Dominic got her fans talking after she shared this hot photo on her Instagram. See photo and fans reactions below
Source : http://ndigboblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/06/rita-dominic-sets-instagram-ablaze-with.html?m=1
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by makydebbie(f): 10:45pm On Jun 27
And my phone never burn. Or maybe e never reach my side. Lemme goan get extinguisher.
8 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by ellahzy(f): 10:47pm On Jun 27
Instagram is as 'cold' as ever. Where did you see the fire again?
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Chidexter(m): 10:51pm On Jun 27
I am a fire fighter, I can quench the blaze
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by kocvalour(m): 10:53pm On Jun 27
make up err wia
hard to see natural beauty dz dayz
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Ighoga898(m): 11:08pm On Jun 27
kocvalour:And who says she is beautiful even with the makeup.
2 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by chimoney17(m): 11:11pm On Jun 27
OP
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by goodmorning40: 11:14pm On Jun 27
What is firing about this picture now
Very ugly picture
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:36pm On Jun 27
Wailers goan wail. Y can't we guys show a lil bit of love by saying sonething about the pics. You find joy in spewing hat?! issa OK ... Gorgeous woman!
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:36pm On Jun 27
Wailers goan wail. Y can't we guys show a lil bit of love by saying sonething nice about the pics. You find joy in spewing hate?! issa OK ... Gorgeous woman!
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Benekruku(m): 11:46pm On Jun 27
Mummy is really looking sexy!
Just like fine wine. The older, the better.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by omarithmetics: 2:58am
No, Instagram is not ablaze because of this
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by lenghtinny(m): 3:39am
Where's the fire
And I wanted to call firefighters
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by MasterKim: 3:48am
U too dey lie jare. Hw many follower she get wey she dey set instagram ablaze
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by OrestesDante: 3:59am
Una go jus put one funny adjective. Which one is setting instagram ablaze now. With Photoshop?
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by praizephoto(m): 5:30am
op sef .....SEE MORE ADORABLE PHOTOS HERE
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Igboblog: 6:42am
makydebbie:lol
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 6:46am
Set instagram ablaze and there's no firefighter in sight
@OP stop exaggerating headlines...
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by kennykendo(m): 8:43am
Igboblog:
shift let me fry beans
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by keypad1: 9:08am
To fvck this rita dominic dey hungry. Old toto is always an experienced to.
Placing my hands on nyash and banging her from behind hitting and g spot will be so nice.
Since she is old her klitoris will be well matured and formed affording my tongue to suck and lick it well.
I will be able to put 4 of my fingers inside her toto and finger her g spot well. Playing with her labia and vulva.
Her huge lips is well formed to suck my deeeek like a chocolate bar.
My preek will do the rest work as i spread her legs and fvck her as she moans scream shed tears for me to fvck her harder harder harder.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by skywill(f): 9:09am
Pretty woman . The young ones can learn a thing or two from Rita Dominic. Class, elegance, no drama or scandal..
Click Here for the Best Free Affiliate Marketing Tutorial Class on NL!!
http://www.nairaland.com/3714080/free-affiliate-marketing-tutorial-class
cc: bobowaja
cc: clickbnkgod
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by BoosBae(f): 9:09am
I'm glad I didn't see comments like 'go and marry'.
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by vivianbelema(f): 9:09am
Beauriful momma. Sexxxy lips
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Goalnaldo(m): 9:10am
"likes" scarse for this trend sha
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by Camlot000007: 9:11am
Op must you make cognizance of her age.
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by mamawin(f): 9:11am
makydebbie:Kai. you funny die, lol
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by morereb10: 9:13am
no matter how she looks, she should go and marry
the beauty of a woman is not on her backside as Flavour talk
The beauty of a woman is her husband.
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by DatLagboi: 9:15am
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by colghun: 9:18am
Goalnaldo:
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by obo389(m): 9:18am
This babe sef....
Hope 9ja guys will ensure this sweet thing won't waste o
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by emmyquan: 9:19am
keypad1:
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Her Photo by ikorodureporta: 9:25am
keypad1:
