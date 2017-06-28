Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number (5795 Views)

hello nairalanders. i believe i can get the help needed here.



yesterday someone stole my wife's phone and keeps using the line but refused to pick any call but he is always active on her facebook and whatsapp. so i stopped calling and msg him that he should lets talk and negotiate how much to pay to retrieve the phone.



luckily for me he picked my call and demanded 30k but i priced it to 15 k and asked for his account details which he sent to me with his phone number.



though i have his account details but the problem now is how to track him cus i dont want to pay 15k and still not get the phone. someone should help me pls 1 Like

report to the police 1 Like

report to the police

do u think the police can help with dis



modified: for those asking of his account details:



ph num : 09076234223



ph num : 09076234223

dairo prince adeyinka 0234574355 . pix later. have found out his address

I have a feeling that you are going to catch him, all thanks to him being an illiterate(by still using the SIM)



go to your wife's network provider office, explain to them, call him from there, if he picks up, they will be able to track his location (I also heard an app 'truecaller' can do that also)



tracking his location is one thing, catching him is another.





you'll still need the police to catch him, unless you're some kind of bouncer.. 15 Likes 1 Share

I have a feeling that you are going to catch him, all thanks to him being an illiterate(by still using the SIM)



go to your wife's network provider office, explain to them, call him from there, if he picks up, they will be able to track his location (I also heard an app 'truecaller' can do that also)



tracking his location is one thing, catching him is another.





i have gone to the bank now and the pix on his whatsapp is the same with his bank account. so have submitted a formal letter and the bank has told me to go ahead with the payment. i dont want to pay how the bank can help catch him cus he might be a nairalander.

have also reported to the police and played the audio of our phone conversation. even my 2 army brothers are now involved.

the phone thief is an illiterate



have also reported to the police and played the audio of our phone conversation. even my 2 army brothers are now involved.



i have gone to the bank now and the pix on his whatsapp is the same with his bank account. so have submitted a formal letter and the bank has told me to go ahead with the payment. i dont want to pay how the bank can help catch him cus he might be a nairalander.

have also reported to the police and played the audio of our phone conversation. even my 2 army brothers are now involved.

the phone thief is an illiterate

i have gone to the bank now and the pix on his whatsapp is the same with his bank account. so have submitted a formal letter and the bank has told me to go ahead with the payment. i dont want to pay how the bank can help catch him cus he might be a nairalander.



have also reported to the police and played the audio of our phone conversation. even my 2 army brothers are now involved.



the phone thief is an illiterate so you even have his picture..





so you even have his picture..

post it here then contact lalasticlala, let's disgrace him..

������i no fit laugh This phone thief na better mumu������i no fit laugh 5 Likes

Post his pics... No rest and privacy for a thief.. Let's disgrace him... Na small dem dey start.. Awon Eyan ti Evans.. Ordinary phone he is asking for Ransom.. If Na person he kidnap nko... 31 Likes 1 Share

Trust me, this thief will clinch the number one spot on the 'World's Dumbest Outlaws' on Sony Max. 16 Likes

hello nairalanders. i believe i can get the help needed here.



yesterday someone stole my wife's phone and keeps using the line but refused to pick any call but he is always active on her facebook and whatsapp. so i stopped calling and msg him that he should lets talk and negotiate how much to pay to retrieve the phone.



luckily for me he picked my call and demanded 30k but i priced it to 15 k and asked for his account details which he sent to me with his phone number.



though i have his account details but the problem now is how to track him cus i dont want to pay 15k and still not get the phone. someone should help me pls

Make friends with him. Form Genevieve for the bastard

This phone thief na better mumu ������i no fit laugh







Contact the telecom company since your have his/her phone number, or better still contact the bank...









OP ur chances of catching the guy was 80.1% with his bank's involvemnt bt if dat guy dey Nairaland U jst successfully reduced it to 0.9% cos u cudnt refuse d seduction of feeding the media....







I hope U gt him tho!







Who STEALS A PHONE AND RETAIN THE PERSON'S SIM AND ALSO USES HER WHATSAPP ACCT





WEN BOYS DNT EVEN OPEN BBM AFTER STEALING BB PHONE





OP ur chances of catching the guy was 80.1% with his bank's involvemnt bt if dat guy dey Nairaland U jst successfully reduced it to 0.9% cos u cudnt refuse d seduction of feeding the media....

I hope U gt him tho!

Who STEALS A PHONE AND RETAIN THE PERSON'S SIM AND ALSO USES HER WHATSAPP ACCT

WEN BOYS DNT EVEN OPEN BBM AFTER STEALING BB PHONE

I DIE!!!

Lol @ He might be a Nairalander.



what if the thief dey nairaland Op,you don ef up�what if the thief dey nairaland

This phone thief na better mumu ������i no fit laugh

Cc diportivo

instead of you paying fifteen thousand to that thief why not add five to ten thousand and buy a new phone for your wife. 6 Likes

Input the account number on the mobile banking application, it would produce his full name, take the full name and check facebook as the first step to track his address, if you are lucky something should pop up. 16 Likes 1 Share





hello nairalanders. i believe i can get the help needed here.



yesterday someone stole my wife's phone and keeps using the line but refused to pick any call but he is always active on her facebook and whatsapp. so i stopped calling and msg him that he should lets talk and negotiate how much to pay to retrieve the phone.



luckily for me he picked my call and demanded 30k but i priced it to 15 k and asked for his account details which he sent to me with his phone number.



though i have his account details but the problem now is how to track him cus i dont want to pay 15k and still not get the phone. someone should help me pls which bank?

Lol...this wan na pure illiterate! Bank details, profile pix, phone number: the dude is actually screaming "catch me". 9 Likes

simple go to his bank and request his account gets frozen,to force him to show up .but you must have the backing of CID 2 Likes

so you even have his picture..





post it here then contact lalasticlala, let's disgrace him..

Men u be character Men u be character

This will be interesting. such a dumb thief. When he's caught now, he'll be blaming the devil and the devil gave him more chance to have a rethink. He'll be caught Op, just limit the rate of info you share on nairaland as he might be a nairalander. Wish you all the best in your search. Please update us when he's finally caught. want to see what the dumb thief looks like.





dumb thief. 2 Likes

Police and then go to his bank with ur chat history