|How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by gabazin080(m): 8:22am
hello nairalanders. i believe i can get the help needed here.
yesterday someone stole my wife's phone and keeps using the line but refused to pick any call but he is always active on her facebook and whatsapp. so i stopped calling and msg him that he should lets talk and negotiate how much to pay to retrieve the phone.
luckily for me he picked my call and demanded 30k but i priced it to 15 k and asked for his account details which he sent to me with his phone number.
though i have his account details but the problem now is how to track him cus i dont want to pay 15k and still not get the phone. someone should help me pls
1 Like
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by chukspd: 8:44am
report to the police
1 Like
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by gabazin080(m): 9:01am
chukspd:do u think the police can help with dis
modified: for those asking of his account details:
ph num : 09076234223
dairo prince adeyinka 0234574355 . pix later. have found out his address
5 Likes
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by lekjons(m): 10:04am
I have a feeling that you are going to catch him, all thanks to him being an illiterate(by still using the SIM)
go to your wife's network provider office, explain to them, call him from there, if he picks up, they will be able to track his location (I also heard an app 'truecaller' can do that also)
tracking his location is one thing, catching him is another.
you'll still need the police to catch him, unless you're some kind of bouncer..
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by gabazin080(m): 11:45am
lekjons:i have gone to the bank now and the pix on his whatsapp is the same with his bank account. so have submitted a formal letter and the bank has told me to go ahead with the payment. i dont want to pay how the bank can help catch him cus he might be a nairalander.
have also reported to the police and played the audio of our phone conversation. even my 2 army brothers are now involved.
the phone thief is an illiterate
12 Likes
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by gabazin080(m): 11:49am
cc: lalasticlala , dragnet, puskin, honsule
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by lekjons(m): 3:00pm
gabazin080:so you even have his picture..
post it here then contact lalasticlala, let's disgrace him..
2 Likes
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by harrysterol(m): 3:08pm
This phone thief na better mumu ������i no fit laugh
5 Likes
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by fatymore(f): 3:11pm
Post his pics... No rest and privacy for a thief.. Let's disgrace him... Na small dem dey start.. Awon Eyan ti Evans.. Ordinary phone he is asking for Ransom.. If Na person he kidnap nko...
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by MadManTalking: 3:32pm
Trust me, this thief will clinch the number one spot on the 'World's Dumbest Outlaws' on Sony Max.
16 Likes
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by lonelydora(m): 3:33pm
gabazin080:
Do you know anyone in DSS or the network provider ?
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by Edopesin(m): 3:33pm
Post The Pic Asap
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by jashar(f): 3:33pm
hmmm....
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by SeniorZato(m): 3:33pm
Make friends with him. Form Genevieve for the bastard
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by Jazzlite: 3:33pm
harrysterol:
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by chris6flash: 3:33pm
Contact the telecom company since your have his/her phone number, or better still contact the bank...
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by oshe11(m): 3:33pm
Give his number n Acct number to "Abba Kyari"
OP ur chances of catching the guy was 80.1% with his bank's involvemnt bt if dat guy dey Nairaland U jst successfully reduced it to 0.9% cos u cudnt refuse d seduction of feeding the media....
I hope U gt him tho!
Who STEALS A PHONE AND RETAIN THE PERSON'S SIM AND ALSO USES HER WHATSAPP ACCT
WEN BOYS DNT EVEN OPEN BBM AFTER STEALING BB PHONE
I DIE!!!
5 Likes
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by budosky(m): 3:33pm
Lol @ He might be a Nairalander.
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by buskie13(m): 3:33pm
Op,you don ef up�
what if the thief dey nairaland
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by Jazzlite: 3:34pm
harrysterol:
Cc diportivo
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by jieta: 3:34pm
instead of you paying fifteen thousand to that thief why not add five to ten thousand and buy a new phone for your wife.
6 Likes
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by otimothy(m): 3:34pm
Input the account number on the mobile banking application, it would produce his full name, take the full name and check facebook as the first step to track his address, if you are lucky something should pop up.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by maxjax(m): 3:34pm
which bank?
gabazin080:
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by MaziOmenuko: 3:34pm
Lol...this wan na pure illiterate! Bank details, profile pix, phone number: the dude is actually screaming "catch me".
9 Likes
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by manikspears: 3:35pm
simple go to his bank and request his account gets frozen,to force him to show up .but you must have the backing of CID
2 Likes
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by trick9: 3:35pm
lekjons:
Men u be character
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by itiswellandwell: 3:35pm
This will be interesting. such a dumb thief. When he's caught now, he'll be blaming the devil and the devil gave him more chance to have a rethink. He'll be caught Op, just limit the rate of info you share on nairaland as he might be a nairalander. Wish you all the best in your search. Please update us when he's finally caught. want to see what the dumb thief looks like.
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by IBreakRules: 3:35pm
dumb thief.
2 Likes
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by ajalawole(m): 3:35pm
Police and then go to his bank with ur chat history
|Re: How Can I Track A Phone Thief. I Have His Phone Number And Account Number by write2obi(m): 3:36pm
Report to the bank and the police, then go ahead and make the payment he'll be arrested when ever he goes to get the money.
