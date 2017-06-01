Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / This Picture About Nigeria Airways Will Make You Cry (16049 Views)

Yes! It will surely make you cry. Can you imagine, 44 years ago, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates all indicated interest to learn how Nigeria turned the Nigeria Airways into an intercontinental national carrier with 1,500 destinations across the world, generating N150 Billion naira profit yearly and providing jobs directly for 10,000 Nigerians. Now let me ask you. Are we moving forward or backward?



On the 20th of June 2017, Skytrax announced the world’s top 100 airlines in 2017 at the world airline awards held at Paris Air Show. Ethiopia airline was ranked 48 (First in Africa), South Africa Airways 49 (second in Africa) and Kenya Airways was ranked 91. And recall that the 3 African airlines that wanted to learn from Nigeria 44 years ago are now among the top 100 airlines in 2017.





Top 100 Airlines in 2017





Now let me ask you again. Where is Nigeria Airways? With all the riches and abundance of natural resources, Nigeria cannot boast of one national airline despite the fact that there are about 10 aircraft in its presidential fleet.



Oil is a curse to Nigeria , hence , the downfall of every other sector.



I hope you have watched the footage of the heavily leaking roof at newly renovated Abuja airport .



These days we don't have business planes , we have private jets owned by the pas...rs

Oil is a curse to Nigeria, hence, the downfall of every other sector.



I hope you have watched the footage of the heavily leaking roof at newly renovated Abuja airport.



These days we don't have business plans, we have private jets owned by the pas...rs



I'm just confused. Nigeria was doing very well before the oil stuff. We were ahead in Agriculture, today we are struggling. Despite the numerous Tourist attractions we have in this country We are not even among top 10 tourist destinations in Africa. Sometimes I wonder if we even have foreign students in any of our university. I'm just confused. Nigeria was doing very well before the oil stuff. We were ahead in Agriculture, today we are struggling. Despite the numerous Tourist attractions we have in this country We are not even among top 10 tourist destinations in Africa. Sometimes I wonder if we even have foreign students in any of our university. 10 Likes

make i sha get visa. i dont even want plenty money i just want to llive in a peaceful and egalitarian society. you need to visit naptu2 thread and see way back. the country is gone 3 Likes 1 Share

.......Up until now we still don't know where the President is so how can we know where our national carrier is, our leaders wasted everything good in this country. Op you don't need to ask where Nigeria airways is rather ask where Nigeria President is or is not when a country has a functioning leader that things go well.......Up until now we still don't know where the President is so how can we know where our national carrier is, our leaders wasted everything good in this country. 5 Likes

I Will Continue To Say It. If We Are To Achieve Anything In This Nation, We Must First Restructure It So That Everyone Will Know Their Stand. Our Leaders Are Not Interested If We Move Forward Or Not But They Always Make Sure We Are Moving; Backward Ever. 3 Likes

Our so rogues and thieves (leaders) destroyed everything because of selves interest.

It shall not be well with those that destroyed this nation 5 Likes

The good old days. This country is like a keg of gun powder, waiting to explode. 3 Likes 1 Share

When a country is based on cake sharing....



there is ABSOLUTELY no incentive to be competitive,



NO incentive to innovate

NO incentive to exercise independent thought

NO incentive to interrogate ideas







JUST SHARE CAKE

FIGHT to hold the KNIFE

AND JUST SHARE CAKE



There's a fish that's blind 'Astyanax jordani' because ostensibly it lives in pitch dark caves and doesn't need it's eyes as they are no use to it, hence it has evolved into 'blindness'.



Soon enough Homo-Nigerianus won't have BRAINS as they don't require it. 13 Likes

Hmmmmm. Once upon a time, there was a country that was giant of Africa.





Cry ke

If you pay me like 50K per month

I go cry for Nigeria Airway 5 Likes

I'm not crying

"...recall that the 3 African airlines that wanted to learn from Nigeria 44 years ago are now among the top 100 airlines in 2017." 3 Likes 1 Share

What the hell happened 1 Like

My sister was an hostess on there before.



The youths of today do not know what we had. 6 Likes

if you will admit that everything cool named investments ended with the no direction of the present President in the year 1982 and 1983 earning us a coup that brought in a further confused leader that ruled for a longer time and handed over to another that spent more on security (for himself) to making the country great and down to democracy which lead to long line of noisy(without purpose) individuals who came in to reap the effort of their noise thereby wrecking the economy further and now the lousy "progressives" as claimed brought back the same wreck and now we can back where we shouldn't be 3 Likes

why would I v to cry when sm idiot re busy looting our treasury. ,cry kor, laf ni.... 1 Like

Oh Nigeria ! How art thy mighty fallen. 2 Likes 1 Share

make i sha get visa. i dont even want plenty money i just want to llive in a peaceful and egalitarian society. you need to visit naptu2 thread and see way back. the country is gone



Please share a link. Please share a link.

That was before quota system became the norm. North has killed Nigeria. Lets keep voting them till they bury Nigeria.



Restructure they say NO, Lets do away with Quota system and allow the best brains run the system, FOR WHERE? I wish i was never born in this CAGE called Nigeria. 8 Likes

according to the poster above me,indeed oil is a curse to Nigeria. i pray oh lord let this oil dry up let me see if we are all gonna die 1 Like

So sad



Here'so to all our corrupt leaders: #Iroko (tree) fall on u# I travel by road. How the hell is the pix gonna make me cry?Here'so to all our corrupt leaders: #Iroko (tree) fall on u# 1 Like

Why will I cry?

Cry ke

If you pay me like 50K per month

I go cry for Nigeria Airway



Wicked you!!! Now you've made me to shed tears............. Out of laughter Wicked you!!! Now you've made me to shed tears............. Out of laughter