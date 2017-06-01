₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by LivingHuman: 9:47pm On Jun 28
A 12-Year-Old girl identified as Abigail Igbe is excruciating pains after her aunty's husband allegedly beat her mercilessly for stealing N200 From him. According to an anonymous source who sent the report to Emeka Ugwuonye, the young girl who resides with her aunt in Lagos has been left with wounds all over her body...
Read the chat below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/06/man-brutalizes-12-year-old-girl.html
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by LivingHuman: 9:57pm On Jun 28
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 10:12pm On Jun 28
Her parent should be blamed for abandoning that kid to these criminals
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by johnla: 9:51am
Poverty
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by donprinyo: 9:52am
Wrong punishment. But might be helpful
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by crazyABO(m): 9:52am
After human fair human again
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by Laeroy(f): 9:52am
She just got served for her wrongdoings.....dats all
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by adajiboyy(m): 9:52am
hey our mothers did more than this to us and that has turn us into better person's today. she stole and she was beaten she won't do such next time. I remember when I was young and stole mum's 20 naira I think she did more than this and till tomorrow am grateful for that day.... let's not allow all this oyinbo kind of life get to us or else she could be the next Evans. today it was 200 it could be 2 million dollars tomorrow.
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by kullozone(m): 9:52am
See how rough she even looks, that'll tell they don't take care of her at all.
This one na better flogging oh!
There's nothing worse than both man and wife maltreating a maid or relative, because both of them go dey compete for who go beat her pass.
Stealing no good sha... She Probably did 'cos of hunger
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by Acidosis(m): 9:52am
Arrest the dude and take the girl and her parents for questioning
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by mrtegation99(m): 9:53am
This man needs jungle justice beating. And the wife is supporting him? She'll surely be next
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by YelloweWest: 9:53am
Show mercy nah.
U never thief before?
Hopefully she won't do it again.
However hunger is what makes most kids to steal
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by koolguy88(m): 9:53am
#ipobarecriminals
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:54am
It is not justified because she stole only 200.
I can bet she stole that money to give her boyfriend to buy one wrap of kpoli from Mama Jecinta.
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by Drabrah(m): 9:54am
Abeg! Dem beat me pass like dat wen I dey small, nw I'm berra off. Maybe I for dey compete wt Evans by nw, cos I don dey graduate frm stealing meet & money to changing NEPA bill. Na God & army belt do d magic.
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by 2SWT(f): 9:54am
I wonder why some people are heartless
There might be something more to that action the man took.
I think they should ask the girl if the man has been making sexual advances at her...probably that's why he had to beat her that bad and covering up with the N200 story
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by imstrong1: 9:55am
Then he can kill for his #1000
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 9:56am
stealing is good tho.
BUT MY SOLUTION TO THIS CASE IS THAT GIVE HIM BACK HIS #200,
AND TELL HIM TO REMOVE ALL THE MARK FROM HER BODY OR ELSE CHARGE HIM!
#military_cHARGING
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by eluquenson(m): 9:56am
Pathetic
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:56am
Hm may be he was trying to flog out the spirit of stealing from her which will destory her life tomorrow,spare the rod and spoil the child
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by Jemc(m): 9:56am
Nonsense, if she is his own child, would he had beaten her like that. Let him not worry, Umu ya ga ezu ori. I don't support stealing, but the punishment is much.
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by engrpheleeks(m): 9:59am
The man over reacted by beating the girl in such manner. Frog jumping for 30-45 mins would have done the brain reset.
And the lawyer abi human right activist should not blame the man 100% even though, they need to install some sense into the child beater. For crying out loud, she stole. And no one likes to be stolen from.
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by Pvin: 10:00am
so make the man begin buy her gift for stealing. blame it on the parents ,I am against child labor
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by Pvin: 10:02am
2SWT:
sharap must you see Everyman as
a pedophile. What he did was using
the rod to correct the child, here is
Afrika
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by banmee(m): 10:03am
adajiboyy:
Lol. I don't think you understand what you wrote there. If what you say is true, how come Nigeria is one of the most corrupt societies in the world? Have you looked around your society lately? People who have been groomed properly do not grow up to build a society like Nigeria. Nigeria is the way it is today precisely because it's people were poorly brought up. Every problem is solved by violence. Or better yet, "the short cut method". The mental exercise of identifying the "why" of any conundrum is seen as too much work. It is easier to just solve it with the fist in Nigeria. Meanwhile, in societies where you don't just start flogging are growing in leaps and bounds. How sir, do you explain this?
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by freemanbubble: 10:04am
Ok
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by ennyhola: 10:05am
I support this!
Na so stealing dey start...I'm sure that's not his first
I can't thank my daddy Enough for his floggings then...we all are now sound morally
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:05am
They should drag that badoo out and flog the daylight outa his head..If nah 1000 nkoh?He'll burn her.Bastard. come again,who is Dat lunatic photographer that snap the teen girl bre. ..st?
|Re: Man Beats A 12-year-Old Girl Mercilessly For Stealing N200 From Him (Photos) by PrecisionFx: 10:08am
donprinyo:
Punishment is quite different from Brutality.
