Delete offending materials



If you tweeted or shared a post that is causing quite a controversy, you should delete it immediately. Do not try to be defensive or justify it unless you want it to spiral out of control. Even when it does, you should still delete it. Regardless, trust social media trolls, they would screen grabbed it. Do not mind this. The important thing is that the post should not be found on your handle or page.



Have friends around you



For individuals who face social media criticisms, they should have their friends and family members around them. The fact is they cannot go through this on their own. When the backlash gets to them, all sorts of thoughts begin to get into their head including committing suicide. That is the extent it can push some people. With trusted friends around, you will feel loved despite the shots you are getting on social media.



Leave social media for a few days



There are uncountable trolls on social media who just want to make you feel bad. They reign abuses and curses on you. If you are still with your phone, you may be tempted to reply. You do not need to. Just abandon your social media for a few days and return when everything has died down.



Apologise if you are wrong



To err is human to forgive is divine. In this case, you should not concern yourself about whether you will be forgiven or not, just apologise and move on. Some will even come at you for your apologising.



Ignore



You can give it the silent treatment and continue with your life. You are getting attention notwithstanding if it is negative or positive. This is easier for celebrities.



See a psychologist



You can also see a psychologist especially if the person’s self-esteem has been battered and shattered.



You can also sue some people to set an example for some mindless trolls to learn from.

It's only cowards and e-rats that backlash people on social media.

If I don't have a social media presence(which is not compulsory),and I am called out or backlashed on any of the platforms... I will simply ignore it and take it that someone who has no life outside of social media and too weak in real life to confront me,is only trying to make up for some real inadequacies.

Even here on nairaland,I don't even look at such mentions,not to talk of replying them.

When you choose to fight a pig,you end up staining yourself while the animal enjoys itself.

But once in a while,it's good to deal with these social media low lives,just the way Kemi Olunloyo was dealt with. 3 Likes

What the heck is social media backlash?



As long as it doesn't affect my account...



Fvck it!!

BiafraBushBoy:

What the heck is social media backlash?



As long as it doesn't affect my account...



Fvck it!! Exactly Exactly

Op you forgot to add "NEVER OPEN NAIRALAND"....Nairaland sabi carry pple matter for head o, even twitter no reach am o..e dey start fr twitter n others but e dey last fr NL.. u go just commit suicide once ur matter enter NL n u go dey open am 2 Likes





Some people are so Savage if them bounce on you, it will only take God's intervention for you not to deactivate your account. Especially twitterSome people are so Savage if them bounce on you, it will only take God's intervention for you not to deactivate your account.



kiddoiLL:

Op you forgot to add "NEVER OPEN NAIRALAND"....Nairaland sabi carry pple matter for head o, even twitter no reach am o..e dey start fr twitter n others but e dey last fr NL.. u go just commit suicide once ur matter enter NL n u go dey open am





Nairaland is dying because of that particular Mod with Zero low sense of humor banning anyone who speaks His/her mind.



Have you wondered why nairaland is not as fun as before? He killed the humor just like professor poppy pants How dare you compare Twitter NG to nairaland?Nairaland is dying because of that particular Mod withlow sense of humor banning anyone who speaks His/her mind.Have you wondered why nairaland is not as fun as before? He killed the humor just like professor poppy pants 1 Like

There's nothing you can do to it. Nothing! Internet never forgets

Block all rude followers. Simple.









Abeg when be real Madrid and juve champions league final

kiddoiLL:

Op you forgot to add "NEVER OPEN NAIRALAND"....Nairaland sabi carry pple matter for head o, even twitter no reach am o..e dey start fr twitter n others but e dey last fr NL.. u go just commit suicide once ur matter enter NL n u go dey open am

No o! We will reply their foolishness at least once or twice before blocking them.



Too bad no block feature on Nairaland.

Just delete ur acct

Papiikush:





Some people are so Savage if them bounce on you, it will only take God's intervention for you not to deactivate your account. Especially twitterSome people are so Savage if them bounce on you, it will only take God's intervention for you not to deactivate your account.











Nairaland is dying because of that particular Mod with Zero low sense of humor banning anyone who speaks His/her mind.



Have you wondered why nairaland is not as fun as before? He killed the humor just like professor poppy pants How dare you compare Twitter NG to nairaland?Nairaland is dying because of that particular Mod withlow sense of humor banning anyone who speaks His/her mind.Have you wondered why nairaland is not as fun as before? He killed the humor just like professor poppy pants Keep calm nd see how ban would fall on u now Keep calm nd see how ban would fall on u now

Best way, dont buy data and dont come online, period. Next.

I got 2 ways











1. ignore the stupid fvck



2. clap back & clap harder

Victornezzar:



Keep calm nd see how ban would fall on u now Don't fear he who can only ban your account but can't ban your phone.

Trolls dey look face na.

Is it just me or the author doesnt know how to count?

mtcheeeew, whack ass list....

JARUSHUB:

The most important thing is to NEVER take social Media and it's numerous opinions SERIOUSLY. The most important thing is to NEVER take social Media and it's numerous opinions SERIOUSLY.

Papiikush:



Don't fear he who can only ban your account but can't ban your phone. Pesin wey gimme 2 weeks ban because say I insult pesin Pesin wey gimme 2 weeks ban because say I insult pesin

Loooool

Them no dey play with una again

Victornezzar:



Pesin wey gimme 2 weeks ban because say I insult pesin He is a Bomboklack

Papiikush:



He is a Bomboklack