5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by JARUSHUB: 1:12pm
You do not have to be a celebrity before tantrums are thrown at you on social media. Very few people care whether you are right or wrong, they just criticise. Before you know it, you are at the top of the trends on Twitter. Ironically, what you said may not be as a result of a tweet or Instagram post but an interview. A good example of this is the backlash Falz faced after he chastised some musicians for glorifying Yahoo Yahoo (Internet Fraud) in their songs. Another example is the case of Kemen in Big Brother Nigeria who trended for days because of the encounter he had with Tboss. The impact of these backlashes can be between mild or severe depending on the individual. Hence, if poorly handled, it can escalate into something you never imagined. In line with this, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares ways to deal with social media backlash.
Delete offending materials
If you tweeted or shared a post that is causing quite a controversy, you should delete it immediately. Do not try to be defensive or justify it unless you want it to spiral out of control. Even when it does, you should still delete it. Regardless, trust social media trolls, they would screen grabbed it. Do not mind this. The important thing is that the post should not be found on your handle or page.
Have friends around you
For individuals who face social media criticisms, they should have their friends and family members around them. The fact is they cannot go through this on their own. When the backlash gets to them, all sorts of thoughts begin to get into their head including committing suicide. That is the extent it can push some people. With trusted friends around, you will feel loved despite the shots you are getting on social media.
Leave social media for a few days
There are uncountable trolls on social media who just want to make you feel bad. They reign abuses and curses on you. If you are still with your phone, you may be tempted to reply. You do not need to. Just abandon your social media for a few days and return when everything has died down.
Apologise if you are wrong
To err is human to forgive is divine. In this case, you should not concern yourself about whether you will be forgiven or not, just apologise and move on. Some will even come at you for your apologising.
Ignore
You can give it the silent treatment and continue with your life. You are getting attention notwithstanding if it is negative or positive. This is easier for celebrities.
See a psychologist
You can also see a psychologist especially if the person’s self-esteem has been battered and shattered.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-ways-deal-social-media-backlash/
You can also sue some people to set an example for some mindless trolls to learn from.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by eezeribe(m): 1:15pm
It's only cowards and e-rats that backlash people on social media.
If I don't have a social media presence(which is not compulsory),and I am called out or backlashed on any of the platforms... I will simply ignore it and take it that someone who has no life outside of social media and too weak in real life to confront me,is only trying to make up for some real inadequacies.
Even here on nairaland,I don't even look at such mentions,not to talk of replying them.
When you choose to fight a pig,you end up staining yourself while the animal enjoys itself.
But once in a while,it's good to deal with these social media low lives,just the way Kemi Olunloyo was dealt with.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by BiafraBushBoy(m): 1:17pm
What the heck is social media backlash?
As long as it doesn't affect my account...
Fvck it!!
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by eezeribe(m): 1:27pm
BiafraBushBoy:Exactly
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by kiddoiLL(m): 1:34pm
Op you forgot to add "NEVER OPEN NAIRALAND"....Nairaland sabi carry pple matter for head o, even twitter no reach am o..e dey start fr twitter n others but e dey last fr NL.. u go just commit suicide once ur matter enter NL n u go dey open am
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by Papiikush: 3:53pm
Especially twitter
Some people are so Savage if them bounce on you, it will only take God's intervention for you not to deactivate your account.
kiddoiLL:
How dare you compare Twitter NG to nairaland?
Nairaland is dying because of that particular Mod with
Have you wondered why nairaland is not as fun as before? He killed the humor just like professor poppy pants
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by veekid(m): 3:53pm
There's nothing you can do to it. Nothing! Internet never forgets
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by seXytOhbAd(m): 3:53pm
Block all rude followers. Simple.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by burkingx(f): 3:54pm
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by allstarcomic(m): 3:56pm
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by larmu(m): 3:56pm
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by pweshboi(m): 3:58pm
kiddoiLL:
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by repogirl(f): 3:59pm
No o! We will reply their foolishness at least once or twice before blocking them.
Too bad no block feature on Nairaland.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by Vaxt(m): 3:59pm
Just delete ur acct
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by Victornezzar(m): 4:00pm
Papiikush:Keep calm nd see how ban would fall on u now
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by iamjavadem: 4:02pm
Best way, dont buy data and dont come online, period. Next.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by rawpadgin(m): 4:02pm
I got 2 ways
1. ignore the stupid fvck
2. clap back & clap harder
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by Papiikush: 4:03pm
Victornezzar:Don't fear he who can only ban your account but can't ban your phone.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by xynerise(m): 4:03pm
Trolls dey look face na.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by iamjavadem: 4:15pm
Is it just me or the author doesnt know how to count?
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by Draei: 4:26pm
mtcheeeew, whack ass list....
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by teelaw4life(m): 4:35pm
JARUSHUB:
The most important thing is to NEVER take social Media and it's numerous opinions SERIOUSLY.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by Victornezzar(m): 4:36pm
Papiikush:Pesin wey gimme 2 weeks ban because say I insult pesin
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by Ennyholar(m): 4:40pm
Loooool
Them no dey play with una again
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by Papiikush: 4:41pm
Victornezzar:He is a Bomboklack
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by Victornezzar(m): 4:41pm
Papiikush:
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Social Media Backlash by Deicide: 4:44pm
Papiikush:Speak no more we know the mod
