WATCH THE 1 MINUTE VIDEO









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrLButiP6FE

so much sense ..

Where has she been? Don't see her in movies no more. 2 Likes 1 Share

Everyone trying hard to be relevant 4 Likes

Make brain,ride on domestic violence is deadly 2 Likes

but if she had made a video of saying girls should not depend on guys for money and that they should always give the guys sex whenever the guy wants,you would have applauded her and count her as being relevant....hypocrites...





It's not about sitting at home to post a video that will only rake in views but do little or nothing to help solve the problem at hand.



It's not about sitting at home to post a video that will only rake in views but do little or nothing to help solve the problem at hand.

Madam just wants to sell her books nothing more. Of what impact or relevance is her video going to make to change the situation of things?

Where has she been? Don't see her in movies no more. life na turn by turn,her time don pass life na turn by turn,her time don pass

but if she had made a video of saying girls should not depend on guys for money and that they should always give the guys sex whenever the guy wants,you would have applauded her and count her as being relevant....hypocrites... ... Is that what your brain is made of



No offence hot shawarma... Is that what your brain is made ofNo offence

... Is that what your brain is made of



No offence hot shawarma... Is that what your brain is made ofNo offence the hot shawarma brain is functional than your own full human brain the hot shawarma brain is functional than your own full human brain 1 Like

It's not about sitting at home to post a video that will only rake in views but do little or nothing to help solve the problem at hand.



It's not about sitting at home to post a video that will only rake in views but do little or nothing to help solve the problem at hand.

Madam just wants to sell her books nothing more.



she asked you to buy books ?





I SEE ENVY ..



so many people like you in this country, no wonder Nigeria is not moving forward..





she asked you to buy books ?

I SEE ENVY ..

so many people like you in this country, no wonder Nigeria is not moving forward..

YOU CANT DO, YOU CANT ENCOURAGE THE PEOPLE DOING ..

she asked you to buy books ?





I SEE ENVY ..



so many people like you in this country, no wonder Nigeria is not moving forward..





YOU CANT DO, YOU CANT ENCOURAGE THE PEOPLE DOING .. Okay...

the hot shawarma brain is functional than your own full human brain hot shawarma brain just a simple question and you are cryinghot shawarma brain

[img]

WATCH THE 1 MINUTE VIDEO









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrLButiP6FE

cc lalasticlala seun

fantastic !! fp worthy fantastic !! fp worthy

See nose like something wey I no know

Very unwise thing... domestic violence is a wrong move!!!

Nigerians can hate ehn

Keep calling us beasts

Love the fact that she at least made some sense

she asked you to buy books ?





I SEE ENVY ..



so many people like you in this country, no wonder Nigeria is not moving forward..





YOU CANT DO, YOU CANT ENCOURAGE THE PEOPLE DOING ..

What are they doing? Sitting home n making videos for social media relevance is now activism?

Leaders of tomorrow's offices are on social media, where everyone goes for jokes n reactions.

What are they doing? Sitting home n making videos for social media relevance is now activism?

Leaders of tomorrow's offices are on social media, where everyone goes for jokes n reactions.

Is there's nothing we won't applaud in this Nigeria?

Can she also do a video for ladies who will not be happy until their man is provoked 1 Like

Domestic violence should be a nice thing



Ain't domestic animals friendlier than wild animals?



Na joke I dey oooo before hungry lions bust me

Sorry who is she?

WATCH THE 1 MINUTE VIDEO









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrLButiP6FE



Look at who is talking about domestic violence....most of you can not even censored your mouth.....Bible even prove that the tongue equally kills not only weapon....so women should learn to format their tongue before seeking stage managed sympathy from the public......most of this anti domestic violence are meted the same proportion to their house mates/servants as if those ones are not humans like them....some of this women hardly give their mates 3 square meal when they even treat their children VIP Treatment keep chanting domestic violence.....but my take is that if women learn to respect their husbands the issue of domestic violence will reduce drastically......A case study Mercy Aigbe......If you cook for your husband guest and notify your husband that you are gong out afterward do you think he would have took the pains to drove down to your friends place to vent his anger on you the answer is NO......so women wake up Most men are not MAD.......Be a respectful wive.

I hope Opeyemi still stays out of Nollywood to focus on her family because this hairstyle of hers makes her look like one of these nollywood prostitutes.

Nice

Very unwise thing... domestic violence is a wrong move!!!

D QUESTION IS, Y D INCREASE IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. D QUESTION IS, Y D INCREASE IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.

ok

so much sense .. mumu u don marry? auntysimbiat:

so much sense .. mumu u don marry? mumu u don marry?mumu u don marry?