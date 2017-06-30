₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,362 members, 3,627,801 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 03:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) (3076 Views)
Opeyemi Aiyeola Finds Solution To Her Worn Out Teeth (Photos) / Opeyemi Aiyeola Twins Awarded As Best In English & Maths In New York / Tiwa Savage Speaks Against The Killing Of Blacks In America, Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:47pm On Jun 29
WATCH THE 1 MINUTE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrLButiP6FE
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:47pm On Jun 29
so much sense ..
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by Papiikush: 10:58pm On Jun 29
Where has she been? Don't see her in movies no more.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by Dotwillis1(m): 11:01pm On Jun 29
Everyone trying hard to be relevant
4 Likes
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by Evablizin(f): 11:03pm On Jun 29
Make brain,ride on domestic violence is deadly
2 Likes
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by Hotshawarma: 11:10pm On Jun 29
Dotwillis1:but if she had made a video of saying girls should not depend on guys for money and that they should always give the guys sex whenever the guy wants,you would have applauded her and count her as being relevant....hypocrites...
6 Likes
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by naijaboiy: 11:12pm On Jun 29
Of what impact or relevance is her video going to make to change the situation of things?
It's not about sitting at home to post a video that will only rake in views but do little or nothing to help solve the problem at hand.
Madam just wants to sell her books nothing more.
5 Likes
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by Hotshawarma: 11:13pm On Jun 29
Papiikush:life na turn by turn,her time don pass
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by Dotwillis1(m): 11:14pm On Jun 29
Hotshawarma:hot shawarma ... Is that what your brain is made of
No offence
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by Hotshawarma: 11:17pm On Jun 29
Dotwillis1:the hot shawarma brain is functional than your own full human brain
1 Like
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by josephine123: 11:22pm On Jun 29
naijaboiy:
she asked you to buy books ?
I SEE ENVY ..
so many people like you in this country, no wonder Nigeria is not moving forward..
YOU CANT DO, YOU CANT ENCOURAGE THE PEOPLE DOING ..
1 Like
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by naijaboiy: 11:25pm On Jun 29
josephine123:Okay...
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by Dotwillis1(m): 11:34pm On Jun 29
Hotshawarma:just a simple question and you are crying hot shawarma brain
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by EKITI001: 12:36pm
auntysimbiat:
fantastic !! fp worthy
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by veekid(m): 1:58pm
See nose like something wey I no know
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by toxxnoni(m): 1:59pm
[right][/right]
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by Onyinye15(f): 2:01pm
Very unwise thing... domestic violence is a wrong move!!!
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by thenny312(m): 2:01pm
Nigerians can hate ehn
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by Hannahyoumg: 2:02pm
Keep calling us beasts
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by zodd(m): 2:04pm
Love the fact that she at least made some sense
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by sunnyeinstein(m): 2:06pm
josephine123:
What are they doing? Sitting home n making videos for social media relevance is now activism?
Leaders of tomorrow's offices are on social media, where everyone goes for jokes n reactions.
Is there's nothing we won't applaud in this Nigeria?
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by Awoo88: 2:08pm
Can she also do a video for ladies who will not be happy until their man is provoked
1 Like
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by bbbabes: 2:10pm
Domestic violence should be a nice thing
Ain't domestic animals friendlier than wild animals?
Na joke I dey oooo before hungry lions bust me
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by TroubleMaker47(m): 2:11pm
Sorry who is she?
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by UDIOK: 2:13pm
auntysimbiat:Look at who is talking about domestic violence....most of you can not even censored your mouth.....Bible even prove that the tongue equally kills not only weapon....so women should learn to format their tongue before seeking stage managed sympathy from the public......most of this anti domestic violence are meted the same proportion to their house mates/servants as if those ones are not humans like them....some of this women hardly give their mates 3 square meal when they even treat their children VIP Treatment keep chanting domestic violence.....but my take is that if women learn to respect their husbands the issue of domestic violence will reduce drastically......A case study Mercy Aigbe......If you cook for your husband guest and notify your husband that you are gong out afterward do you think he would have took the pains to drove down to your friends place to vent his anger on you the answer is NO......so women wake up Most men are not MAD.......Be a respectful wive.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by emmasege: 2:23pm
I hope Opeyemi still stays out of Nollywood to focus on her family because this hairstyle of hers makes her look like one of these nollywood prostitutes.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by nzepaula41(f): 2:35pm
Nice
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by buchilino(m): 2:39pm
Onyinye15:
D QUESTION IS, Y D INCREASE IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by soulfood(m): 2:51pm
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by seuncyrus(m): 3:11pm
ok
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by chrisbrown20: 3:14pm
auntysimbiat:mumu u don marry?
auntysimbiat:mumu u don marry?
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Speaks Against Domestic Violence (Video) by chrisbrown20: 3:17pm
Evablizin:y is ur stupid mouf made to talk rubbish u fool
(0) (Reply)
Marrying A Nollywood Actor / Christy Essien Igbokwe And Funmi Adams / Celebrities Who's Gone From Black To White
Viewing this topic: Mollydee88, wetindeyhappen, zarumyt(m), adisasegun and 12 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9