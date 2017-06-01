Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Benin Pastor Lures 25-Year-Old Lady Into Prostitution (9524 Views)

A 24-year-old girl yesterday painted a sordid picture of how a pastor she fellowshipped with at the Heavenly Ambassadors’ Ministries Inc. lured her into prostitution.



Florence (surname withheld), a former stylist, dancer and singer while with the church located at Isihor on the busy Benin-Lagos Expressway in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, said she was tricked while she was 18 years old by Pastor Endurance Eghoze to travel to meet his sister based in Russia with the hope of assisting her to look for a greener pasture overseas but ended up in the web of street hawkers there.



Florence said she worked tirelessly for four years (2013 to 2017) to pay an agreed sum of $45,000 (about N17.1 million) to her ‘Madam’ and trafficker, Ms. Vivian Eghoze, who later dumped her on the streets of Russia before she was deported home in February.



Already, operatives of the state police command have arrested Vivian and her brother, Endurance.



The arrest was made possible following a tip-off by an Edo-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Initiative for Youths Awareness on Migration, Immigration, Development and Reintegration (IYAMIDR).



When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Moses Nkombe, confirmed their arrest.

He said: “The matter is being investigated by the police.”



Florence, who has been reunited with her family, is begging for urgent assistance from good-spirited individuals and government.



She said after paying her ‘madam’ the huge sum, she is also battling to save herself from a mysterious ailment.



Vivian and Endurance have allegedly trafficked over 45 girls for prostitutions overseas.



The victims said they were daily subjected to excruciating conditions in cold of the nights to meet customers without anything to show for their years of enslavement.



According to them, even their parents and relations wallow in hunger, poverty and emptiness except for the lavish lifestyles of their hosts and their exotic cars and eye-pooping mansions.



Florence explained that her trouble started in late 2012 when her mother amid cries and wailing narrated her plight of being locked in huge debt to their pastor, who is also the second in command of the church, who quickly cashed in on the ugly situation to convince her to join his sister in Russia.



She added that a few days before she travelled to Lagos to meet Vivian’s close relations, her mother who was in Benin compelled her to take an oath of secrecy after collection of her pubic hair, pants and braziers while ‘madam’s uncle also raped her in a hotel room where she was lodged preparatory for Russia and sternly warned her not to tell anyone about the illicit act.



She said: “I had to borrow money to do my passport. She keeps calling and assuring me that all will be well. I was made to take oath of allegiance.



“I borrowed N30,000 from a cooperative society, to do my passport and I told her (Ms Vivian) that my passport was ready and she said okay. And from there I proceeded to another level at which she called Endurance that they would be the ones to run everything and that my mind should be at rest. After some weeks, she called me again and gave me words of encouragement. That was how we ended our talk.”



so it's now pastors news that is trending

From d zanga here, we condemn d demeaning activities of the 'pastor'



..and while we do that, we want to say dat 'pastor' fed on d gullibility of d young gal, if she hadn't been gullible, such wouldn't have happened.





Our 2 zanga cents: don't entirely trust these clerics... You need no middle man to talk to God or be successful!

I know for sure that you knew what you are going do in Russia but pretended that you don't know many Benin city girls knew that gong to Europe is for prostitution they agree for it when law hold.them the will denial that madam did not tell me even some parents knew what their children going to Europe do ,so why do you people. Always denial you don't have knowledge. Of what you are coming to Europe while in benin city many families are proud that their daughters are into prostitution in Europe they have name which the use tell someone what their children do gussy because I live here in Europe and I can tell you that the girl are not shame of this old trade the always said the are going for road work STOP THAT PRETEND 7 Likes

They dare not do this to Islam.



see what I said about that oyedepoo and his pastorpreneurship brothers



Dear Men of God would it be so hard if you all actually stop embarrassing yourselves, we aare getting tired of reading about your scams and deceit. we know gullible Christians will still attend your church even after hearing and seeing the worst from you but can u like tone it down a notch. it's upsetting and disgusting



Adeboye pls come and see your brother

Johnson Suleiman come and see your brother..

you both should teach him how to finish from the back

I think some people live in Nairaland, before you comment you would seen comments before you 4 Likes

may GOD protect us all always





What she did is biblical as long as it was her pastor's instruction...



For it is written;



"Children obey your parents in the Lord for this is right"

Bini People I greet o..





If I talk now people go say MadCow don start again.



But once the crime involves Prostitution - There is only one Suspect tribe and we all know them.. If I talk now people go say MadCow don start again.But once the crime involves Prostitution - There is only one Suspect tribe and we all know them.. 1 Like

Na pastor matter dey make sense today.... Abi

I guess she will still blame the pastor if she does not make it to heaven

Guessing this illness is Aids Related Complex' or likely a plethora of stds..

she knew wassup abeg. back then in benin gals going to italo used to visit apostle johnson Sule for prayers

Look before u leap....But today people now leap before they look.

Some of these Earthly Pastor's are heartless and wicked.

joeprince23:

may GOD protect us all always

Hum2020:

I know for sure that you knew what you are going do in Russia but pretended that you don't know many Benin city girls knew that gong to Europe is for prostitution they agree for it when law hold.them the will denial that madam did not tell me even some parents knew what their children going to Europe do ,so why do you people. Always denial you don't have knowledge. Of what you are coming to Europe while in benin city many families are proud that their daughters are into prostitution in Europe they have name which the use tell someone what their children do gussy because I live here in Europe and I can tell you that the girl are not shame of this old trade the always said the are going for road work STOP THAT PRETEND you can speak English eeh. you just made me forget the matter at hand you can speak English eeh. you just made me forget the matter at hand

Edu3Again:

The girl - christian

The pastor- christian

Abeg wetin bring Islam for the matter? The girl - christianThe pastor- christianAbeg wetin bring Islam for the matter?