Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by ideologies(m): 11:55am On Jun 30
SABMiller is in the beer and soft drinks business, bringing refreshment and sociability to millions of people all over the world who enjoy our drinks. We do business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities. We are passionate about brewing and have a long tradition of craftsmanship, making superb beer from high-quality natural ingredients.
Management Trainee – Operations
Job Type – Full Time
Qualification – BA/BSc/HND sab_miller
Experience – 2 years
Location – Rivers
Job Field – Graduate Jobs Manufacturing
Reference Number: PBL0001
Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers
Work Level: Senior
Type: Permanent
Job Description
At the end of the program, the trainee will be able to, among others:
Develop depot business plan and optimise warehouse capacity and layout
Manage key performance areas of depot and determine optimal fleet configuration
Manage financial performance, while ensuring stock availability.
Minimise breakages, losses and wastage
Manage budget process and control departmental costs.
Requirements
Candidates must possess a university degree obtained at a minimum of Second Class (Upper Division) in Management Sciences, Social Sciences or any other business-related discipline from a recognized tertiary institution.
Have obtained either their NYSC Discharge Certificate or Exemption Certificate
Must have at least 2 years’ experience
Not older than 25 years as at December 31, 2017
Proficiency in English and local language (s)
Mobility to work in other areas in Nigeria when required
Candidates from the South-South region will have an added advantage
Applicants for this position will be expected to demonstrate competence in the following areas:
Problem-solving (analytical)
Resilience and proactivity
Basic computer literacy with Microsoft Suite capacity
Planning and organizing
Achievement, entrepreneurship, team spirit and ownership
Additionally, successful applicant must exhibit:
Multi-tasking ability
Proficiency in English and local languages
Excellent communication skills
Confidence and maturity
Ability to work in other areas when required
Passion to understand consumer products and the FMCG marketplace
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to SAB Miller career website on sabmiller.mcidirecthire.com to apply
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by ideologies(m): 11:56am On Jun 30
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by ideologies(m): 2:35pm
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by ThisTrend(f): 7:03pm
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by yoged(m): 7:06pm
Have obtained either their NYSC Discharge Certificate or Exemption Certificate
Must have at least 2 years’ experience
Not older than 25 years as at December 31, 2017. See criteria oooooo . . With all these epileptic Nigeria education system. Imagine a lautech graduate seeing this advert. Age+strike.
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by Emmyloaded: 7:06pm
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by ThisTrend(f): 7:06pm
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by PUSH1(m): 7:08pm
My friend is 35 years old.
BEng production Engineering
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by Benjom(m): 7:08pm
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by Bari22(m): 7:08pm
Only in naija you will see this kind of job adverts i.e
not more than 25 years,
nysc certificate, 2 years experience
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by ukeme200(m): 7:11pm
9ja my country!!
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by Ifabernard(m): 7:12pm
Wonderful... Lemme go and dust my cert. Ayam comin
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:13pm
25 years?? Make them go heaven select candidates
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by handsomenonny(m): 7:13pm
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by BlackAfrican: 7:14pm
Assume you enter school 18. Four years course lands you at 22. ASUU mandatory strike plus 1 year lands you at 23. NYSC lands you at 24. Two years experience lands you at 26. Make una dey use una conscience o. What if you con get admission around 20-21 years...
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by EMMYB0Y(m): 7:23pm
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by AustineE1: 7:29pm
Opportunities like this is a welcome development for those searching for work,the working environment of SABmiller company is pleasant,the factory which is located in Onitsha is a sight to behold....South AFrica/Nigeria collabo!
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by Benchuko1(m): 7:31pm
Imagine, assuming one get admission at 19yrs,
5 yrs in school,
1 yr Asup or ASUU strike
1 yr at home before going for service
1yr Nysc
Altogether 27 and they are talking of 25 with 2yrs experience, Hmmmm God is watching them.
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by mokaflex(m): 7:32pm
Two years experience before 25 with discharge certificate. Not everyone went to private university ok?
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by Akalia(m): 7:33pm
The criteria is unrealistic especially the age and experience requirements.
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by chigo003(m): 7:38pm
Searching for under 25 online for them
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by Efewestern: 7:49pm
yoged:
lol.. funny
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by Valindazz(m): 7:59pm
I got a regret mail cus I made 2.2
Re: Apply For Sabmiller Plc Management Trainee Recruitment 2017 by nmreports: 8:06pm
