



Management Trainee – Operations



Job Type – Full Time

Qualification – BA/BSc/HND sab_miller

Experience – 2 years

Location – Rivers

Job Field – Graduate Jobs Manufacturing

Reference Number: PBL0001

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers

Work Level: Senior

Type: Permanent



Job Description

At the end of the program, the trainee will be able to, among others:





Develop depot business plan and optimise warehouse capacity and layout

Manage key performance areas of depot and determine optimal fleet configuration

Manage financial performance, while ensuring stock availability.

Minimise breakages, losses and wastage

Manage budget process and control departmental costs.









Requirements



Candidates must possess a university degree obtained at a minimum of Second Class (Upper Division) in Management Sciences, Social Sciences or any other business-related discipline from a recognized tertiary institution.

Have obtained either their NYSC Discharge Certificate or Exemption Certificate

Must have at least 2 years’ experience

Not older than 25 years as at December 31, 2017

Proficiency in English and local language (s)

Mobility to work in other areas in Nigeria when required

Candidates from the South-South region will have an added advantage



Applicants for this position will be expected to demonstrate competence in the following areas:





Problem-solving (analytical)

Resilience and proactivity

Basic computer literacy with Microsoft Suite capacity

Planning and organizing

Achievement, entrepreneurship, team spirit and ownership

Additionally, successful applicant must exhibit:



Multi-tasking ability

Proficiency in English and local languages

Excellent communication skills

Confidence and maturity

Ability to work in other areas when required

Passion to understand consumer products and the FMCG marketplace



Method of Application





