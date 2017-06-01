₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 3:42pm
The mysterious romantic life of Kcee has recorded a number of stories which had linked him with many ladies but one stands out—the Ebube Nwagbo’s story which left a dent on Kcee’s marriage.
Married to Ijeoma, little or nothing has ever been heard about his wife who he proposed to in a hot air balloon in Dubai in 2010. The traditional wedding held in Anambra State, and a court wedding followed at Apapa Registry.
Ijeoma Okonkwo, (nee Oduah) has never been seen with him in public. In an interview with PUNCH, Kcee, when asked about his marital status and why he denied being married said, Kcee said,
“Most times, I don’t like talking about marriage because it is a private issue. But to clear the air, I never said I was married or not. The person that did the interview made a mistake. They asked a simple question about a wedding in Lekki some years back and I told them it was not my wedding, it was E-Money’s wedding.”
Then, the smart reporter asked whether he was dating Ebube at that time and he replied, “Yes.”
Its puzzling that of the over 1.6million followers, 4,509 photos including videos on Instagram, Ijeoma’s photo has never appeared.
He is following 2065 but not his wife.
In the same vein, of Ijeoma’s 1167 followers, the 232 photos including videos, and a following of 227, her husband is excluded!
Infact the closet online intimacy she has shown towards Kcee was sharing a scene she decorated for one of his video shoot, referring to him as 'Õgâ at the Top' in the caption.
Ijeoma, who runs Pixieworldevents, is quite shy of any public appearance. Lately, the fair skinned mother of two posted her picture on Instagram
@pixieworldevent and wrote:
“...People who know me well know I am doing this post under duress because I’m a very private person, who prefers to exist behind the scenes, but my brand strategist is threatening fire and brimstone if I do not put a face to my business; so here you’ve it ladies and gentlemen, meet the face behind the brand.”
Amazing, there are no birthday shout outs to each other or during moments such as Valentine’s Day, or Mothers’ Day. KCee put up a cartoon of mother/child on Mothers’ Day. His Valentine’s day post was a red/white tiny pillow with his name on it.
He wrote, “Happy Valentine’s day
I pray that this day shall be a good day. I pray that you shall not fall into a victim of any circumstances. God shall protect you and your love ones in Jesus Name Amen.”
Kcee and Ijeoma might be the weird couple but they are the perfect example of keeping your marriage out of social media.
http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/meet-kcees-beautiful-wife-and-why-they.html
1 Like
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 3:44pm
More...
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by Hotshawarma: 3:49pm
Whatever works for your marriage please continue to do it..we are tired of reading news about divorce everyday
38 Likes
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by senatorizyking(m): 3:55pm
Stunning !
1 Like
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by Homeboiy(m): 4:10pm
before nko
who no know her
wanna see d pictures of his kids
1 Like
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by praizephoto(m): 5:05pm
is he married??
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by klassykute(m): 5:28pm
Sane tin orisafemi is doing
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by Evablizin(f): 5:29pm
Pretty IJ,good for two of you if it will make the marriage to stand gidigbam
1 Like
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by Oblitz(m): 5:29pm
she's beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by rofanx13: 5:30pm
Sombori pls help me with some rice to fry. wetin konsain me.
1 Like
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by BigBrother9ja: 5:30pm
Ọ̀dẹ̀
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by EdDave(m): 5:30pm
He looks cool in that black outfit, unlike his usual dressing.
2 Likes
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by crackerspub: 5:30pm
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:30pm
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by free2ryhme: 5:30pm
Dey avoid each other on social media
So make we come fry beans
1 Like
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by free2ryhme: 5:30pm
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by Nonybb: 5:30pm
I don't just know why I hate make ups look at her face looking a monster. In fact I don't know why men love women that made up their faces. How can you be impress with that you clearly know its not real
2 Likes
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by adajoe555(f): 5:31pm
she is beautiful
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by OVA200(m): 5:31pm
Too much makeup.
BOYS AND GIRLS OF 15TH CENTURY
Boy: Clothes is the wisest inventory in human race
Girl: I will concur with that because it cover our unclothedness
BOYS AND GIRLS OF NOWADAYS
Boy: Condom is the wisest inventory in human race
Girl: I will decline with that, Makeup is the wisest inventory.
Boy: What is your reason?
Girl: You know it is good (is this one a reason).
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by nonut: 5:31pm
The bucket of paint she used on her face is enough to paint a bungalow.
5 Likes
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by rugggedest(m): 5:32pm
keep your privacy private. Thumbs up Mr and Mrs Okonkwo.
2 Likes
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by Tiny23(f): 5:32pm
Good
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by ALAYORMII: 5:32pm
Kcee
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by sagitariusbaby(m): 5:33pm
They should be given the perfect couple of the year for keeping their marriage out of reach
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by Evaberry(f): 5:34pm
..
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by Jammiiee(m): 5:36pm
That's wisdom . Let other celebrities keep fronting their marriage on social media.
A wise man learns from others mistake but a foolish man...
1 Like
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by bigfat: 5:36pm
makeup or real beauty ?
1 Like
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by scarletkinq(m): 5:36pm
He wants the single status he enjoys it maybe
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by Organizer111222(m): 5:36pm
All I see is a lady with a painted face
1 Like
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by LesbianBoy(m): 5:38pm
Nonybb:
Nonsense!
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by buchilino(m): 5:40pm
ALL I C, IS TOO MUCH MAKEUP
1 Like
|Re: Ijeoma Okonkwo: Kcee's Wife And Why They Avoid Each Other On Social Media [PICS] by whizzyleejr(m): 5:41pm
Normal way celebrities should live their lives
