|Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by AdoraAmadi: 6:38pm
Nigerians celebrities, their fans and everyone in this country, have got no chill and WWTBAM host, Frank Edoho have just shown his no chill side.
Well, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire TV host, Frank Edoho, ‘jejely’ took to Twitter to air his on Manchester United star, Paul Scholes, being disrespected. His follower, @Stevolalaski, who wasn’t having any of that decided to go all in on him.
Bros/Sis, the summary of this gist be say, he got served;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/frank-edoho-guy-didnt-know-hes-got-no-chill.html
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by doublewisdom: 6:46pm
. Savage!
104 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by BiafraBushBoy(m): 7:00pm
Hahahahahaha...
See what Buhari has caused!!
More savages are created on daily basis.
49 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by praizephoto(m): 7:00pm
lol
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by Hotshawarma: 7:01pm
that is a savagery savage..he literally murdered the guy..that is what we call "flawless victory"in mortal kombat
104 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by sainty2k3(m): 7:10pm
That is too much Na. See finishing
6 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by OrestesDante: 7:21pm
O booooooy!!!!
Lawd haff marsi!!!!
60 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by LesbianBoy(m): 7:23pm
Rubber band as jewelry?
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by OrestesDante: 7:25pm
Now you can shift so that I can faint.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by Evablizin(f): 7:26pm
Oh no,Naija get crazy people that dress well but when you find their trouble you will get it double,he got served.lols
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by dapsoneh: 7:37pm
Lol
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by mizhefeh(f): 8:26pm
Savageeeee
9 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by chyy5(m): 8:29pm
Ballistic
3 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by STEKENT: 8:30pm
Laugh tired, he got ṣerved full full
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by Realkenny: 8:43pm
BUahahaha God chai
What is this, for me they killed themselves
The 2 tweet na savage abeg
17 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by Lanceslot(m): 8:57pm
TKO
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by lalasticlala(m): 9:43pm
Quite funny. LWKMH
If I were these celebs, I won't even reply.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by veekid(m): 9:43pm
Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by NwaAmaikpe: 9:44pm
Aproko...
What is Frank Edoho's business with Paul Scholes?
So he knows what disrespect is but;
He didn't know it was disrespect to women by beating his ex-wife,
He didn't know it was disrespect to players by getting caught while cheating on his wife,
He didn't know it was disrespect to real men and the Arochukwu kingdom by haggling over bride-price when he wanted to marry his second wife?
Nonsense.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by lonelydora(m): 9:44pm
Never underate the gentility of the cat. Wawuu! Frank Edoho got no chills.
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by free2ryhme: 9:44pm
Make una let us hear word who epic clapback epp
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by free2ryhme: 9:45pm
The guy no try sha but why he use rubber band as jewellery
Ah ah
3 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by valdes00(m): 9:45pm
FINISH HIM
****
FATALITY
****
Frank EDOHO Wins
5 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by rabonni(m): 9:45pm
I don't want anyone to faint here o
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by Ozone1304: 9:45pm
Hehehehehehehe
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by OgidiOlu3(m): 9:45pm
Hotshawarma:He didn't literally murder the guy
6 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by Noblebrown7(m): 9:45pm
Bad mouth..
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by gboly3190(m): 9:45pm
aiye mi temi bami
3 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by peculiar3(m): 9:45pm
...I never knew Frank was this wicked, Kai, but the finishing was too much, it's capable of making that guy suicidal
...frank should take it easy next time, untop this harsh economy, someone still exhibit such high level of savagery.... Kai
6 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by free2ryhme: 9:46pm
Where is the epic clapback
Abi e don pass
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes by Dani4tech(m): 9:46pm
Final Answer!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
