Well, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire TV host, Frank Edoho, ‘jejely’ took to Twitter to air his on Manchester United star, Paul Scholes, being disrespected. His follower, @Stevolalaski, who wasn’t having any of that decided to go all in on him.



Bros/Sis, the summary of this gist be say, he got served;



. Savage! . Savage! 104 Likes

Hahahahahaha...

See what Buhari has caused!!

More savages are created on daily basis. 49 Likes

lol 5 Likes 1 Share

that is a savagery savage..he literally murdered the guy..that is what we call "flawless victory"in mortal kombat 104 Likes 1 Share

That is too much Na. See finishing 6 Likes

O booooooy!!!!



Lawd haff marsi!!!! 60 Likes 4 Shares

Rubber band as jewelry? 33 Likes 1 Share

Now you can shift so that I can faint. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Oh no,Naija get crazy people that dress well but when you find their trouble you will get it double,he got served.lols 35 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Savageeeee 9 Likes

Ballistic 3 Likes

Laugh tired, he got ṣerved full full 43 Likes 1 Share

BUahahaha God chai



What is this, for me they killed themselves

The 2 tweet na savage abeg 17 Likes

TKO

Quite funny. LWKMH



If I were these celebs, I won't even reply. 7 Likes 1 Share

Buhari sef 1 Like







Aproko...



What is Frank Edoho's business with Paul Scholes?

So he knows what disrespect is but;



He didn't know it was disrespect to women by beating his ex-wife,



He didn't know it was disrespect to players by getting caught while cheating on his wife,



He didn't know it was disrespect to real men and the Arochukwu kingdom by haggling over bride-price when he wanted to marry his second wife?





Nonsense. Aproko...What is Frank Edoho's business with Paul Scholes?So he knows what disrespect is but;He didn't know it was disrespect to women by beating his ex-wife,He didn't know it was disrespect to players by getting caught while cheating on his wife,He didn't know it was disrespect to real men and the Arochukwu kingdom by haggling over bride-price when he wanted to marry his second wife?Nonsense. 6 Likes 1 Share

Never underate the gentility of the cat. Wawuu! Frank Edoho got no chills.

Make una let us hear word who epic clapback epp

The guy no try sha but why he use rubber band as jewellery



Ah ah 3 Likes

FINISH HIM

****

FATALITY

****

Frank EDOHO Wins 5 Likes

I don't want anyone to faint here o 1 Like

Hehehehehehehe

Hotshawarma:

that is a savagery savage..he literally murdered the guy..that is what we call "flawless victory"in mortal kombat He didn't literally murder the guy He didn'tmurder the guy 6 Likes

Bad mouth..

aiye mi temi bami 3 Likes

...I never knew Frank was this wicked, Kai, but the finishing was too much, it's capable of making that guy suicidal



...frank should take it easy next time, untop this harsh economy, someone still exhibit such high level of savagery.... Kai 6 Likes





Abi e don pass Where is the epic clapbackAbi e don pass 1 Like