Evening all,



Please I have someone in New York and I am wondering if there is anything I could ask him to send down here and I myself will sell in Nigeria.



In other words are there stuffs that could be best bought from NY or the US in general and sold in Nigeria.?



Thanks.. 1 Like

Import Cheap things 1 Like

video games accessories



and i wud be buying from yu @wholesale prices in quantum or cartons....thanks video games accessoriesand i wud be buying from yu @wholesale prices in quantum or cartons....thanks 10 Likes 2 Shares

eezeribe:

Import Cheap things

Like? Like? 1 Like 2 Shares

import used Toyota spare parts,even if its 40feet container you will collect ur cash within 48 hours of offloadin 11 Likes

Import laptops, if u in port harcourt I can help U sell them

Jlow2:

import used Toyota spare parts,even if its 40feet container you will collect ur cash within 48 hours of offloadin





What motor part will u buy fast if I import from USA. Let me know asap What motor part will u buy fast if I import from USA. Let me know asap

allwebuy:









What motor part will u buy fast if I import from USA. Let me know asap toyota camry,corrolla, hiace,Highlander etc toyota camry,corrolla, hiace,Highlander etc

Jlow2:

toyota camry,corrolla, hiace,Highlander etc What parts specifically

Engine?? Doors?? What parts specificallyEngine?? Doors??

sconp:

What parts specifically Engine?? Doors?? bro 4get body,underneath, engine etc bro 4get body,underneath, engine etc

Jlow2:

toyota camry,corrolla, hiace,Highlander etc

Hiace from US? Hiace from US? 1 Like

condom 6 Likes

depending on your area of interest, you could import used phones and other gadgets. ladies stuff also sell very fast. just look for what is in vogue in ladies fashion line and import.. it doesn't have to be costly, just make sure its in good shape and in vogue





American Green Card!!

The only thing Nigerians will buy even with their life is an American Green Card.



If you can sell that...you'd be a billionaaaaaiiirrree!! The only thing Nigerians will buy even with their life is an American Green Card.If you can sell that...you'd be a!! 18 Likes 3 Shares

Ok

Marijuana

Best of luck in whatever decision you take.





Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank.

Electricity. Thank me later

Kuarruption

Laptops and connect me

Dollar bill

I was here

You can import phone and laptops and their accessories.

Gadgets in general, thats what thrives now in Nigeria.

Or shoes too. 2 Likes 1 Share





Actually sir, I only know of how to import from China down here in Nigeria. Most of my investments came from the enormous gain I made from this business. You won't believe how much I make after each order.. I wrote an article on how to start importing from China.. I've helped many start theirs.. The article might help you too. let's talk business on I so much love this thread. A prospective entrepreneur is talking.Actually sir, I only know of how to import from China down here in Nigeria. Most of my investments came from the enormous gain I made from this business. You won't believe how much I make after each order.. I wrote an article on how to start importing from China.. I've helped many start theirs.. The article might help you too. let's talk business on www.entmirror.com

Phones and Laptops. You won't regret. 1 Like

condom

think ur self most advise are fake no enter one chance bro 2 Likes

Big apples...



Fufu

Ewedu Akpu and the likes GarriFufuEwedu Akpu and the likes

B