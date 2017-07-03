₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,682 members, 3,632,744 topics. Date: Monday, 03 July 2017 at 08:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? (6240 Views)
Simple Steps On How To Import From China / I Need Hawkers For Products I Import From Uk / Hot Product To Import From China And Make Good Money This Xmas (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by partnerbiz4: 11:55pm On Jun 30
Evening all,
Please I have someone in New York and I am wondering if there is anything I could ask him to send down here and I myself will sell in Nigeria.
In other words are there stuffs that could be best bought from NY or the US in general and sold in Nigeria.?
Thanks..
1 Like
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by eezeribe(m): 11:59pm On Jun 30
Import Cheap things
1 Like
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by onward4life(m): 6:01am On Jul 01
partnerbiz4:
video games accessories
and i wud be buying from yu @wholesale prices in quantum or cartons....thanks
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by partnerbiz4: 6:14am On Jul 01
eezeribe:
Like?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by Jlow2: 8:20am On Jul 01
import used Toyota spare parts,even if its 40feet container you will collect ur cash within 48 hours of offloadin
11 Likes
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by ziziangel(m): 8:58am On Jul 01
Import laptops, if u in port harcourt I can help U sell them
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by allwebuy: 6:46pm On Jul 01
Jlow2:
What motor part will u buy fast if I import from USA. Let me know asap
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by Jlow2: 9:15pm On Jul 01
allwebuy:toyota camry,corrolla, hiace,Highlander etc
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by sconp: 4:54pm On Jul 02
Jlow2:What parts specifically
Engine?? Doors??
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by Jlow2: 5:58pm On Jul 02
sconp:bro 4get body,underneath, engine etc
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by sonnie10: 6:49pm On Jul 02
Jlow2:
Hiace from US?
1 Like
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by olaezebala: 7:50am
condom
6 Likes
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by teamsynergy: 7:50am
depending on your area of interest, you could import used phones and other gadgets. ladies stuff also sell very fast. just look for what is in vogue in ladies fashion line and import.. it doesn't have to be costly, just make sure its in good shape and in vogue
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by NwaAmaikpe: 7:51am
American Green Card!!
The only thing Nigerians will buy even with their life is an American Green Card.
If you can sell that...you'd be a billionaaaaaiiirrree!!
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by Oyindidi(f): 7:51am
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by sotall(m): 7:51am
Ok
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by obaival(m): 7:51am
Marijuana
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by itiswellandwell: 7:52am
Best of luck in whatever decision you take.
Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank.
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by kings09(m): 7:52am
Electricity. Thank me later
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by pautex: 7:52am
Kuarruption
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by phollybee(m): 7:52am
Laptops and connect me
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by aleeyus(m): 7:52am
Dollar bill
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by AKMoney1(m): 7:52am
I was here
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by Youngtrice(m): 7:52am
You can import phone and laptops and their accessories.
Gadgets in general, thats what thrives now in Nigeria.
Or shoes too.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by HenryDion: 7:53am
I so much love this thread. A prospective entrepreneur is talking.
Actually sir, I only know of how to import from China down here in Nigeria. Most of my investments came from the enormous gain I made from this business. You won't believe how much I make after each order.. I wrote an article on how to start importing from China.. I've helped many start theirs.. The article might help you too. let's talk business on www.entmirror.com
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by donbrowser(m): 7:53am
Phones and Laptops. You won't regret.
1 Like
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by toyinjimoh(m): 7:53am
condom
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by admindim: 7:54am
think ur self most advise are fake no enter one chance bro
2 Likes
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by NwaNimo1(m): 7:55am
Big apples...
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by BigBrother9ja: 7:55am
Garri
Fufu
Ewedu Akpu and the likes
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by IpobExposed: 7:55am
B
|Re: What Can I Import From New York And Sell In Nigeria? by toluxa1(m): 7:56am
Depends on how much you intend to put into this, your area of interest, your target market and environment. Personally, I would buy phones (he can find very clean phones in his locality) , laptops, gadgets and accessories. They all move fast.
If there are other items that you're into, buy. Some people will buy Supplements, clothes, perfumes depends on what they thing they can market well. It's advisable you have to have some level of interest in what you sell.
Goodluck.
I sell Amazon Gift Cards @N290/$
You Will Thank Me For Sharing This With You, Never Pay For Any Ebooks, Courses, / Hottest Ways Of Making Cool Money Daily / Cbn Retains Lending Rate At 14% As Faac Shares N429bn
Viewing this topic: Yesitsme, parcifal, jjmk, lady25, Rexleo(m), frank33(m), Godmann(m), bignene(m), agbajesaid(m), headboy4u(m), obarome1, koolcat, kingJoya(m), affable4, omitooguns(m), Blanc8(m), goodluck813(m), clefstone(m), jaajaa(m), sammieddi(m), nolongtin(m), abraham1234, sherif4owo(m), Redman44(m), just2endowed, mixoull(m), KingRabota, jerryunit48, lugado, Oktane, squino(m), wumicipm, gofitech(m), Cindy08(f), nikenry(f), januzaj(m), hilariousdammie(m), kennypoju, ogel, Lordmega(m), alabi0040(m), Pla2jos(m), mayorrex(m), 1stCitizen, Santi19(m), Quantumheight, wasd4luv(m), Omooniya1, TTGIL, Onimama2(m), amiibaby(f), mctfopt, skyisthelimit(m), Macaustin24, eitsei(m), Quelme, Ollyray1, Nig4Greatness, olembe23(m), Dannyset(m), Zalza, Articul8(m), Dandeedadrunk(m), skeema and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16