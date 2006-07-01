It is no longer a news that in anticipation of the new footballing season a lot of football fans all across the globe are either found discussing about their clubs new acquisition or seeing advising their club scouts on what player they would want in their team.

However, reports have shown that hardly will a team sign on a player based on fans demand. Rather they sign players that they believed fits in to their system.



Meanwhile, as we await the commencement of the new season, the news making the round is between the two of the most successful clubsides in England, Manchester United and Chelsea and two of the most successful Coaches Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.



Last season notably saw Antonio Conte and Chelsea dominated the league week in week out and was confirmed the champions elect with two matches to spare.



In other hand, Jose Mourinho and Manchester United had what some football pundits called "Not Too Good Season", but still went ahead to win 3 Trophies, namely Community Shield, EFL and UEFA Europa League.



JOSE MOURINHO VS ANTONIO CONTE



JOSE MOURINHO



After his clean sweep of Portuguese Domestic Titles and his triumph in 2004 UCL final over Monaco Mourinho moved to

Chelsea the following year and won the Premier League title with a record 95 points, the club's first league title in 50 years, and the League Cup in his first season. In his second year, Chelsea retained the Premier League and in 2006/07 he took the club to an FA Cup and League Cup double.



Mourinho left Chelsea in September 2007, amidst reports of a rift with club owner Roman Abramovich. In 2008, Mourinho moved to Serie A club

Internazionale. Within three months he had won his first Italian honour, the Supercoppa Italiana , and completed the season by winning the Serie A title.



In 2009/10 season, Inter became the first Italian club to win the treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League, also the first time Inter had won the latter competition since 1965.

He is one of only five coaches to have won the European Cup with two different teams, along with Ernst Happel, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes and Carlo Ancelotti. He won the first ever FIFA World Coach of the Year Award in 2010.



After the Portuguese manager left Inter Milan, he signed with Real Madrid in 2010, winning the Copa del Rey in his first season. The following year, he won the La Liga and became the fifth coach, after Tomislav Ivić, Ernst Happel, Giovanni Trapattoni and Eric Gerets , to have won league titles in at least four different countries: Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.



After leaving Madrid in June 2013, Mourinho returned to England to manage Chelsea for a second spell, during which they won another league championship, but was sacked on 17 December 2015, after a poor run of results left Chelsea just outside the relegation zone.



However, following several months out of the game after losing his job at Chelsea for the second time, Mourinho was confirmed as the new manager of Manchester United on 27 May 2016.



Due to his tactical knowledge, charismatic but also very controversial personality, and what his opponents regard as emphasis on getting results over playing beautiful football, he is often seen, by both admirers and critics, as the successor of former Argentine manager Helenio Herrera.



ANTONIO CONTE



Playing as a midfielder, Conte began his career at local club Lecce and later became one of the most decorated and influential players in the history of Juventus . He captained the team and won the UEFA Champions League, as well as 5

Serie A titles, among other honours.



He also played for the Italian national team and was a participant at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and the

2000 UEFA European Championship, where, on both occasions, the Italians finished runners-up.



However, his managerial career started in the year 2006, leading

Bari to the 2008–09 Serie B title, and Siena to promotion from the same division two years later.



He then took over at Juventus in 2011, where he implemented a 3–5–2 formation and won three consecutive Serie A titles, before taking charge of the Italian national team in 2014 until the UEFA Euro 2016 campaign.



Furthermore, he became the current manager of Chelsea in April 2016 and led them to the Premier League title in his first season in charge.



CHELSEA VS MANCHESTER UNITED TRANSFER



TIEMOUÉ BAKAYOKO



Was born on the 17th of August 1994.

He is a French professional footballer who plays for French club AS Monaco and the France national team. He plays as a defensive midfielder due to his ability to break up play, but he's considered to have all-round ability, as well as possessing physical power and athleticism.



AGE : 23

TRANSFER FEE : £35.1 MILLION



NEMANJA MATIC



Matic was born on the 1st of August 1988.

He is a Serbian professional footballer who plays for English club Chelsea and the Serbia national team as a

defensive midfielder.

He is known for his consistent performances on the pitch and his combative style of play.



AGE : 28

TRANSFER FEE : £40 MILLION



PUTTING ALL FACTORS INTO CONSIDERATION, BETWEEN MANCHESTER UNITED AND CHELSEA WHO GOT THE BETTER DEAL



Written By Sammyramires✍�