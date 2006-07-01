₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by Sammyramires(m): 3:16pm
It is no longer a news that in anticipation of the new footballing season a lot of football fans all across the globe are either found discussing about their clubs new acquisition or seeing advising their club scouts on what player they would want in their team.
However, reports have shown that hardly will a team sign on a player based on fans demand. Rather they sign players that they believed fits in to their system.
Meanwhile, as we await the commencement of the new season, the news making the round is between the two of the most successful clubsides in England, Manchester United and Chelsea and two of the most successful Coaches Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.
Last season notably saw Antonio Conte and Chelsea dominated the league week in week out and was confirmed the champions elect with two matches to spare.
In other hand, Jose Mourinho and Manchester United had what some football pundits called "Not Too Good Season", but still went ahead to win 3 Trophies, namely Community Shield, EFL and UEFA Europa League.
JOSE MOURINHO VS ANTONIO CONTE
JOSE MOURINHO
After his clean sweep of Portuguese Domestic Titles and his triumph in 2004 UCL final over Monaco Mourinho moved to
Chelsea the following year and won the Premier League title with a record 95 points, the club's first league title in 50 years, and the League Cup in his first season. In his second year, Chelsea retained the Premier League and in 2006/07 he took the club to an FA Cup and League Cup double.
Mourinho left Chelsea in September 2007, amidst reports of a rift with club owner Roman Abramovich. In 2008, Mourinho moved to Serie A club
Internazionale. Within three months he had won his first Italian honour, the Supercoppa Italiana , and completed the season by winning the Serie A title.
In 2009/10 season, Inter became the first Italian club to win the treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League, also the first time Inter had won the latter competition since 1965.
He is one of only five coaches to have won the European Cup with two different teams, along with Ernst Happel, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes and Carlo Ancelotti. He won the first ever FIFA World Coach of the Year Award in 2010.
After the Portuguese manager left Inter Milan, he signed with Real Madrid in 2010, winning the Copa del Rey in his first season. The following year, he won the La Liga and became the fifth coach, after Tomislav Ivić, Ernst Happel, Giovanni Trapattoni and Eric Gerets , to have won league titles in at least four different countries: Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.
After leaving Madrid in June 2013, Mourinho returned to England to manage Chelsea for a second spell, during which they won another league championship, but was sacked on 17 December 2015, after a poor run of results left Chelsea just outside the relegation zone.
However, following several months out of the game after losing his job at Chelsea for the second time, Mourinho was confirmed as the new manager of Manchester United on 27 May 2016.
Due to his tactical knowledge, charismatic but also very controversial personality, and what his opponents regard as emphasis on getting results over playing beautiful football, he is often seen, by both admirers and critics, as the successor of former Argentine manager Helenio Herrera.
ANTONIO CONTE
Playing as a midfielder, Conte began his career at local club Lecce and later became one of the most decorated and influential players in the history of Juventus . He captained the team and won the UEFA Champions League, as well as 5
Serie A titles, among other honours.
He also played for the Italian national team and was a participant at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and the
2000 UEFA European Championship, where, on both occasions, the Italians finished runners-up.
However, his managerial career started in the year 2006, leading
Bari to the 2008–09 Serie B title, and Siena to promotion from the same division two years later.
He then took over at Juventus in 2011, where he implemented a 3–5–2 formation and won three consecutive Serie A titles, before taking charge of the Italian national team in 2014 until the UEFA Euro 2016 campaign.
Furthermore, he became the current manager of Chelsea in April 2016 and led them to the Premier League title in his first season in charge.
CHELSEA VS MANCHESTER UNITED TRANSFER
TIEMOUÉ BAKAYOKO
Was born on the 17th of August 1994.
He is a French professional footballer who plays for French club AS Monaco and the France national team. He plays as a defensive midfielder due to his ability to break up play, but he's considered to have all-round ability, as well as possessing physical power and athleticism.
AGE : 23
TRANSFER FEE : £35.1 MILLION
NEMANJA MATIC
Matic was born on the 1st of August 1988.
He is a Serbian professional footballer who plays for English club Chelsea and the Serbia national team as a
defensive midfielder.
He is known for his consistent performances on the pitch and his combative style of play.
AGE : 28
TRANSFER FEE : £40 MILLION
PUTTING ALL FACTORS INTO CONSIDERATION, BETWEEN MANCHESTER UNITED AND CHELSEA WHO GOT THE BETTER DEAL
Written By Sammyramires✍�
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by Lilkini(m): 3:38pm
shipping off matic for £40m at his age us good biz buh selling him to man.u aint cool...it might hunt them soon
bakayoko is still young n d price is way too good considering the transfer prices these days
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by Franzinni: 3:57pm
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by Freiden(m): 3:58pm
Matic is Fellaini 2.0 and for £40M...Conte is the wise one and Chelsea got the best deal.
Mou has always been a wasteful manager. £40M for a 28 yrs old soon to be 29 average player.
More boring football coming next season for MAN UTD.
Fuuuuck the trophy.....I want to get the value of what I'm paying to watch Man Utd play.
I don't see how Matic would bring that.
Mou loves boring players.
I think I'll rather watch more La Liga football next season......
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by 7Alexander(m): 3:58pm
I can't fathom why people swallow everything the media spills, hook, line and sinker.
You really think that Manchester United will buy the services of of a 29yr old, off-form Matic for £40m?
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by gashi12345: 3:58pm
Seriously i will go with the BLUES!
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by LesbianBoy(m): 3:58pm
Man utd
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by Victornezzar(m): 3:58pm
Actually Chelsea will av d better deal
Matic is 28 n d dere would no be investment on him again
Look at d world highest transfers
Pogba
Ronaldo nd Bale....dey wer all sold at a very young age
Both Madrid nd Manu av recovered deir cash back
Some people are thinking dat clubs are very stingy
Wat dey are looking at is weda d player been bought will also be an investment
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:58pm
LIVERPOOL GOT THE BEST DEAL,KING SALAH IS BACK,YNWA
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by Freiden(m): 3:59pm
Lilkini:
Matic cant do shiiiiii
That's like saying Fellaini would come back to hurt Everton. 100% impossible.
Matic is Fellaini 2.0 and for £40M...Conte is the wise one and Chelsea got the best deal.
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by kshC(m): 3:59pm
Mehn na Enya na win am ooo
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by muriunited(m): 3:59pm
Man U for life
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by Aguyhasnoname(m): 4:00pm
Signing Fabinho or Bakayoko would effectively mean the end of Timothy Fosu Mensah's hopes of playing His preferred defensive midfield role.
Matic should play at the top level for the next 3 years after which T.Fosu Mensah should take up from Him totally.
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by mangala14(m): 4:00pm
No deal has been confirmed yet and I doubt if Man utd will pay £40 million for an 28yrs old Matic. We have pogba, Herrera and Fielliani. We just need a Fabinho or Nainngolan and Morata/Bellotu
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by johnstar(m): 4:01pm
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by googlepikins: 4:01pm
Gunners for life.
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by hilroy: 4:01pm
Who cares
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by adisasegun: 4:02pm
I think Chelsea got a better deal considering the age
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by harjayi(m): 4:02pm
Chelsea got a better deal, I never for once like Matic. but selling him to United is what I hate
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by bsideboii(m): 4:03pm
Chelsea for me.Cos I'm a blues fan.
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by kstyle2(m): 4:04pm
I would hate for utd to sign magic. He's lost his magic. We already have fellaini. No need adding him
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by StepTwo: 4:04pm
Sorry, who see where Ben Ayade keep Cross River workers Salary?
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by kingdenny(m): 4:05pm
Lilkini:40 million is not a lot of money these days in football. But I would stick with matic who is tested and proved himself in the league, with experience in his bag than some one else from another league who is yet to prove that he can adapt to life in the Premier League at a lower price
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by dbynonetwork: 4:05pm
Please OP when we talk of successful club in England don't you ever include CHELSEA........
if Chelsea is successful then MANCHESTER UNITED is MEGA SUCCESSFUL..
UP MAN U FOR LIFE..
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by Olasco93: 4:06pm
Good business for both clubs
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by Tenim47(m): 4:06pm
ofcos chelsea got it, with age and money. . up blues
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by aliumik: 4:07pm
Chelsea got d better deal
|Re: Between Manchester United And Chelsea, Who Got The Better Deal? by Rick9(m): 4:07pm
I don't know, but what I know is that
Man United is far better than Chelsea
