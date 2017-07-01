Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" (11955 Views)

The Award Winning OAP shared a picture where he rocked a dope light blue agbada to show how proudly nigerian he is. He couldn't do without shading Hush though.



The Award Winning OAP shared a picture where he rocked a dope light blue agbada to show how proudly nigerian he is. He couldn't do without shading Hush though.

Epic shade.. .Hush puppi abi nah pussycat where u dey? 5 Likes





Epic shade.. .Hush puppi abi nah pussycat where u dey? He don hide, Make he come Nnewi 12 Likes

If hushpuppi should yab him now una go talk 22 Likes 4 Shares

Some Naija yeyebrity suddenly trying to use hushpuppi to stay relevant ....this same dotun that I saw at chevron drive wearing all Versace....hypocrite ....so because u wear agbada wan go owambe party u suddenly start acting up.. 26 Likes 5 Shares

Some Naija yeyebrity suddenly trying to use hushpuppi to stay relevant ....this same dotun that I saw at chevron drive wearing all Versace....hypocrite ....so because u wear agbada wan go owambe party u suddenly start acting up.. I just weak o na them na dem go born them for ibadan dem go school for Unilag then dem go come dry form American accent for us I just weak o na them na dem go born them for ibadan dem go school for Unilag then dem go come dry form American accent for us 28 Likes 6 Shares





Hush baby right now Hush baby right now 5 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

Nice

H

To the amazing reader, i wish you a splendid weekend. Stay safe 2 Likes

Bloody disgraces. Honestly thank God am not related to any of these morons. Would have died of embarrassment 1 Like

wetin concern dotun for dis matter now 7 Likes 1 Share

Lol...



Yea, who live and care for gucci here?,?,



we do not give a sh*t about D&G as well, as we keep rocking our Agbada, Dansiki. 1 Like

Who be this push puppy sef? 1 Like

Nonsense! Nigerians are giving this puppy that needs to be hushed to much unnecessary fame. I know it's his own choice , but he buys Gucci all his life without the company even knowing him or even making him an ambassador. 2 Likes 1 Share

Yorùbá demon





Cutest, finest, smartest, baddest, and bestest tribe on earth





Make sure you marry a Yorùbá man, you'ld thank me letter 2 Likes

Dis is hit 1 Like

Hushpupp. Over to you



Ok Hypocrites, wearing Agbada with foreign shoe and wrist watch and claimed proudly NigeriaHushpupp. Over to you 2 Likes 1 Share

OAP dotun I don't even know the goat!













Hushpuppi I know 4 Likes 2 Shares

Jealousy.

Who is these by the way.

Piss off



You all jealous of the guy. Instead of you to face your carrier. Ewu 4 Likes 2 Shares

Looking for Trouble...

Celebrate with me and your Glory will shine. That won't make this guy a celo

Trash all over NL. Chain!

if hushpuppi shades dotun, the guy fall hand.





Dotun no reach now, how much the guy worth kwanu to warrant hushpuppi reply. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Everyone of you should go and sleep joor 1 Like

He should shutdafvckup ojare! All of them wan use hush shine. 1 Like 1 Share

Posing with other people's cars...

So mek we fry beans

sleep ke wetin b dotun own for this matter now salary earner too dey talk I rest my case... 2 Likes 1 Share