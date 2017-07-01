₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci"
Dammy Krane's Arrest: Dotun Of Cool FM Reacts / Kcee Shops For Gucci Outfits & Joystick Opener (Pics, Video) / Ramsey Nouah Rocks Native Igbo Outfit 2 Birthday Party In Abuja:Hit Or Miss?(Pix (1) (2) (3) (4)
|OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by JamieHotSource(m): 5:54pm
Cool FM OAP, OlaDotun Ojuolape Kayode aka DO2dTUN is the latest celebrity to shade Hushpuppi.
The Award Winning OAP shared a picture where he rocked a dope light blue agbada to show how proudly nigerian he is. He couldn't do without shading Hush though.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/oap-dotun-rocks-native-wear-says-we.html
8 Likes
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by LaurelP(m): 5:58pm
Epic shade.. .Hush puppi abi nah pussycat where u dey?
5 Likes
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by JamieHotSource(m): 6:08pm
He don hide, Make he come Nnewi
LaurelP:
12 Likes
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by LesbianBoy(m): 6:19pm
If hushpuppi should yab him now una go talk
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by Hotshawarma: 6:22pm
Some Naija yeyebrity suddenly trying to use hushpuppi to stay relevant ....this same dotun that I saw at chevron drive wearing all Versace....hypocrite ....so because u wear agbada wan go owambe party u suddenly start acting up..
26 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by KingTom(m): 8:02pm
Hotshawarma:I just weak o na them na dem go born them for ibadan dem go school for Unilag then dem go come dry form American accent for us
28 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by ableguy(m): 10:07pm
Hush baby right now
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by madridguy(m): 10:08pm
Ok
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by auntysimbiat(f): 10:09pm
Nice
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by davibid: 10:09pm
H
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by Suspect33(m): 10:09pm
To the amazing reader, i wish you a splendid weekend. Stay safe
2 Likes
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by LoveJesus87(m): 10:09pm
Bloody disgraces. Honestly thank God am not related to any of these morons. Would have died of embarrassment
1 Like
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by kittykollinxx(m): 10:10pm
wetin concern dotun for dis matter now
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by ThisTrend(f): 10:10pm
Lol...
Yea, who live and care for gucci here?,?,
we do not give a sh*t about D&G as well, as we keep rocking our Agbada, Dansiki.
1 Like
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by Kylekent59: 10:10pm
Who be this push puppy sef?
1 Like
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by DrGraveYardz: 10:10pm
Nonsense! Nigerians are giving this puppy that needs to be hushed to much unnecessary fame. I know it's his own choice , but he buys Gucci all his life without the company even knowing him or even making him an ambassador.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by neoOduduwa: 10:11pm
Yorùbá demon
Cutest, finest, smartest, baddest, and bestest tribe on earth
Make sure you marry a Yorùbá man, you'ld thank me letter
2 Likes
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by Dmatter(m): 10:11pm
Dis is hit
1 Like
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by madridguy(m): 10:11pm
Hypocrites, wearing Agbada with foreign shoe and wrist watch and claimed proudly Nigeria Hushpupp. Over to you
madridguy:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by BUSHHUNTER(m): 10:12pm
OAP dotun I don't even know the goat!
Hushpuppi I know
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by belindar: 10:12pm
Jealousy.
Who is these by the way.
Piss off
You all jealous of the guy. Instead of you to face your carrier. Ewu
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by corpershun: 10:12pm
Looking for Trouble...
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by fistonati(m): 10:15pm
Celebrate with me and your Glory will shine. That won't make this guy a celo
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by pmc01(m): 10:16pm
Trash all over NL. Chain!
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by chukzyfcbb: 10:17pm
if hushpuppi shades dotun, the guy fall hand.
Dotun no reach now, how much the guy worth kwanu to warrant hushpuppi reply.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by fatymore(f): 10:17pm
Everyone of you should go and sleep joor
1 Like
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by Aderola15(f): 10:19pm
He should shutdafvckup ojare! All of them wan use hush shine.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by DieBuhari: 10:21pm
Posing with other people's cars...
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by jonero4(m): 10:22pm
So mek we fry beans
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by sprintscr7: 10:22pm
sleep ke wetin b dotun own for this matter now salary earner too dey talk I rest my case...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by EMMYB0Y(m): 10:22pm
|Re: OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" by chuks34(m): 10:24pm
BUSHHUNTER:Do hushpuppi know you?
1 Like
Denrele Of Soundcity / Big Ukwu Adaobi From Uniben Shares Her Full Nak'ed Photos On Twitter / Susan Peters Birthday Celebration (Pictures)
