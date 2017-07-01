₦airaland Forum

Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday

Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by lordkit400: 7:36pm
5 months after welcoming their first child, England and Tottenham striker, Harry Kane, proposes to his babymama, Katie, during a family holiday in the Bahamas.


He revealed the good news on social media with fans sending their congratulations to the happy couple.

See below:

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by auntysimbiat(f): 10:16pm

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by grandstar(m): 10:16pm
God blessing for putting a ting on it.

It dignifies not only the woman and his child but also himself.

Wish you happy wedded life

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by festyese: 10:17pm
Good one.
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by abarry001: 10:17pm
Good for him
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Chiefpriest1(m): 10:17pm
New fad. Now you can have children without having a wife...issorai


The west simply have a way of pushing these things down our throat.

Many hardliners I know are even getting soft on same sex marriages. It is well!

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by felix281(m): 10:17pm
cool......
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Godfather92(m): 10:17pm
After sense

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by DrGraveYardz: 10:17pm
Simple and modest. It is not by blocking a whole market to propose for a marriage that might not be above 3 month. I wish them a long lasting marriage.

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by haykinzz(m): 10:18pm
Nawa oo


Memphis depay proposed to her long term girlfriend, Nairaland Mods didn't give a Bleep


Now harry kane proposed, Mods pushed it to FP
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by pmc01(m): 10:18pm
Him sef kneel down. He suppose chop Kane.

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by engrajoo1(m): 10:18pm
No b everything he dey ponle (cherish) we don c so?
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Greven(m): 10:19pm
Congrats bro...Gary Cahill's nightmare... grin
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by jonero4(m): 10:19pm
So mek we fry beans
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by GeneralOjukwu: 10:19pm
Kane is a super deadly striker.

I felt he was a flash in pan especially in the first season.


He has proven himself to be reliable and consistent.

Age is on his side...he would lead England's attack for a while

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by abdulbnyusuf(m): 10:20pm
So now what is the fate of the first (illegal) child to the upcoming ones

You sure say dem no go hate/undergrade am
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:20pm
Congrats to the couple.
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by fistonati(m): 10:20pm
Won't the baby mama accept, after testing the hypothesis with 8 inches pipe

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by KingdomofGOD: 10:20pm
Wow... Love is beautiful!
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Talk2Bella(f): 10:21pm
kiss awwwwn lovely

holllup is that baby old enough to go on a boat Cruise? she's 5 months old
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Detrickypat(m): 10:21pm
Messi married yesterday, today, Kane proposed. Abeg wetin I dey wait for...? Okay, I get it, those guys no dey naija, and their president no be Buhari! Plus recession no reach their side! You see? I get good reasons to remain single at least till Buhari leaves Aso rock...

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by EMMYB0Y(m): 10:21pm

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by slawomir: 10:22pm
all these bunch of overrated players proposing up and down

English players are overrated. in fact Europe players are overrated moda fuckkers

players from south american are the best
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Talk2Bella(f): 10:23pm
Detrickypat:
Messi married yesterday, today, Kane proposed. Abeg wetin I dey wait for...? Okay, I get it, those guys no dey naija, and their president no be Buhari! Plus recession no reach their side! You see? I get good reasons to remain single at least till Buhari leaves Aso rock...

loool

better go marry
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Segadem(m): 10:23pm
English has been bastardized, grin they were called couple and the word "propose" was used.. . grin
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Segadem(m): 10:24pm
fistonati:
Won't the baby mama accept, after testing the hypothesis with 8 inches pipe
how u take know?

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by gentlemanism1(m): 10:26pm
Detrickypat:
Messi married yesterday, today, Kane proposed. Abeg wetin I dey wait for...? Okay, I get it, those guys no dey naija, and their president no be Buhari! Plus recession no reach their side! You see? I get good reasons to remain single at least till Buhari leaves Aso rock...

Na u ask question and u answer ur question urself. Indeed recession don take over u
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Kurisigamo(m): 10:27pm
Welcome to marriage league....

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by folowo(m): 10:27pm
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by omobabalawo: 10:27pm
Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Injiggerwolf(m): 10:29pm
Wow Congrats Hurricane I mean Harry Kane

Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by piagetskinner(m): 10:29pm
so this is now the new trend...
u bang nd get a child before proposing


hmm

