He revealed the good news on social media with fans sending their congratulations to the happy couple.



See below:



Source: 5 months after welcoming their first child, England and Tottenham striker, Harry Kane, proposes to his babymama, Katie, during a family holiday in the Bahamas.He revealed the good news on social media with fans sending their congratulations to the happy couple.See below:Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/01/england-striker-harry-kane-proposes-to-his-babymama-during-a-family-holiday-photo/ 7 Likes



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxO6mAspAuE 1 Like

God blessing for putting a ting on it.



It dignifies not only the woman and his child but also himself.



Wish you happy wedded life 12 Likes 1 Share

Good one.

lordkit400:

Good for him Good for him

New fad. Now you can have children without having a wife...issorai





The west simply have a way of pushing these things down our throat.



Many hardliners I know are even getting soft on same sex marriages. It is well! 1 Like

cool......

After sense 1 Like

Simple and modest. It is not by blocking a whole market to propose for a marriage that might not be above 3 month. I wish them a long lasting marriage. 9 Likes

Nawa oo





Memphis depay proposed to her long term girlfriend, Nairaland Mods didn't give a Bleep





Now harry kane proposed, Mods pushed it to FP

Him sef kneel down. He suppose chop Kane. 1 Like

No b everything he dey ponle (cherish) we don c so?

Congrats bro...Gary Cahill's nightmare...

So mek we fry beans

Kane is a super deadly striker.



I felt he was a flash in pan especially in the first season.





He has proven himself to be reliable and consistent.



Age is on his side...he would lead England's attack for a while 1 Like





You sure say dem no go hate/undergrade am So now what is the fate of the first (illegal) child to the upcoming onesYou sure say dem no go hate/undergrade am

Congrats to the couple.

Won't the baby mama accept, after testing the hypothesis with 8 inches pipe 1 Like

Wow... Love is beautiful!

awwwwn lovely



holllup is that baby old enough to go on a boat Cruise? she's 5 months old awwwwn lovelyholllup is that baby old enough to go on a boat Cruise? she's 5 months old

Messi married yesterday, today, Kane proposed. Abeg wetin I dey wait for...? Okay, I get it, those guys no dey naija, and their president no be Buhari! Plus recession no reach their side! You see? I get good reasons to remain single at least till Buhari leaves Aso rock... 1 Like

all these bunch of overrated players proposing up and down



English players are overrated. in fact Europe players are overrated moda fuckkers



players from south american are the best

Detrickypat:

Messi married yesterday, today, Kane proposed. Abeg wetin I dey wait for...? Okay, I get it, those guys no dey naija, and their president no be Buhari! Plus recession no reach their side! You see? I get good reasons to remain single at least till Buhari leaves Aso rock...

loool



better go marry looolbetter go marry

English has been bastardized, they were called couple and the word "propose" was used.. .

fistonati:

Won't the baby mama accept, after testing the hypothesis with 8 inches pipe how u take know? 2 Likes

Detrickypat:

Messi married yesterday, today, Kane proposed. Abeg wetin I dey wait for...? Okay, I get it, those guys no dey naija, and their president no be Buhari! Plus recession no reach their side! You see? I get good reasons to remain single at least till Buhari leaves Aso rock...

Na u ask question and u answer ur question urself. Indeed recession don take over u Na u ask question and u answer ur question urself. Indeed recession don take over u

Welcome to marriage league.... 1 Like



Wow Congrats Hurricane I mean Harry Kane 1 Like