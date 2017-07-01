₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by lordkit400: 7:36pm
5 months after welcoming their first child, England and Tottenham striker, Harry Kane, proposes to his babymama, Katie, during a family holiday in the Bahamas.
He revealed the good news on social media with fans sending their congratulations to the happy couple.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/01/england-striker-harry-kane-proposes-to-his-babymama-during-a-family-holiday-photo/
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by auntysimbiat(f): 10:16pm
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by grandstar(m): 10:16pm
God blessing for putting a ting on it.
It dignifies not only the woman and his child but also himself.
Wish you happy wedded life
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by festyese: 10:17pm
Good one.
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by abarry001: 10:17pm
lordkit400:
Good for him
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Chiefpriest1(m): 10:17pm
New fad. Now you can have children without having a wife...issorai
The west simply have a way of pushing these things down our throat.
Many hardliners I know are even getting soft on same sex marriages. It is well!
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by felix281(m): 10:17pm
cool......
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Godfather92(m): 10:17pm
After sense
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by DrGraveYardz: 10:17pm
Simple and modest. It is not by blocking a whole market to propose for a marriage that might not be above 3 month. I wish them a long lasting marriage.
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by haykinzz(m): 10:18pm
Nawa oo
Memphis depay proposed to her long term girlfriend, Nairaland Mods didn't give a Bleep
Now harry kane proposed, Mods pushed it to FP
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by pmc01(m): 10:18pm
Him sef kneel down. He suppose chop Kane.
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by engrajoo1(m): 10:18pm
No b everything he dey ponle (cherish) we don c so?
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Greven(m): 10:19pm
Congrats bro...Gary Cahill's nightmare...
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by jonero4(m): 10:19pm
So mek we fry beans
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by GeneralOjukwu: 10:19pm
Kane is a super deadly striker.
I felt he was a flash in pan especially in the first season.
He has proven himself to be reliable and consistent.
Age is on his side...he would lead England's attack for a while
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by abdulbnyusuf(m): 10:20pm
So now what is the fate of the first (illegal) child to the upcoming ones
You sure say dem no go hate/undergrade am
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:20pm
Congrats to the couple.
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by fistonati(m): 10:20pm
Won't the baby mama accept, after testing the hypothesis with 8 inches pipe
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by KingdomofGOD: 10:20pm
Wow... Love is beautiful!
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Talk2Bella(f): 10:21pm
awwwwn lovely
holllup is that baby old enough to go on a boat Cruise? she's 5 months old
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Detrickypat(m): 10:21pm
Messi married yesterday, today, Kane proposed. Abeg wetin I dey wait for...? Okay, I get it, those guys no dey naija, and their president no be Buhari! Plus recession no reach their side! You see? I get good reasons to remain single at least till Buhari leaves Aso rock...
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by EMMYB0Y(m): 10:21pm
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by slawomir: 10:22pm
all these bunch of overrated players proposing up and down
English players are overrated. in fact Europe players are overrated moda fuckkers
players from south american are the best
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Talk2Bella(f): 10:23pm
Detrickypat:
loool
better go marry
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Segadem(m): 10:23pm
lordkit400:English has been bastardized, they were called couple and the word "propose" was used.. .
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Segadem(m): 10:24pm
fistonati:how u take know?
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by gentlemanism1(m): 10:26pm
Detrickypat:
Na u ask question and u answer ur question urself. Indeed recession don take over u
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Kurisigamo(m): 10:27pm
Welcome to marriage league....
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by folowo(m): 10:27pm
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by omobabalawo: 10:27pm
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by Injiggerwolf(m): 10:29pm
Wow Congrats Hurricane I mean Harry Kane
|Re: Harry Kane Proposes To Katie Goodland, His Baby Mama, During A Family Holiday by piagetskinner(m): 10:29pm
so this is now the new trend...
u bang nd get a child before proposing
hmm
