|Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Prinq: 8:43pm On Jul 01
Fast rising singer, Koker, seems to set his eye on the prize and nothing is slowing him down in his quest. Ever since he released his hit song, ‘Do something,’ the singer has kept the pace releasing hits after hits.
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by mofeoluwadassah(f): 8:51pm On Jul 01
ok
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Wangxiao(m): 9:09pm On Jul 01
So?
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by chimoney17(m): 12:07am
Maybe the lady knows that you're a prominent member of Vaseline Crew of Nigeria(VCN) so you know the rest
Go self-service with it
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Blackfire(m): 3:05am
They sent u nude u rush to social media.... So what of those they packaged themselves for life and direct, and we still say no... We should go to the moon.
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by yrex01(m): 9:19am
Yinmu
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Larryfest(m): 12:07pm
And this is an achievement abi
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Brown14(m): 12:14pm
because you are Ronaldo abi??
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by lynus40(m): 12:52pm
where is d proof
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by NwaAmaikpe: 8:43pm
A girl that sends Koker her nudes is that one a girl... �
So we won't sleep again Koker because Asake oni bread sent you a picture of her Tejuosho-sewn bra.
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by omooba969: 8:43pm
So what?
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Rtopzy(f): 8:44pm
So??
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by highrise07: 8:44pm
everybody forming celeb, Christ embassy members , your attention is needed.. http://www.nairaland.com/3895448/why-left-christ-embassy-church/16#58059056
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by awa(m): 8:44pm
No such picture I don't believe you
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by lastmaster(m): 8:45pm
sava
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by oshe11(m): 8:45pm
LIEnus....
Mr Halima
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by GeneralOjukwu: 8:45pm
I am Koker's twin brother....forward them to me
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by jonero4(m): 8:45pm
lynus40:abi o
We wan see am
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by gunners160(m): 8:46pm
That is why I like kingBlakhoc that guy no get joy at all. He gives you the money and he knack u for real so that we can watch and download. For those of us wey knw whatsup,u knw wetin I mean na....
Note : For those doubting him,menh it is very possible oo gals no dey shame to send nude pics again oo,they do it with enthusiasm and one starts wondering if this people really have a fada...
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by sonofLuci(m): 8:46pm
females send nudes to you of all people? koker
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by agadez007(m): 8:46pm
Who is he?
We dont know him here in instanbul
we only know of Electric cooker and Gas cooker
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by bZoMa(m): 8:46pm
Koker don't deceive yourself, na money them dey hustke
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Rapmoney(m): 8:46pm
Coke I know and drink but Koker, I don't know.
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by GoldenCircle: 8:47pm
He should post the girls pictures so we can confirm.
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by HarmonyDee(f): 8:47pm
i wonder why
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Sincere4u(m): 8:47pm
Tell me something.
So this is what they do to become Babymamas.
hmmmmm!!?
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by muller101(m): 8:47pm
For ur mind u don arrive abi?. Who even moved this nonsense to FP.
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by amolak: 8:48pm
See this one ranting like village boy.
koker ko Fanter ni
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:48pm
New coming artists always looking for ways to gain popularity. this is the reason why Jay-Z said on his new album he don't post on gram.
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by MurphyTheory99: 8:48pm
This information whether true or not won't put food on our table. Maybe you post some of the pictures on social media and they won't do it again.
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Sisqoman(m): 8:49pm
No Proof?
|Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by alexistaiwo: 8:49pm
