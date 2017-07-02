₦airaland Forum

Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Prinq: 8:43pm On Jul 01
Fast rising singer, Koker, seems to set his eye on the prize and nothing is slowing him down in his quest. Ever since he released his hit song, ‘Do something,’ the singer has kept the pace releasing hits after hits.

In a recent interview with Saturday Beats, the Wavy singer, said that his celebrity status has made his social media account a circus of some sorts.

“On social media, some people ask me for crazy things and they forget that I am human. If possible, they could ask for my heart. Some ask for money genuinely and if I can help out, I do so, sadly, if you cannot help some people, they begin to insult and curse you. Some ladies just randomly send me nude pictures,” he said.

The singer was quick to add that once a person is focused on his goals in life every other thing not pertaining to the set desire becomes a distraction. He said, “The ladies are special people and anytime I come in contact with any of them that tries to show me love, I always reciprocate. If they want to take a picture with me, I would oblige them but there would be nothing beyond that. To be honest, it is not easy because any new level in a person’s life attracts more attention from the female folk. People would want to be associated with you but it is left to you to stay grounded and know what is good for you. Once you have a focus, all these things would be mere distraction.”


When asked about his worst fear in life, the singer said that he had only one and that it is for him never to be complacent in life.

“I have the fear of going back to where I came from; I aspire to be greater everyday. I am never contented with any achievement and there is no time to be complacent. Above all, everything that I am today has to do with God. I would not want to over-emphasise the fact that I came from nothing and I am heading somewhere. I was just like every other person back then when I was in UNILAG hustling. I had to pay people money to perform. I sold my bed space to get money to record in the studio and there were so many people that laughed at me because they did not believe I would get to my desired destination in life. People did things to me that were hurtful enough to make me feel discouraged but I tried to pull through. I sold wristwatches at a point to make more money,” he said.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/ladies-randomly-send-me-nude-pictures-koker/amp/

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by mofeoluwadassah(f): 8:51pm On Jul 01
ok

1 Like

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Wangxiao(m): 9:09pm On Jul 01
So?

6 Likes

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by chimoney17(m): 12:07am
Maybe the lady knows that you're a prominent member of Vaseline Crew of Nigeria(VCN) so you know the rest









Go self-service with it

20 Likes

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Blackfire(m): 3:05am
They sent u nude u rush to social media.... So what of those they packaged themselves for life and direct, and we still say no... We should go to the moon.

3 Likes

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by yrex01(m): 9:19am
Yinmu undecided

1 Like

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Larryfest(m): 12:07pm
And this is an achievement abi

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Brown14(m): 12:14pm
because you are Ronaldo abi??

8 Likes

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by lynus40(m): 12:52pm
where is d proof

3 Likes

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by NwaAmaikpe: 8:43pm
shocked


A girl that sends Koker her nudes is that one a girl... �


So we won't sleep again Koker because Asake oni bread sent you a picture of her Tejuosho-sewn bra.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by omooba969: 8:43pm
So what? undecided
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Rtopzy(f): 8:44pm
So??

2 Likes

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by highrise07: 8:44pm
everybody forming celeb, Christ embassy members , your attention is needed.. http://www.nairaland.com/3895448/why-left-christ-embassy-church/16#58059056

1 Like

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by awa(m): 8:44pm
No such picture I don't believe you

2 Likes

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by lastmaster(m): 8:45pm
sava
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by oshe11(m): 8:45pm
LIEnus....


Mr Halima

1 Like

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by GeneralOjukwu: 8:45pm
I am Koker's twin brother....forward them to me

3 Likes

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by jonero4(m): 8:45pm
lynus40:
where is d proof
abi o

We wan see am

1 Like

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by gunners160(m): 8:46pm
That is why I like kingBlakhoc that guy no get joy at all. He gives you the money and he knack u for real so that we can watch and download. For those of us wey knw whatsup,u knw wetin I mean na....
Note : For those doubting him,menh it is very possible oo gals no dey shame to send nude pics again oo,they do it with enthusiasm and one starts wondering if this people really have a fada...

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by sonofLuci(m): 8:46pm
females send nudes to you of all people? undecided koker

4 Likes

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by agadez007(m): 8:46pm
Who is he?

We dont know him here in instanbul

we only know of Electric cooker and Gas cooker

3 Likes

Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by bZoMa(m): 8:46pm
Koker don't deceive yourself, na money them dey hustke
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Rapmoney(m): 8:46pm
Coke I know and drink but Koker, I don't know.
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by GoldenCircle: 8:47pm
He should post the girls pictures so we can confirm.
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by HarmonyDee(f): 8:47pm
i wonder why
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Sincere4u(m): 8:47pm
Tell me something.
So this is what they do to become Babymamas.
hmmmmm!!?
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by muller101(m): 8:47pm
For ur mind u don arrive abi?. Who even moved this nonsense to FP.
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by amolak: 8:48pm
See this one ranting like village boy.
koker ko Fanter ni
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:48pm
New coming artists always looking for ways to gain popularity. this is the reason why Jay-Z said on his new album he don't post on gram.
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by MurphyTheory99: 8:48pm
This information whether true or not won't put food on our table. Maybe you post some of the pictures on social media and they won't do it again.
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by Sisqoman(m): 8:49pm
No Proof?
Re: Koker: "Female Fans Send Nude Pictures Randomly To Me" by alexistaiwo: 8:49pm

