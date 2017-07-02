



Here are some things we need to note as we intend to start afresh with God.



1. Seek the righteousness of God(Being born again translate to what I could call, transformation, we are been transformed as we behold the brightness of His person) To be born again means to be a new lump, Paul said, purge out the old leaven, and be a new lump, we as Christians should endeavor to understand that when God forgives us, He forgets.



2. Be warfare minded, the assignment of the devil is something different from our assignment, the devil hate what Christ has for you, so don't think its gonna be easy, brace up. Download this book, the believers authority, link below



3. Praying always with all kind of prayer (praying with your spirit and your understanding also as in additional prayer). Desire spiritual gifts, I won't say more than that. 1 Corin14:1.



4. Read your Bible (know the truth). The Bible is our standard of constitution on earth, Romans 15:4 said, whatsoever things were written, had a reason for which it was written, and that is to learn from past heroes, you can't call yourself a Christian and you do not behold the word of God. Christianity is more than morals.



5. Know who you are in Christ through the word, there are many blessing God has promised you as a Christian, lest the devil take an advantage of you, get to know the word, cause its your right as a Christian to have the grace to keep you holy. Because Himself has took the tookable. Matt8:17



6. Seek and put the Kingdom first. Let God Lead, consider Gods view before taking any decision, ask yourself, am I expected to do this and that as a Christian, reason with Christian friends that knows the word.



7. Seek to be filled with the fullness of God and be a carrier of Gods power through the baptism of the Holy Ghost. Eph3:19, remember we are to be like Christ as we journey into God.



8. Learn the art of giving Ephesians 4:28 Let him that stole steal no more: but rather let him labour, working with his hands the thing which is good, that he may have to give to him that needeth. Blessed are the merciful



9. Lay hold on a better living, knowing that God want you to prosper and be in good health, as your soul prosper. God wants the best for you as a Christian and you need to ask and enforce them, cause trust me, the devil would fight it as it fought the angel to answer Daniels prayer Daniel 10:12-13



10. Ask God for intimacy, that I may know Him. The primary purpose of our creation as man is to fellowship with God, lemme ask, have you ever considered what we would be doing on earth or praying for if man never fell.



11. Preach the gospel, your feet been shod with the preparation of the Gospel, the best form of defense is attack. As you study and grow in God, don't forget the great commissione, be ye perfect cause your heavenly Father seeks perfection among your members



12. Always know how dangerous you are to the devil and be dangerous likewise. The devil would make you seem like a piece of trash, but keep confessing to yourself, am the right standing of God in Christ Jesus.



13. Learn faith confession, death and life are in the power of the tongue, they that loveth it, shall eat the fruit thereof. Faith confession is the act of enforcing and decree what you want to established by saying it and saying it over and over again with an understanding of what you are saying and confession. Confession are not prayers so to say, they are decree and the form part of our prayer.



14. Understand the interplay between faith, grace and redemption. Read books by Kenneth E Hagin and E W Kenyon, get a shelf of books either on your phone or in your room.



15. Know what God would have you to do all time. God wants to communicate many things to you personally, that's why Jesus said, when the spirit of truth comes, he shall direct you into all truth, teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance. The assignment of the Holy Spirit is in giving you guidance. John 14:26, John16:12-13



16. Come to understand that you are a spirit, you have a soul and you live in a body. Kenneth Hagin is an authority in that area, get his PDF on the three dimension of man.



17. Get a Bible based church to attend, the earthly family and have as many Christian friends. God has set some in the church, some Apostle, some Prophets, some Evangelist, some Teachers and some Pastors to fed you spiritually. Eph4:11-13, 1 Corin12:28



18. Pray that God help you to stay faithful and committed. Paul said, I have fought the good fight, . . . I have kept . . . God help me to stay closer to you, blessed are those who's hunger and thirst is after righteousness.



19. Change your friends and those increase your possibility to sin. Jesus said, if your hand or eyes causes. . . , get rid of whatsoever causes. Iron sharpeth iron, show me your friends and I would tell you where you would end up in eternity.



20. Change your playlist, if you love a genre of music, get a substitute in the Christian line, and with time, I believe you should come to a point where all you do is the likes of Hillsong, Jesus culture, Tasha Cobbs and the likes. Get some Christian gbedu and praises that would keep your feet dancing.



