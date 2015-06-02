₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
11:35am
High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, refers to a situation when your blood pressure remains consistently high. If the blood pressure remains higher than the normal levels, it can lead to heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and various other health-related problems. The exact causes of hypertension are unknown but there are varied factors and conditions responsible for its development such as-
● Stress
● Overweight
● Smoking
● Genetics
● Sleep Apnea
● Family history of blood pressure
● Chronic kidney disease
Now, that you are aware of the blood pressure and its causes, let us shift our attention towards knowing 7 effective natural ways to lower down the blood pressure.
Reduce The Salt Intake
Well, salt is not the actual problem, but its chemical component – sodium. If you are consuming small quantity, it won’t harm you, but too much sodium tends to disturb the fluid balance in the body. There is a need to flush out the excess salt present in the body and it is done by drawing water from the nearby tissues. If there is higher volume of liquid, the heart will have to make extra efforts in order to pump the blood and it eventually results in high blood pressure.
Eat Berries
Blueberries really help curb the high blood pressure. It contains natural plant compounds such as polyphenols and pterostilbene, they prove beneficial for your heart. Various studies have even highlighted antihypertensive property of blueberries. It really helps in stimulating the production of nitric oxide that further helps in dilating the blood vessels, hence lowering the blood pressure naturally.
Blueberries are also a source of fructose; it reduces the blood pressure but at the same time also increases the sugar level. If you are consuming a cup of blueberries, then you are consuming 1 ½ teaspoon of sugar, so make sure you don’t overeat berries.
Eat Garlic
This acrid seasoning is capable of doing more than just adding flavor to your food. Garlic is responsible for controlling high blood pressure. As per a research, it has been proved that it can cut down the diastolic and systolic blood pressure.
Garlic mainly assist in dilating the blood vessels in the body, which further helps in reducing the blood pressure. Garlic is known to have a compound known as Adenosine, a muscle relaxant and helps in vasodilation. So, whether you are consuming in raw form or cooked form, rest assured it will prove beneficial for your blood pressure. As per experts, if you are consuming raw form, it benefits faster. Garlic can reduce cholesterol as well.
Limit Alcohol Use
Regular intake of alcohol can raise your blood pressure. As per a survey, alcohol is the main reason for the rising blood pressure cases across the world. It is advisable to limit your alcohol intake, men should not take more than two drinks per day and for women they should limit themselves to only one drink per day. In case of women, daily alcohol use increases the risk of breast cancer.
Increase Your Potassium Intake
Potassium is a key element and various high-potassium foods such as – Avocado & melon negate the effects of sodium and offer protection against high blood pressure. Try coconut water and bananas, they are rich in potassium. If you crave drinking something sweet, then coconut water is the best choice you can make. You can also include coconut water in your smoothie in the morning, this will fulfill your low potassium levels and bring down high blood pressure as well.
Follow Regular Exercise Schedule
Along with taking extra care of your diet, make sure you are also following a regular exercise schedule. Exercising gives you extra energy and undoubtedly one of the best ways to relieve stress and anxiety. It is not mandatory to join a gym, make sure you follow three basic types of exercise –
● Stretching will make you feel flexible and it also helps in preventing any injury.
● Aerobics can also help in lowering your blood pressure and it is good for your heart’s health.
● With the help of strength training, you can help build strong muscles and you also get to burn more calories throughout the day.
Manage Stress
Like mentioned above, stress is responsible for high blood pressure. As per the experts, when you are stressed, you have faster heart rate along with constricted blood vessels. But, the good part is that the stress can be managed. Managing stress is not a rocket science, all you need to do the following things –
● Listen to soothing and soft music.
● Try to work less.
● Exercise regularly.
● Eat healthy food.
● Try meditation and yoga.
● Spend some relaxing time with your friends and family members.
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by Caustics: 12:07pm
As of the days of old, those having a stroke or very high blood pressure will have a vein cut open and blood drained to reduce the pressure. It still works today.
Steps.
1. get a sterile IV bag.
2. connect the hose to the bag and needle and place the bag at waist level
3. poke any bulging vein close to the heart and drain the blood till you feel better.
4. place the blood bag in a feezer and transfuse back into your body after 6 hrs.
be very careful that while doing this so that you dont puncture and artery and bleed out
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by oshe11(m): 12:08pm
All these jst to LOWER BLOOD PRESSURE.....
KUKUMA KEE THE PERSON
Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by cristianisraeli: 12:09pm

MORINGA IS GOOD AS WELL
MORINGA IS GOOD AS WELL
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by slawomir: 12:09pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by BUSHHUNTER(m): 12:10pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by Olasco93: 12:11pm
Avoid a nagging wife.
Avoid playing Bet9ja.
Avoid anything like MMM.
Avoid dreaming of Biafra.
Avoid thinking she's a virgin until your wedding night.
If unmarried, avoid Flesh-to-Flesh.
Avoid carrying-over a prerequisite course.
Avoid a DNA test for your kids if they are above 3.
Avoid the believe that Arsenal will lift the EPL or CL.
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by BUSHHUNTER(m): 12:11pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by layuns(m): 12:12pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by oshe11(m): 12:12pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by BUSHHUNTER(m): 12:12pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by oshe11(m): 12:12pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by oshe11(m): 12:13pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by oshe11(m): 12:13pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by karlz(m): 12:15pm
reduce intake of fats, quit smoking and drug abuse also
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by Caustics: 12:16pm
oshe11:you clearly have nothing to contribute
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by karlz(m): 12:17pm
Caustics:dont try this at home else you end in jail.
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by lawalosky: 12:24pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by Ennyholar(m): 12:32pm
Thank you OP
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by kuuljay(m): 12:36pm
Olasco93:addendum
Avoid arsenal matches
Avoid super eagles
If you must wash randum plug stick to olosho
Don't be shy of beer
Pay landlord even when rent has not expired but you have extra cash
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by BUSHHUNTER(m): 12:36pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by Olasco93: 12:37pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by holluphemydavid(m): 12:44pm
Olasco93:All ur point seem to be relevant except flesh to flesh if unmarried, hw does dat nid to do with high blood pressure
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by Ezennaemeka1(m): 12:45pm
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by Olasco93: 12:48pm
holluphemydavid:1. When she calls to tell you "I missed my Period".
2. That moment the doctor smiles and say "your test result showed yhu're HIV +ve."
|Re: 7 Effective Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally by ifenes(m): 1:09pm
Drink lots of water and consume less sugar
