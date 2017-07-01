You in lagos, pls be careful... I heard it

yesterday..it

happened in a hotel at apapa, the world is

becoming more scary o .... A newly married

man

saw a copper dressed seductively... She was

just

too sexy to overlook.... He picked her up and

abandoned the way home to a hotel..... . He

lodged in with her and in less than 5 mins

he was

on top of her.... The copper was as flexible

as a

snake.... Her Moanings sounded like a

hissing

snake.... The man was so carried away with

her

moves and didn't really give his concern to

it.... The

married man had sex with her over and

over

again and even paid her more than the

bargained.... But told her to stay with him

tonight

He woke up an hour later having the

Intentions of

having another round with her but he

didn't find

her on the bed ...... He heard hissing sounds

in

the bathroom.....he opened the door his

heart

drummed heavily as he saw two big

pythons

talking to each other he screamed . . . . .The

pythons leaped on him.... He ran to the door

and

found it locked .... The pythons crawled to

him

ready to strike.... He shouted..... He finally felt

something cold and cycler with scales trying

to

swallow him.... . He struggled but The

pythons

have already pined him down... His head

and Chest

was already inside the mouth . . .the snakes

poisonous saliva has covered his face.... He

tried

to shout but he couldn't.... He kicked the

snake

but the snake was too strong... Then he had

to

bite the snakes tongue and then tickled the

snake and the

snake started laughing... the snake got

wounded

and involuntary vomited him

the only problem is I don't know how to

end this

fake yeye story that you guys have been

reading

since

Amebo you too like story,as usual...I dey my

house

incase you want to beat me ... 5 Likes 2 Shares