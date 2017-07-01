₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by Amagite: 1:21pm
Super star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid took to his Twitter to share a photo of his first son, Boluwatife. The singer rarely posts photos of his kids on social media, today must be a good day!
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by Tamarapetty(f): 1:28pm
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by nikkypearl(f): 1:29pm
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by Priscy01(f): 1:55pm
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by NegeduGrace(f): 2:04pm
E won hate am before ..it's a good thing he is proud of him
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by IamOpemipo(m): 2:09pm
That chair is from daddy yo VID, fada and son just bonding... Tryna pose like the dad
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by veekid(m): 2:56pm
Ojebi; you for hate am
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by timilehin007(m): 2:56pm
exclusive from not justalright.go
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by Saintsbrown(m): 2:56pm
Who says babe mama no sweet?
At 26 ure son is already grown.
No wife nagging at u everyday.
No instagram divorce drama.
No divorce filing n hearing
No BP
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by Benekruku(m): 2:57pm
The boy looks so much like TuFace
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by itiswellandwell: 2:57pm
Good. Fine boy.
Good. Fine boy.
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by rachaeladiya(f): 2:57pm
Ok
Ok
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by scribble: 2:58pm
Tamarapetty:
Sup pretty
If he loved him, he would have married his mom yh?
Hard to value a wiman who gives u kids out of wedlock especially if u just a regular minded man
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by LORDEbusko(m): 2:58pm
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by hahn(m): 2:58pm
The other pikin nko?
The other pikin nko?
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by Teeabod(m): 2:58pm
Baba Boluwatife...STAR BOY WIZZY �
Baba Boluwatife...STAR BOY WIZZY �
|Re: “love This Boy” – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by countsparrow: 2:58pm
Young Wizzy, i am happy for u o... Even if u no get money pass ur Pa, u go tall pass am...
|Re: “love This Boy” – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by Christane(m): 2:59pm
if he love d boy so much as he clame ..y cant he just marry his mother.
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by ghe95ric(m): 2:59pm
Cute
Cute
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by tolexy123: 2:59pm
IamOpemipo:use your brain and compare. Stop being stupid
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by jvbest(m): 2:59pm
Ok
Ok
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by gideoN91(m): 2:59pm
Beef have started again
Beef have started again
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by Tenim47(m): 3:00pm
my love fall on u
my love fall on u
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by burkingx(f): 3:00pm
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by layuns(m): 3:00pm
following his pop's step! ride on boi
following his pop's step! ride on boi
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by Ra88: 3:00pm
IamOpemipo:
Your eye dey see double abi?
|Re: “love This Boy” – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by ellahzy(f): 3:00pm
this boy just resemble him mama no trace of WizKid in him
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by wandeykul(f): 3:01pm
Great
Great
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by kokomaster4d: 3:03pm
Wao
Wao
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by Jacksparr0w127: 3:03pm
Good for them
Good for them
Re: "love This Boy" – Wizkid Says As He Shares Photo Of His First Son by IamOpemipo(m): 3:03pm
tolexy123:
Who is this goat in suit?? U v got the attention u want,now bitchh bleat along
