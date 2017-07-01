₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,674 members, 3,632,700 topics. Date: Monday, 03 July 2017 at 08:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers (447 Views)
Submit Your Blog Here To Connect With Other Bloggers / 13 Tips For Successful Blogging / Six Tips For Successful Blogging Career (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by samsonline(m): 8:19pm On Jul 02
http://www.blogsandaffiliates.com/2017/07/tips-for-successful-networking-with.html
Success in blogging does not happen overnight. While building your blog, it is important to create relationships with other individuals who have similar interests. You cannot produce your own solitary island of articles without any kind of external interaction. Most new bloggers do not understand the importance of knowing people and sharing with other bloggers and consequently, they end up missing an opportunity. The network you create is what contributes to the eventual success that you are hoping for.
Commenting
Blog commenting is one of the easiest ways to create a network. The greatest mistake that you can make while commenting is posting a nondescript ‘great post’ and moving on. If you have a genuine interest in the topic, take a moment to share your exact thoughts. Do not blend in with the crowd. Also, if people comment on your blog, do not ignore them. Give meaningful replies that will are relevant and inspiring.
Follow Other Bloggers
Do not be that writer who keeps everything to themselves. When you get an alert that a fellow blogger is following you, it is rude to not (at the very least) check out their work. You do not have to follow all the people that like your work but ignoring them all makes you look selfish. If you randomly find a good writer, follow them and emulate their positive patterns.
Share Links to Other Blogs
There are plenty of blogs that are related to your own. If you find a blogger with good content, you can include a link to your post. Whether they have similar or differing views or products, you can create a relationship with them and learn a few things from them. It is a good strategy to get people talking. You can also share blogs on your social network pages.
Guest Posts
There are plenty of opportunities for guest posts. Do not submit a post on an unrelated topic to a popular blogger and expect to have it considered. Share something of interest to those that love the blog already and it will work in your favour. You can also allow guests to share posts on your own page.
Write Response Blogs
A lot of bloggers shy away from this because they see it as a lack of originality. On the contrary, it is a double-edged sword that allows you to explore your ability to come up with new material on a predetermined topic while at the same time generating a lot of interest. Use these tips to create a strong blogging network and you will find what you seek.
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by debola27: 7:30am
Helpful
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by Niyeal(m): 7:30am
Okay
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by gadgetsngs: 7:31am
noted , you can network with us here at http://www.gadgetsng.com/
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by docky22: 7:32am
See How To Get Google Adsense Account Approved In Few Days For Any Country You Applied From
Visit: http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/how-to-get-google-adsense-account-approved-in-few-days-for-any-country-you-applied-from/
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by Nnamdi98(m): 7:33am
Ok
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by corpersforum(f): 7:34am
This is very true. Blogging is more than just publishing posts and moving on. It's all about creating a network.... So much to learn about blogging.
I like your write up OP
Below is a Gold for anyone interested in Making money online and also building a blog.
http://www.corpersforum.com/making-money/t1592/
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by nototribalist: 7:38am
gadgetsngs:mumuu why not write something for once, always spamming other people's thread. I hate idiotic people like you dropping nonsense links everywhere
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by unclebigdreams(m): 7:51am
This helped.
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:53am
Nice. Commenting and treating your visitors messages urgently builds a certain admiration from them. It may not get you traffic at first but it sure helps. Visit my blog www.mortalpoet.com.
Is there any whatsapp page for Nigerian bloggers or any meeting place? If not, can't we create one?
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by kelvine(m): 8:03am
You can also add Youtube videos to promote your blog.
Google getting traffic for your blog and you will see loads of relevant websites.
Certain persons can help you get traffic on your blog for a token.
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by toycom001(m): 8:09am
Increase your website traffic / advertising for just 15,000 Naira per month. Call : 08032739705
Whatsapp / Telegram : 08052427416
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by RapportNaija(m): 8:31am
Nice one OP... Good points here and I am looking to network too. Joined another blog (free) to my archives just for more networking.
You can now read all your Showbiz news, Celebrity news, Celeb news, Entertainment news, Celeb gossip, Celebrity gossip here, all for free!
|Re: Tips For Successful Networking With Other Bloggers by ashunda1: 8:31am
Solve your financial problem,
View details.
(0) (Reply)
Registration And Renewal Godaddy Coupons / New In Town / Google Wave
Viewing this topic: RapportNaija(m), Hafeezcodex1(m), kessel, john650(m), SolnergyPower and 5 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20