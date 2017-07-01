₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by TunezBlog: 8:15am
The Nigerian Queen of X is still cashing out on her Dutch husband who has now made a huge investment in shares on her behalf.
Maheeda who had sworn to the 7 heavens not to return to the country if Buhari became president, moved back to the Netherlands few days ago, after which she immediately picked her Dutch citizenship.
Her beau is sealing that now with investment in a big company, confirming the model/singer is indeed living lavish. Atleast her bae is known unlike Bobrisky with the imaginary bae.
http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/dutch-husband-makes-more-heavy.html
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by praizephoto(m): 10:11am
Tank God for her
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by veekid(m): 10:51am
Püssy dey fall on woman abi Na dīck? Olodo
5 Likes
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by iamVirus(m): 10:51am
seen
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by ezecy: 10:51am
2 Likes
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by tabisegroup(m): 10:52am
M
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by OzamaKEE: 10:52am
And why are we promoting her
4 Likes
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by Christaks(m): 10:52am
Nawa
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by burkingx(f): 10:53am
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by okoliexpress: 10:54am
praizephoto:what exactly are you thanking God for? for a life that gives him no glory or for the life of a known queen of promiscuity(which is putting it nicely).
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by crackerspub: 10:54am
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by jackstine(m): 10:54am
And what will this news add to my life
2 Likes
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by Jackpotbet: 10:54am
Congrats to her
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by pmc01(m): 10:54am
Na mumu people just dey get "success stories" nowadays. Na wah o.
3 Likes
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by foxzy(m): 10:54am
...
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by Dc4life(m): 10:54am
That's what you get when you know how to fu_ck your man real good
I didn't know when I mistakenly promised my Ex 50k after a very nice fu*ck
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by HenryDion: 10:54am
This is good business.. The husband benefit from the free awareness while the girl reap from the cash... At least, none is a parasite.
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by foxzy(m): 10:54am
jackstine:why did you click
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by Kelklein(m): 10:55am
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by burkingx(f): 10:55am
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by AHCB: 10:55am
This is what happens when you marry a woman who knows how to fuck_ a man real good.
Sex indeed can turn a man into a certified mumu. Well done Maheeda!
5 Likes
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by Blackfire(m): 10:55am
Sometimes you just want to question God why...
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by mannY82: 10:56am
Banana fall on her
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by Dc4life(m): 10:56am
AHCB:
I dey tell you
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by Nduway(m): 10:56am
Official Olosho!!! Pu**y really pays.
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by selfmadeboss: 10:58am
omg see old man, this is proper gold digger.
i have told all girls in my family, from sisters to cousins and distant femal cousins. i will seize to be related to you if yu ever marry any old man that is far more older than your uncle.
i dont care what the reason is.
i work so fuckn hard to make cash so no female in my family will fall for a guy cos of money.
if na money them want, i am here. come and gold dig me.
4 Likes
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by NwaAmaikpe: 11:02am
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by ITCareer14: 11:02am
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by chisomdestiny: 11:06am
Extremely Hilarious
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofYTZAjbzOw&client=mv-google&gl=NG&hl=en
|Re: Maheeda's Husband Buys Share For Her From A Big Company by Chris100: 11:10am
Funny comments. Good luck
