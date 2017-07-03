

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH0_cG63ZNM



A few days ago, Toke Makinwa was in South Africa to promote her book, 'On Becoming' where she was interviewed on ‘Real Talk With Anele’. In the interview, Toke briefly spoke about her 18-month marriage with Maje Ayida saying,



'I have no regrets because I feel like everything happened the way it was supposed to happen for me to get to where I am now because if I did not get married, perhaps I’d be that girl who will always wonder what it felt like to be married to him. He’s a great guy, we’re just not great people for each other'.



