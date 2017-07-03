₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by Kimcutie(m): 4:50pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH0_cG63ZNM
A few days ago, Toke Makinwa was in South Africa to promote her book, 'On Becoming' where she was interviewed on ‘Real Talk With Anele’. In the interview, Toke briefly spoke about her 18-month marriage with Maje Ayida saying,
'I have no regrets because I feel like everything happened the way it was supposed to happen for me to get to where I am now because if I did not get married, perhaps I’d be that girl who will always wonder what it felt like to be married to him. He’s a great guy, we’re just not great people for each other'.
Source:- http://www.thearticle.com.ng/entertainment/becoming-toke-makinwa-speaks-failed-marriage-maje-interview/
Lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by Whuna(m): 5:51pm
Wee u keep kwayet
8 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by edenhazard(f): 5:52pm
the most ugly ape I have ever set my freaking eyes on
Eeeewwwwww
Wtfffffffff
Am D most sexiest queen in nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by Jaytecq(m): 5:52pm
wetin concern me
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by Nnamdi98(m): 5:52pm
K.... I hear.. I wonder who you will be great with
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcTTs6ox7pI
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by Papiikush: 5:52pm
Lord don't let me have any encounter with a slut
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by yeyeboi(m): 5:52pm
Instead make you admit sey u dey miss him cucumber
14 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by ALIBABAgcfr(m): 5:52pm
So why did you leave him if indeed he was a great guy.
Oh please, spare me that crap !
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by bjcuntis(m): 5:52pm
TF!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by SeniorZato(m): 5:53pm
Kfc on my mind
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by Xcelinteriors(f): 5:53pm
This girl really love maje but she should just forget about him and move on. Maje just used and dumped her
4 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by lalababy(f): 5:53pm
shediot
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by rosieluv(f): 5:53pm
abi you don't want him to go further with the lawsuit!!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by keypad1: 5:54pm
This toke toto go still dey very tight. I go like to fvck her and allow her to suck my preeeek well well.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by emmauc(m): 5:54pm
All of a sudden he is a great guy. Na wawu o!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by ItalianWine(f): 5:55pm
Why won't he be a great guy all of sudden after the series of bashing you received on twitter. Now your brain is resetting small small
Oya good girl we have heard you. We would not bash you again. You hear?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by sanusijoyjoy: 5:56pm
Whuna:u for put d pishure ..mama peace
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by XcromA(m): 5:57pm
Papiikush:Amen and amen
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by xynerise(m): 5:59pm
She said it and later felt the pinch from her conscience.
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by dangotesmummy: 6:00pm
Toke it's OK.are you going to talk about your failed marriage forever? Maje has moved on so should you
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by seunny4lif(m): 6:01pm
The guy don Bleep her pussy well
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by Sniper12: 6:02pm
evans no see this fool kidnap abi
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by seunny4lif(m): 6:03pm
yeyeboi:
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by hazyfm1: 6:04pm
#Toke&Talktalk
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by AngelicBeing: 6:07pm
keypad1:Hian
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by TinaAnita(f): 6:07pm
Some women hardly move on when it comes to heartbreaks.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by MrHenshaw: 6:08pm
edenhazard:
Are you Toke Makinwa's solicitor.
I hope you're not trying to attract traffic.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by seunny4lif(m): 6:11pm
emmauc:
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by Student125(m): 6:12pm
18month, wait Na M.sc she go do?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by seunny4lif(m): 6:12pm
yeyeboi:The guy sabi do
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview by WORLDPEACE(m): 6:17pm
The Southy presenter say na TokAY Makweena.
Fake .a.s.s Toke going places.
