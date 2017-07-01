₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by ChangeIsCostant: 7:33pm
This is unfortunate coming from a graduate. A man identified as Bright Eugene has left online users in a confused state after sharing an application letter received by an office in Abuja today. Funny enough, the application letter which was constructed with"high-paying keywords" was written by a GRADUATE.
Nigerian netizens have reacted differently to this after the letter was shared online.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/see-application-letter-received-abuja-office-graduate.html
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by ChangeIsCostant: 7:33pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by permit(m): 7:34pm
men weh dn make am FTC direct
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by auntysimbiat(f): 7:38pm
So funny
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by raker300: 7:40pm
This was definitely written by an afonja.
They like forming sophistication but in reality they are door knobs
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by Generalyemi(m): 7:44pm
raker300:seconded
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by nextprince: 7:45pm
Na dem, same people that got admission with 380 JAMB score and 9 A1.
Cc MrHowto, APCsupporter.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by nextprince: 7:46pm
raker300:Lie, na dem.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by dlondonbadboy: 7:53pm
nextprince:
Where you see bright Eugene?
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by nextprince: 8:00pm
dlondonbadboy:My bad.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by MrHowto: 8:26pm
nextprince:
Na dem dem. Our educated brothers from the south.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by rossyc(f): 8:38pm
OK na
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by AnaCheks(m): 8:58pm
.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by maxnedu11(m): 9:00pm
due to the current hardship, one mumu created a blog, typed nonsense as application letter and uploaded it for traffic sake, somehow it got viral.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by helphelp: 9:16pm
This one Na clown
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by connectpoint: 9:16pm
This guy/babe should be arrested. He/she wants to blow up the office.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by akanbiaa(m): 9:17pm
He is one of those nairalanders quick to insult and use pictures always to express the!selves.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by Benekruku(m): 9:18pm
Product of miracle centers!
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by Integrityfarms(m): 9:18pm
End time Obaghiagbon Application Letter
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by jchioma: 9:18pm
Serious but unfortunately most graduates being churned out these days are half baked.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by guy2two: 9:18pm
Wonderful!
his certs should be duly investigated.
maybe he was #Dino's course mate
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by Benita27(f): 9:18pm
I thinks it's doctored.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by free2ryhme: 9:18pm
It is finished
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by fakati(m): 9:19pm
Just look at your life negodu afonja is bigger than your ancestors.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by Omoluabi16: 9:19pm
fake.. attention seeking. These bloggers will do just about anything.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by AngelicBeing: 9:19pm
Chai, rest in pieces English language,
see you on the resurrection morning
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by nellyelitz(m): 9:20pm
This one weak me
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by Me77: 9:20pm
I got a severe headache trying to read that letter.
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by oshe11(m): 9:21pm
IF U BELIEVE THAT LETTER U CAN BELIEVE ANYTHING......
ANYONE THAT CUD SPELL THOSE WORDS OBVIOUSLY CNT SPEAK THAT WAY.....
BLOGGERS AND APC ARE COMPETING SERIOUSLI....
IF U BELIEVE THAT DEN U'D BELIEVE BUHARI IS NOT AN ILLITERATE
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:21pm
raker300:
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by EzigboNwanma(f): 9:22pm
Chai headache don dey worry me
|Re: The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured by Wildngent: 9:22pm
For that applicant to get most of his spellings correct, has a good vocabulary. I think he's only fooling around using sentences. The graduate is not dumb but the question is why would He do such a thing?
