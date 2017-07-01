Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured (17289 Views)

Nigerian netizens have reacted differently to this after the letter was shared online.



This is unfortunate coming from a graduate. A man identified as Bright Eugene has left online users in a confused state after sharing an application letter received by an office in Abuja today. Funny enough, the application letter which was constructed with"high-paying keywords" was written by a GRADUATE.

men weh dn make am FTC direct

So funny

This was definitely written by an afonja.



They like forming sophistication but in reality they are door knobs 45 Likes 1 Share

Na dem, same people that got admission with 380 JAMB score and 9 A1.



Where you see bright Eugene? Where you see bright Eugene?

Na dem dem. Our educated brothers from the south. Na dem dem. Our educated brothers from the south. 4 Likes

due to the current hardship, one mumu created a blog, typed nonsense as application letter and uploaded it for traffic sake, somehow it got viral. 36 Likes

This one Na clown

This guy/babe should be arrested. He/she wants to blow up the office.

He is one of those nairalanders quick to insult and use pictures always to express the!selves. 1 Like







Product of miracle centers!





End time Obaghiagbon Application Letter 1 Like

Serious but unfortunately most graduates being churned out these days are half baked. Serious but unfortunately most graduates being churned out these days are half baked. 1 Like

Wonderful!



his certs should be duly investigated.



maybe he was #Dino's course mate 4 Likes

I thinks it's doctored. 3 Likes

It is finished 1 Like

Just look at your life negodu afonja is bigger than your ancestors. 3 Likes

fake.. attention seeking. These bloggers will do just about anything. 6 Likes



see you on the resurrection morning Chai, rest in pieces English language,see you on the resurrection morning 1 Like

This one weak me 2 Likes 1 Share

I got a severe headache trying to read that letter.

IF U BELIEVE THAT LETTER U CAN BELIEVE ANYTHING......





ANYONE THAT CUD SPELL THOSE WORDS OBVIOUSLY CNT SPEAK THAT WAY.....







BLOGGERS AND APC ARE COMPETING SERIOUSLI....









IF U BELIEVE THAT DEN U'D BELIEVE BUHARI IS NOT AN ILLITERATE 8 Likes 1 Share

Chai headache don dey worry me