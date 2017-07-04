Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 10 Bad Habits That Affect And Damage Our Brain – Organic Health Universe (8609 Views)

Compiled by Afolabi Adebayo



1.No breakfast

This meal is really important the most important in the whole day, but when avoided all the time the blood sugar levels get spiked and low and irregular. After a night of sleep and no eating, you need food. Otherwise the brain gets no nutrients and is easily damaged



2. Lack of good thoughts and stimulations

To think also engages the brain in healthy work. It opens up new pathways and activates every segment of the brain. You have to work the brain all the time, otherwise it shrinks up or gets damaged due to inactivity. Why not working on the skills you might be great at? Learn, talk, think!



3. Rarely talking

Talking makes the brain work and activates it. Engage in intellectual talks as much as you can and boost the health of the brain.



4. Working when ill

We all are in a rush, speeding, having too much things to do. We all work when we are sick, one thing or another. But, this means the body is begging for rest! Give the body some rest!



5. Polluted air

You can’t wear a mask all the time of course, and there is not much you can do with this. The brain needs a lot of oxygen and this polluted air deprives us of it.



6. Covered head during sleep

It sounds weird but we need as much oxygen as we can get during the night, this limits you to breathe in the whole oxygen. Also, you get more carbon dioxide this way!



7. Smoking

The worst of all habits here. It has many side effects but for the brain, it causes shrinkage and dementia related issues like Alzheimer’s.



8. Overeating

This makes you gain weight, be obese, damages the stems in the brain and reduces the mental focus.



9. Too much Sugar

Sadly, there is sugar in everything we eat or drink. You will benefit a lot if you reduce it. For starters you can absorb more nutrients in the absence of sugar and prevent brain issues.



10. No sleep

No sleeping for long periods of time reduces healthy brain cells. Sleep repairs the whole body from the stress and regenerates every cell.



Too much sugar, watin concern the brain with sugar.. Op abeg I dey consume sugar oh..!

Too much sugar

Covering the head while sleeping

Smoking

No sleep.



Nothing damages the brain as rapidly as those things

Op you mean i should stop covering my head while sleeping,heyeh una want make cold finish me oooo,mummy moooo~crying~ 4 Likes

guilty of number 6





No or bad sex 1 Like 1 Share







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_opHyQqUcY Wow good one but this will do the opposite

me wey no dey sleep for night and I dey smoke weed every hour ...chai 1 Like

Evablizin:

Op you mean i should stop covering my head while sleeping,heyeh una want make cold finish me oooo,mummy moooo~crying~ more blanket fall on you more blanket fall on you

kuku kill me...

Am guilty of number one and so are most Nigerians....





make my brain no damage oh cos I dnt get enough sleep



no breakfast



can't remember d last time I had breakfast sincerely.. na brunch sure past eating between 12 and 1 so it can last till night and if I finally get food to eat at night all na same..



even this Nigeria condition can damage someone's brain on its own no sleepmake my brain no damage oh cos I dnt get enough sleepno breakfastcan't remember d last time I had breakfast sincerely.. na brunch sure past eating between 12 and 1 so it can last till night and if I finally get food to eat at night all na same..even this Nigeria condition can damage someone's brain on its own 3 Likes

dis breakfast of a tin, wl I eva change

Breaking my fast is like a taboo 2 me, dnt no why dis breakfast of a tin, wl I eva changeBreaking my fast is like a taboo 2 me, dnt no why

I don't sleep in the night



If it not heat then it must be mosquitoes disturbing



Dry pocket can't stimulate sleep



When you are broke are also bad habit that seriously effect someone's health 1 Like



i tot a good break fast must contain sugar so ur brain can be active

doctors and nutritionists are scam keep deceiving us with fake news too much sugari tot a good break fast must contain sugar so ur brain can be activedoctors and nutritionists are scam keep deceiving us with fake news 1 Like

OP, what of acohol? 1 Like

This list should have number 11.



Been broke is also a bad habit that threaten someone's health infact if kills sharp sharp

Evablizin:

Op you mean i should stop covering my head while sleeping,heyeh una want make cold finish me oooo,mummy moooo~crying~ I like ur moniker I like ur moniker 1 Like

Kejilee:

Now I am going to be talking non-stop.





Who wanna talk with me



Am guilty of that no sleep part

guilty of 10 and 1....... Hardly sleep 5hrs a day and if person wake up hm go reach 11 or 12 before him chow 1 Like



Nice one

nothing can stop I from smoking my ganja

(11) This is for women folks though:

REFUSING YOUR MEN TO SUCK YOUR BOOBS....(this have been causing issues between me and my lady).

I fit observe the rest but for smoking. never I will never stop updating and upgrading my brain at least with two tie a day

you mean I should stop smoking weed?

you lie. forget about that one I will never stop weed. in fact me and my guy don even arrange how we go take go buy three parcel later make we take follow up



but we always smoke it with sense because no matter the amount of weed we smoke we can never be the most high only jah(God) is the most high

hensben:

11- masturbation.

and you know this how?

cos your pastor told you so?



show your own link abeg and you know this how?cos your pastor told you so?show your own link abeg