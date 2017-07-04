₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
10 Bad Habits That Affect And Damage Our Brain – Organic Health Universe
10 Bad habits that affect and damage our brain – Organic Health Universe
Compiled by Afolabi Adebayo
1.No breakfast
This meal is really important the most important in the whole day, but when avoided all the time the blood sugar levels get spiked and low and irregular. After a night of sleep and no eating, you need food. Otherwise the brain gets no nutrients and is easily damaged
2. Lack of good thoughts and stimulations
To think also engages the brain in healthy work. It opens up new pathways and activates every segment of the brain. You have to work the brain all the time, otherwise it shrinks up or gets damaged due to inactivity. Why not working on the skills you might be great at? Learn, talk, think!
3. Rarely talking
Talking makes the brain work and activates it. Engage in intellectual talks as much as you can and boost the health of the brain.
4. Working when ill
We all are in a rush, speeding, having too much things to do. We all work when we are sick, one thing or another. But, this means the body is begging for rest! Give the body some rest!
5. Polluted air
You can’t wear a mask all the time of course, and there is not much you can do with this. The brain needs a lot of oxygen and this polluted air deprives us of it.
6. Covered head during sleep
It sounds weird but we need as much oxygen as we can get during the night, this limits you to breathe in the whole oxygen. Also, you get more carbon dioxide this way!
7. Smoking
The worst of all habits here. It has many side effects but for the brain, it causes shrinkage and dementia related issues like Alzheimer’s.
8. Overeating
This makes you gain weight, be obese, damages the stems in the brain and reduces the mental focus.
9. Too much Sugar
Sadly, there is sugar in everything we eat or drink. You will benefit a lot if you reduce it. For starters you can absorb more nutrients in the absence of sugar and prevent brain issues.
10. No sleep
No sleeping for long periods of time reduces healthy brain cells. Sleep repairs the whole body from the stress and regenerates every cell.
