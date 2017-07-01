Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) (8581 Views)

Frank Edwards Celebrates His 26th Birthday Today / Charly Boy Celebrates His 95-Year-Old Mother. Gives Her A Peck (Photos) / Charly Boy Celebrates His Grand Daughter On AIT (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





His mom and dad and baby sister a d well as other family members came to celebrate with the Raggae dancehall star who repeatedly announced to his fans that 26 is not his football age.



http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/burnaboy-drops-marijuana-to-celebrate.html Finally a post from Burnaboy that does not show him with a marijuana joint. The singer got a popcorn cake from his family members.His mom and dad and baby sister a d well as other family members came to celebrate with the Raggae dancehall star who repeatedly announced to his fans that 26 is not his football age. 1 Like

More ...

Ok

Is that his football age? 13 Likes

OK noted

Did he say 26? 9 Likes

Actually 35, unless he has a congenital disorder that makes him look older than his actual age.



Burna boy wan talk say him and WizKid na the same age? Abeg! 9 Likes





if e b 26, that means dem never born me if e b 26, that means dem never born me 3 Likes

See as him mama dey groove. 1 Like

Am just 13 if Bunsen Burner is 26 2 Likes





If that man is 26yr old, thn I'm 12.... Why do Nigerian celebrities like telling lies in everything they do in lifeIf that man is 26yr old, thn I'm 12.... 4 Likes

26 year old dude with greys on his beard happy birthday 1 Like

Congratulations Oluwaburna... 4 Likes 1 Share

Hbd In Arrears To The Best New School Artist Outta Africa.. More Blessings Bigg Man..



To All Those Age Checkers, It Wouldnt Cost You A Ting To Go To His Family House And Investigate Na.. Since His Age Instead Of The Good Music He Dishes Out Is Ur Primary Problem In Life.



P/S : Ive Got Longer/Bigger Beards Than Burna Nd Hes Even Way Older Dan I'm. I Wonder What Most Of Y'll Will Say Wen I Get To Disclose My Age 6 Likes

Happy birthday bad boy Damini... 2 Likes

ummm

seen

And the parents are lying too...what a shame

TunezMediaBlog:

More ... oya ladugbo mio oya ladugbo mio

26 going on 62.



Wehdone sir.. .

happy birthday Burna

All liers shall go to.........

No be only 26.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOpcbvgFOoY Hmm good for him but I think Burna Boy need this video because ganja don change the colour of his teeth.....

Ogbeni

U don turn 36 2 Likes

Hmmmmm OK oh wishing him many happy returns. Hmmmmm OK oh wishing him many happy returns.





kingrt2:

Is that his football age?

26years kwa Am about to say that too26years kwa

Partying in my car

thought he was much older thought he was much older





Kip ur acct bal 4rm pple,,,nt ur age



Api B@day, bro! More success,,,,More money in2 ur acct.



Wit all dat heavy tone,,,, More lies fall on youKip ur acct bal 4rm pple,,,nt ur ageApi B@day, bro! More success,,,,More money in2 ur acct.Wit all dat heavy tone,,,,