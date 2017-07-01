₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by TunezMediaBlog: 5:37pm
Finally a post from Burnaboy that does not show him with a marijuana joint. The singer got a popcorn cake from his family members.
His mom and dad and baby sister a d well as other family members came to celebrate with the Raggae dancehall star who repeatedly announced to his fans that 26 is not his football age.
http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/burnaboy-drops-marijuana-to-celebrate.html
1 Like
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by TunezMediaBlog: 5:38pm
More ...
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by 40kobo77: 5:39pm
Ok
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by kingrt2(m): 6:15pm
Is that his football age?
13 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Toladipupo995: 6:15pm
OK noted
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by crazygod(m): 6:15pm
Did he say 26?
9 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Chiefpriest1(m): 6:15pm
Actually 35, unless he has a congenital disorder that makes him look older than his actual age.
Burna boy wan talk say him and WizKid na the same age? Abeg!
9 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 6:15pm
if e b 26, that means dem never born me
3 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by kennygee(f): 6:15pm
See as him mama dey groove.
1 Like
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by bbbabes: 6:15pm
Am just 13 if Bunsen Burner is 26
2 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Ekeeyhandsome(m): 6:15pm
Why do Nigerian celebrities like telling lies in everything they do in life
If that man is 26yr old, thn I'm 12....
4 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 6:15pm
26 year old dude with greys on his beard happy birthday
1 Like
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by soleexx(m): 6:16pm
Congratulations Oluwaburna...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by orijintv(m): 6:16pm
Hbd In Arrears To The Best New School Artist Outta Africa.. More Blessings Bigg Man..
To All Those Age Checkers, It Wouldnt Cost You A Ting To Go To His Family House And Investigate Na.. Since His Age Instead Of The Good Music He Dishes Out Is Ur Primary Problem In Life.
P/S : Ive Got Longer/Bigger Beards Than Burna Nd Hes Even Way Older Dan I'm. I Wonder What Most Of Y'll Will Say Wen I Get To Disclose My Age
6 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Hysmady(m): 6:16pm
Happy birthday bad boy Damini...
2 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by watchindelta(m): 6:16pm
ummm
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by mattsteve(f): 6:16pm
seen
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Bisjosh(f): 6:17pm
And the parents are lying too...what a shame
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Ajewealth123(m): 6:17pm
TunezMediaBlog:oya ladugbo mio
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by jashar(f): 6:17pm
26 going on 62.
Wehdone sir...
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 6:17pm
happy birthday Burna
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by botad(m): 6:18pm
All liers shall go to.........
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Edum13656: 6:18pm
No be only 26.
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by EmmaLege: 6:18pm
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Solomonudofia(m): 6:19pm
Hmm good for him but I think Burna Boy need this video because ganja don change the colour of his teeth.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOpcbvgFOoY
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by akanni760(m): 6:19pm
Ogbeni
U don turn 36
2 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by SirRuby(m): 6:19pm
Hmmmmm OK oh wishing him many happy returns.
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Moborlarh(f): 6:19pm
Am about to say that too
kingrt2:
26years kwa
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Donwilly20(m): 6:19pm
Partying in my car
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 6:20pm
thought he was much older
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by Adegbenro7643(m): 6:20pm
More lies fall on you
Kip ur acct bal 4rm pple,,,nt ur age
Api B@day, bro! More success,,,,More money in2 ur acct.
Wit all dat heavy tone,,,,
|Re: Burna Boy Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Parents (Photos) by nnokwa042(m): 6:20pm
this boy age no dez pass 25 and 26 nna men
