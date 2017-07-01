



To mark the occasion, the actress shared snaps from a photo shoot with husband for her special day.



She wrote:



We rejoice and celebrate together.... We are cool like that. Thanks my Ejika tiko jeki orun o bo."







The actress's husband Kayode Oduoye is a politician in Osun State.



Though this isn't Kayode's first marriage, he and Mosun have been married for five years and blessed with two children.



See more photos below:



