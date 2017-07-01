₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by alfa2016: 10:59am
Actress Mosun Filani yesterday added another year.
To mark the occasion, the actress shared snaps from a photo shoot with husband for her special day.
She wrote:
We rejoice and celebrate together.... We are cool like that. Thanks my Ejika tiko jeki orun o bo."
The actress's husband Kayode Oduoye is a politician in Osun State.
Though this isn't Kayode's first marriage, he and Mosun have been married for five years and blessed with two children.
See more photos below:
More photos on the blog
http://mojidelano.com/2017/07/actress-mosun-filani-shares-rare-photos-from-shoot-with-husband-to-celebrate-birthday/
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by pyyxxaro: 11:03am
Slay granny
I nor know u shaa
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by praizmedia(m): 11:03am
I love those shot
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by auntysimbiat(f): 11:05am
nice one
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by smardray(m): 11:17am
looking at the pics...my hunger wasn't quenched...why? ?
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Epositive(m): 11:30am
smardray:
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by smardray(m): 11:31am
Epositive:take ur thing back....I have two sachets here
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Epositive(m): 11:36am
smardray:
I don't take back my offers, so manage am
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Heartmender1: 12:16pm
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by otunbabadok(m): 12:18pm
The guy just withdraw am kpatakpata from yollywood
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by thisisayus(m): 12:19pm
Good for her.
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by kennygee(f): 12:20pm
Some people are better looking with some flesh on.
She is one of them.
She looks really good.
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Onyinye15(f): 12:21pm
Happy birthday pretty
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by itiswellandwell: 12:21pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 12:21pm
Happy couple's pictures are always make-believe..
Words can't explain the pain this union goes through
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Evablizin(f): 12:22pm
Ok HBD enjoy yourself
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by free2ryhme: 12:22pm
I just don't understand the news worthiness of the post
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Nifeola: 12:23pm
Thank God 4 her life
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by moneyspeaking: 12:33pm
The man should check his cloth very well especially the hand, i am pretty sure the make-up/crayon must have stained it.
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by babzlim(m): 12:43pm
Tomorrow now we go begin hear different story like ... his a beast, his a wife beater, his not nice or romantic, he a wife molester, he doesn't give me respect ... na fine face we De see now tomorrow e go become black eyeball.
Observing.
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by moneyspeaking: 12:49pm
free2ryhme:my brother, na today? NL don cast taytay
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by room089: 1:10pm
pyyxxaro:
But you know say na slay granny!
|Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by slimany: 1:13pm
See the handiworks of crayon and marker on her face. she no resemble mosun at all. ,
