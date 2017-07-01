₦airaland Forum

Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by alfa2016: 10:59am
Actress Mosun Filani yesterday added another year.

To mark the occasion, the actress shared snaps from a photo shoot with husband for her special day.

She wrote:

We rejoice and celebrate together.... We are cool like that. Thanks my Ejika tiko jeki orun o bo."



The actress's husband Kayode Oduoye is a politician in Osun State.

Though this isn't Kayode's first marriage, he and Mosun have been married for five years and blessed with two children.

See more photos below:

More photos on the blog
http://mojidelano.com/2017/07/actress-mosun-filani-shares-rare-photos-from-shoot-with-husband-to-celebrate-birthday/

1 Like

Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by pyyxxaro: 11:03am
Slay granny

I nor know u shaa undecided

1 Like

Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by praizmedia(m): 11:03am
I love those shot
Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by auntysimbiat(f): 11:05am
nice one
Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by smardray(m): 11:17am
looking at the pics...my hunger wasn't quenched...why? ?

1 Like

Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Epositive(m): 11:30am
smardray:
looking at the pics...my hunger wasn't quenched...why? ?
cheesy cheesy cheesy grin cheesy cheesy

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by smardray(m): 11:31am
Epositive:
cheesy cheesy cheesy grin cheesy cheesy
take ur thing back....I have two sachets here cheesy

1 Like

Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Epositive(m): 11:36am
smardray:
take ur thing back....I have two sachets here cheesy

I don't take back my offers, so manage am cheesy angry grin

1 Like

Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Heartmender1: 12:16pm
cheesy

1 Like

Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by otunbabadok(m): 12:18pm
The guy just withdraw am kpatakpata from yollywood

2 Likes

Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by thisisayus(m): 12:19pm
Good for her.
btw, I wan sell muscle
check my post for more pics
07030954022

Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by kennygee(f): 12:20pm
Some people are better looking with some flesh on.

She is one of them.

She looks really good.

1 Like

Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Onyinye15(f): 12:21pm
Happy birthday pretty
Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by itiswellandwell: 12:21pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 12:21pm
shocked

Happy couple's pictures are always make-believe..


Words can't explain the pain this union goes through
Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Evablizin(f): 12:22pm
Ok HBD enjoy yourself
Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by free2ryhme: 12:22pm
I just don't understand the news worthiness of the post

1 Share

Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by Nifeola: 12:23pm
Thank God 4 her life
Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by moneyspeaking: 12:33pm
The man should check his cloth very well especially the hand, i am pretty sure the make-up/crayon must have stained it.
Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by babzlim(m): 12:43pm
Tomorrow now we go begin hear different story like ... his a beast, his a wife beater, his not nice or romantic, he a wife molester, he doesn't give me respect ... na fine face we De see now tomorrow e go become black eyeball.

Observing.
Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by moneyspeaking: 12:49pm
free2ryhme:
I just don't understand the news worthiness of the post
my brother, na today? NL don cast taytay
Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by room089: 1:10pm
pyyxxaro:
Slay granny
I nor know u shaa undecided

But you know say na slay granny!
Re: Mosun Filani And Kayode Oduoye, Her Husband Celebrate Her Birthday by slimany: 1:13pm
See the handiworks of crayon and marker on her face. she no resemble mosun at all. ,

1 Like

(0) (Reply)

