|Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by Aminat508(f): 11:53am
There is pandemonium in osogbo as students of the Osun state university have taken over the streets of osogbo, the state capital in a protest against the alleged ritual killing of their colleague.
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by Aminat508(f): 11:54am
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by sugarsoul(m): 11:54am
This 9ja sef, drama too much
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by Oladelson(m): 12:22pm
Ehyaa...
as student they have every civil right to protect!
but no civil right to destroy any property, am in support of their protect but not wid destroying properties.
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by Heartmender1: 12:23pm
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by Icon4s(m): 12:23pm
You will always see those brown roofs
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by ta4ba3(m): 12:23pm
They should go to the ooni's palace
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by 7Alexander(m): 12:24pm
Failed country, nothing is ever right
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by maberry(m): 12:25pm
In as much as I don't belong to the set of people that calls Nigeria a zoo
Sometimes I just cannot help but wonder if that name is not beffiting
The kind of things that happens in this country on a daily basis makes me wonder where we got it wrong
Even amongst our fellow African countries we are faaaaaar behind
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by uglodoh(f): 12:25pm
They should use Ikorodu method instead of protesting. Any babalawo and Iyalawo should be .................
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by Viking007(m): 12:25pm
Osogbo use to be a very quiet & peaceful city, now the reverse is the case.
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by Jombojombo(f): 12:26pm
Afonja and brown roof and skull mining are like 5, 6 & 7
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by horlah005(m): 12:26pm
UNIOSUN and abduction be like 5&6
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by Sleyanya1(m): 12:27pm
Please o, the leaders of the protest should ensure it remains peaceful and not highjacked by hoodlums.
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by aniomafirstson: 12:27pm
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by cass1(m): 12:27pm
When will there finally be peace in this nation......... Killings and destruction everywhere...... God save us
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by ona25ZIGG(m): 12:31pm
Long overdue
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by aniomafirstson: 12:32pm
Jombojombo:Government should do something about those brown roofs biko
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by maxiuc(m): 12:32pm
Ritual state
Make carry their protest reach that their alfa governor office
Odeni aregbese you better call your fellow alfas to other enough of student abduction for ritual purposes
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by Baffeh(m): 12:32pm
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by chuose2: 12:34pm
Aminat508!!!. Guru9ja is here protesting. You are busy uploading pictures online. Well done u hear.
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by iwadobo: 1:03pm
Sometimes, it is good to be a cultist. If that guy was a ' strong man', by now his men would have harvested the skull of 20 babalawos and that would have sent the right message to other babalawos to always avoid students anytime , anyday. Lazy bunch, they should go and ask Bill Gate if he harvested human skulls to get where he is today. Africa is cursed.
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by DeltaOil: 1:06pm
And I used to think you have sense.
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by Olibboy: 1:21pm
I heard they killed d guy with pestle on his way to buy Grinded pepper. Wicked World.
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by DeltaOil: 1:22pm
Abi you wan mine my skull join
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by ephi123(f): 1:23pm
Infact, no be small thing. Everything just seems upside down right now. That is what happens when the head is sick, the rest of the body follows suit.
|Re: Uniosun Students Protest Over Incessant Attacks, Abduction Of Colleagues by nnokwa042(m): 1:25pm
Icon4s:afonjas should start selling this old brown roofs like vintage cars is many in poor western states like Oyo ekiti osun
