There is pandemonium in osogbo as students of the Osun state university have taken over the streets of osogbo, the state capital in a protest against the alleged ritual killing of their colleague.





The irate students had yesterday burnt down a house close to where the deceased body was discovered, and continued their demonstration this morning.





Dressed in black, the obviously angry students marched from their school campus at Oke Baale, to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, and made a stop at the Olaiya roundabout where a bornfire was made.



as student they have every civil right to protect!



but no civil right to destroy any property, am in support of their protect but not wid destroying properties.



You will always see those brown roofs 4 Likes

Failed country, nothing is ever right



Sometimes I just cannot help but wonder if that name is not beffiting

The kind of things that happens in this country on a daily basis makes me wonder where we got it wrong

Osogbo use to be a very quiet & peaceful city, now the reverse is the case.

Please o, the leaders of the protest should ensure it remains peaceful and not highjacked by hoodlums.

When will there finally be peace in this nation......... Killings and destruction everywhere...... God save us 1 Like

Long overdue

Ritual state



Make carry their protest reach that their alfa governor office



Odeni aregbese you better call your fellow alfas to other enough of student abduction for ritual purposes 2 Likes

Sometimes, it is good to be a cultist. If that guy was a ' strong man', by now his men would have harvested the skull of 20 babalawos and that would have sent the right message to other babalawos to always avoid students anytime , anyday. Lazy bunch, they should go and ask Bill Gate if he harvested human skulls to get where he is today. Africa is cursed. 2 Likes

I heard they killed d guy with pestle on his way to buy Grinded pepper. Wicked World.

When will there finally be peace in this nation......... Killings and destruction everywhere...... God save us

Infact, no be small thing. Everything just seems upside down right now. That is what happens when the head is sick, the rest of the body follows suit. Infact, no be small thing. Everything just seems upside down right now. That is what happens when the head is sick, the rest of the body follows suit.