₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,193 members, 3,638,154 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 July 2017 at 03:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates (3468 Views)
Why Not Try Ultramediasolution For Career Building / 8 Categories Of Jobs That Can Frustrate The Life Of Nigeria Graduates / Pls How Much Are Graduates Paid At NSCDC ( Civil Defense) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by metroblogger: 12:58pm
Building a career can be exciting, it can also be stressful and sometimes frustrating. Having the knowledge of what to do right when building a career can help to significantly ease the whole process. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 6 useful career building tips for graduates.
Start Building Your Network Early
Remember the age old saying, ‘It’s not what you know, but who you know’. While this doesn’t prove true every time, there is a still a truckload of truth in it. As a young graduate, it’s important to start building your professional network early. Make connections with people, whether physically or on social media, get their contacts, relate with them and see where it leads you. Also, be willing to reciprocate any help you intend to receive from these people, so you won’t seen as self-serving.
Build Your Career on What You’re Passionate About
The honest truth is that your interest in whatever you’re not passionate about will fizzle out sooner than you expect. Yes, initially the business might be bring in money and keep you satisfied for a period, but soon after you’ll become tired, restless and eventually go in search of career fulfillment. So why don’t you just start early? Find what you’re passionate about doing and learning, figure out how to monetize it and build your career around it. But if it’s money that you’re passionate about, then by all means, you’re free to go after it. The crux of the matter is for you to build your career around whatever you’re passionate about.
Find The Right Company
It’s a well known fact that because of the employment situation in Nigeria, trying to be patient enough to search for the right company to work for might be impractical, but you should try as much as can to do so. This is because finding the right company to work for, goes a long way in helping to build your career in the corporate world, especially if you don’t intend to become an entrepreneur. You don’t want to end up working for a company that will waste the best years of your corporate life without impacting your life, helping you grow or expand your opportunities in any way. Making the mistake of working for such a company can unfortunately end up being irredeemable, so you need to be careful to find and choose the right company to work for.
Don’t Let Failure Devastate You
You just shouldn’t. This is because as you build your career many doors will be shut against you before one opens, and this doesn’t mean you’re not good enough or you’re a failure, it just means that you should learn from your mistakes, get better and keep trying until you breakthrough (and you’ll learn that eventually, you will breakthrough). As long as you keep trying, no matter how many doors are closed against you, not all doors will; if you don’t give up, a door will eventually be opened to you. It’s just a simple fact of life. So, perseverance, grit, determination and commitment are very vital to building a successful career.
Have a Plan
How can you build something without a plan? That question sums it all up. Even though things might not or most likely will not work out exactly according to your plan, have one nonetheless to guide you. You can make adjustments to the plan as life happens, but don’t abandon having one. There is no way to successfully build a career without a plan.
Have a Support System
Whether family or friends, have trusted loved ones that will make up a support system to help encourage you when things inevitably get tough. This will go along way in helping you keep your footing, continue moving forward and successfully build your career even when things get tough. If you’re not good at discerning those you can trust, then hire a career coach or psychologist to help you with this. You can also consider seeking help from religious support systems, if you’re comfortable with it.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/07/6-useful-career-building-tips-for.html
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by RexEmmyGee: 2:16pm
First to comment. 5g network na baba
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by Churrgift(m): 2:16pm
Make sense.. Cool
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by mayoor15(m): 2:16pm
Good write up
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by deepwater(f): 2:16pm
Op it might be difficult to fulfil all your requirements under this Nigeria's temperature, concentration and pressure even with constant volume of graduates.....
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by Chibyko(m): 2:16pm
Hmm
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by NwaAmaikpe: 2:16pm
OP stop deceiving them,
If your star is bright... You'd have a successful career.
If its not, no tip on earth will give you a career let alone successful career.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by Baffeh(m): 2:17pm
Which career dey to build for this country
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by thisisayus(m): 2:19pm
The only useful tip is locating a family member at the coffer of power who is willing to help or else you'll jonz in Nigeria
btw, I wan sell muscle o
07030954022
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by joiful(f): 2:20pm
Sometimes and especially in this our Nigeria, building a career on what you are passionate about doesn't usually follow through for everyone.
Some people are left with no choice but to do anything legitimate that brings money to the table.
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by juxtabayano(m): 2:22pm
The race is not to the Swift nor the battle to the strong but time and chance happens to them all
1 Like
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by temmypotter(m): 2:24pm
pray. hustle. pray
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by daplexy1: 2:28pm
deepwater:
Seriously speaking
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by Tungbaro: 2:34pm
OP your No. 3 tip gat me thinkin coz i'm wasting the best years of my corporate life already without any impact.....Dunno my career is not just growing after 10 years of graduation....Pls help
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by Barzinime(m): 2:37pm
Lol..You are a typical Nigerian
You don go Cele taya
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by fait10(m): 2:38pm
RexEmmyGee:Go find job. If u know see come and be my house boy[size=8pt][/size]
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by jericco1(m): 2:45pm
The tips are really nice expecially where it concerns connection.
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by sapuyajig: 2:46pm
thnaks for this
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by Structuralman: 3:18pm
And develop yourself too while on the job. Go for relevant trainings and certifications.
|Re: 6 Useful Career Building Tips For Graduates by jdstunt(m): 3:28pm
Good
(0) (Reply)
Life Of A Bloody Nigerian Banker / Nigeria Breweries Plc Atitude Test / Ifrs
Viewing this topic: 08064978510(m), Horlar118, waywardpikin(m), oibrahim11, Reuben2012(m), olaitan9291(m), bajeen, Olarewajub, Jhymrod, Anasnyke, Emanex18, Daresmart993, smalldoctor, mentourkhay, JPizzy(m) and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18