₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,380 members, 3,638,877 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 July 2017 at 10:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) (12282 Views)
Ritualists Kill 4 Boys In Islamic School In Niger State, Drain Their Blood(Pics) / Lagos Trader Rapes Nine-year-old Boy In The Anus / 45year Old Teacher Inserts His joystick Into The Anus Of 14 Year Boy (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by sar33: 6:47pm
Arrestof Suspect for Unnatural Offence (Homosexuality)
On a tip of information, Niger state Police Command arrested one Mustapha Abdullahi age 32 years old for having unlawful sexual intercourse with four young boys ages 12 to 15 through their anus. Suspect has been charged to court.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/see-photo-of-32-year-old-man-arrested.html
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by dmgr(m): 6:50pm
The man must be possessed...
All this just to make money...of not, then what could be the possible reason for this wickedness ehnnn!
people get mind sha
4 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by Godfullsam(m): 7:00pm
I don't know why these northerners like doing with boys. If you find out, he may have more than two wives at home
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by Gourdoinc(m): 7:11pm
products of a skewed upbringing. one which encourages boys to Hubble around each other and stay away from public female contact while their hormones are raging . how won't you have them see a pussy in their rectums.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by OrestesDante: 7:15pm
Godfullsam:I tire o.
The Devil is everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by Apexdon: 7:43pm
Why are d hausas so demonic?There is no difference between an Hausa foolani and d cattle he rears. Smh
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by Alagbada1(m): 7:56pm
Your Anus will be violently raped in the prison insha Allah.
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by funlord(m): 8:42pm
Sultan Musty "anal" Abdullahi?
Another useless good for nothing _aboki muslim pederast! Pathetic!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by veekid(m): 9:15pm
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by KingLennon(m): 9:15pm
I just dey think how many years im go dey prison. When him come back, nobody go know am again by that time Seun don contest for President too...
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by kennygee(f): 9:15pm
See his devilish face.
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by HIScraziness(m): 9:15pm
Jheess!!
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by Leonbonapart: 9:15pm
Everything bad comes from the north...
Jail him please
Tame the animal
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:16pm
A new independent research has discovered that more Nigerian men are now going anal these days.
You really can't blame them
Naija women's kuvuki are mostly slacked and can't grip even a small dogo....because of the condemned-oil like secretions which are very slippery.
Your thing just wobbles freely there like it is trying to survive drowning in a lake.
Gone are the days when a kuvuki gripped better than Herod Agrippa so they go for anal that is tighter.
They should jail this man, although he did not rape them; they are underage.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by Oyindidi(f): 9:16pm
Na wa o
There are more homosexuals in that part of the country. Their sexual desires is out of this world. From marrying minors to this.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:17pm
T
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by lepasharon(f): 9:17pm
.
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by lmm4real: 9:17pm
ok pls move him to Ikorodu justice awaits him there.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by MirJay: 9:17pm
. This is an act of sodomy, punishable by death. He should be castrated for raping Lil boys.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 9:17pm
Who are mine to condemn him
But why this wickedness
Simply apply yam and olive oil in his own anus
Shikena
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by slawomir: 9:17pm
Meh.h........the kind rubbish wey humans dey do sometimes dey fear Devil himself
I can't take this. He looks like a low budget ass Moda fucker
Oh lord, in fact I can't take this let me just faint. Oh no!! !
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by LagosismyHome(f): 9:18pm
I hope they lock him in prisom and throw the keys away for life.... and may other men put his ass through hell
What an evil person to rape minor / young children.. see his ugly face
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by ekensi01(m): 9:18pm
Op the way you come the pronounce anus come make me cover my own.
But which tribe they Niger state?
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by veekid(m): 9:19pm
Fear North and Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by kizzybaba: 9:19pm
This is sodomy. Crime always increasing why? Npower assessment/test timetable 2017
http://trendyupdates.com.ng/npower-assessment-test-timetable-2017-how-to-write-npower-test/
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by Thobiy(m): 9:19pm
What is the meaning of this?what do he tends to benefit from this act. This is not a court matter, let them give him AJEKUN IYAAAA
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by whizzyleejr(m): 9:20pm
How will such a sex be fun??, no clits to rubb, no breast to squeeze, gosh...
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by ripbubu: 9:20pm
Is buhari dead
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by free2ryhme: 9:20pm
Make dem castrate am abegi
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by Charles4075(m): 9:21pm
WTF
I can't take this
4 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by HMZi(m): 9:21pm
gay.. Cut dick of,dont know how to use it.
|Re: Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) by ugosonics: 9:21pm
Ok oo
Check my signature for cheap internet data plan
Inside Nigeria's Largest Adult Entertainment Industry In Benin / Militants Kidnap Three Landlords In Lagos / Video: Wife Beheaded For Cheating #viewer Discretion Is Advised#
Viewing this topic: iLiquidator, SUMCIOUZ(m), Hectorsam(m), djbussy(m), ruggedised, pampamafolabi8, Iree1, Hardmetal(m), Excellentlady(f), diogonwa(f), hilariousdammie(m), mondee02(m), yayabu(m), Hahed1, timmirylex(m), Righthandson(m), babtoundey(m), Austino50, ayibaba, mark114, cybash, eureka, Ihutomi, KOKOwonder(m), camcor(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), fizzy94(m), anyimontana(m), Seunfunmi18(m), Brushless(m), ibr4reel(m), Sunnah1(m), Chizim1, maliee82, Mcsteamy1429, Krisstopher(m), ennybel02(f), Akanlawson47 and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12