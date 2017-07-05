Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Arrested For Having Sex With 4 Boys Through The Anus In Niger State (Photo) (12282 Views)

Ritualists Kill 4 Boys In Islamic School In Niger State, Drain Their Blood(Pics) / Lagos Trader Rapes Nine-year-old Boy In The Anus / 45year Old Teacher Inserts His joystick Into The Anus Of 14 Year Boy (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





On a tip of information, Niger state Police Command arrested one Mustapha Abdullahi age 32 years old for having unlawful sexual intercourse with four young boys ages 12 to 15 through their anus. Suspect has been charged to court.







Source: Arrestof Suspect for Unnatural Offence (Homosexuality)On a tip of information, Niger state Police Command arrested one Mustapha Abdullahi age 32 years old for having unlawful sexual intercourse with four young boys ages 12 to 15 through their anus. Suspect has been charged to court.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/see-photo-of-32-year-old-man-arrested.html

The man must be possessed...



All this just to make money...of not, then what could be the possible reason for this wickedness ehnnn!



people get mind sha 4 Likes

I don't know why these northerners like doing with boys. If you find out, he may have more than two wives at home 21 Likes 1 Share

products of a skewed upbringing. one which encourages boys to Hubble around each other and stay away from public female contact while their hormones are raging . how won't you have them see a pussy in their rectums. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Godfullsam:

I don't know why these northerners like doing with boys. If you find out, he may have more than two wives at home I tire o.



The Devil is everywhere. I tire o.The Devil is everywhere. 1 Like

Why are d hausas so demonic?There is no difference between an Hausa foolani and d cattle he rears. Smh 8 Likes 2 Shares

Your Anus will be violently raped in the prison insha Allah. 1 Like

Sultan Musty "anal" Abdullahi?







Another useless good for nothing _aboki muslim pederast! Pathetic! Another useless good for nothing _aboki muslim pederast! Pathetic! 9 Likes 1 Share

I just dey think how many years im go dey prison. When him come back, nobody go know am again by that time Seun don contest for President too...

See his devilish face. 1 Like

Jheess!!

Everything bad comes from the north...

Jail him please



Tame the animal 2 Likes







A new independent research has discovered that more Nigerian men are now going anal these days.

You really can't blame them



Naija women's kuvuki are mostly slacked and can't grip even a small dogo....because of the condemned-oil like secretions which are very slippery.

Your thing just wobbles freely there like it is trying to survive drowning in a lake.





Gone are the days when a kuvuki gripped better than Herod Agrippa so they go for anal that is tighter.







They should jail this man, although he did not rape them; they are underage. A new independent research has discovered that more Nigerian men are now going anal these days.You really can't blame themNaija women'sare mostly slacked and can't grip even a small dogo....because of the condemned-oil like secretions which are very slippery.Your thing just wobbles freely there like it is trying to survive drowning in a lake.Gone are the days when agripped better than Herod Agrippa so they go for anal that is tighter.They should jail this man, although he did not rape them; they are underage. 9 Likes 1 Share





There are more homosexuals in that part of the country. Their sexual desires is out of this world. From marrying minors to this. Na wa oThere are more homosexuals in that part of the country. Their sexual desires is out of this world. From marrying minors to this. 4 Likes

T

.

ok pls move him to Ikorodu justice awaits him there. 7 Likes

. This is an act of sodomy, punishable by death. He should be castrated for raping Lil boys. . This is an act of sodomy, punishable by death. He should be castrated for raping Lil boys. 2 Likes

Who are mine to condemn him



But why this wickedness



Simply apply yam and olive oil in his own anus



Shikena

Meh.h........the kind rubbish wey humans dey do sometimes dey fear Devil himself

I can't take this. He looks like a low budget ass Moda fucker

Oh lord, in fact I can't take this let me just faint. Oh no!! !

I hope they lock him in prisom and throw the keys away for life.... and may other men put his ass through hell



What an evil person to rape minor / young children.. see his ugly face

Op the way you come the pronounce anus come make me cover my own.



But which tribe they Niger state?

Fear North and Buhari 2 Likes



http://trendyupdates.com.ng/npower-assessment-test-timetable-2017-how-to-write-npower-test/ This is sodomy. Crime always increasing why? Npower assessment/test timetable 2017 2 Likes

What is the meaning of this?what do he tends to benefit from this act. This is not a court matter, let them give him AJEKUN IYAAAA 1 Like

How will such a sex be fun??, no clits to rubb, no breast to squeeze, gosh...

Is buhari dead

Make dem castrate am abegi



I can't take this WTFI can't take this 4 Likes

gay.. Cut dick of,dont know how to use it.