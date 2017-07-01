₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 7:21pm
Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has joined Greek champions Olympiacos on a two-year deal from Turkish club Fenerbahce
Emenike who spent five years at Fenerbahce joinedOlympiacos for a reported fee of €2.5m.
The 30-year-old is expected to join up with the rest of his teammates in Belgium where they will take on Mechelen and Lokeren next week in club friendlies ahead of the new campaign.
Speaking after his signing,he said....
"I want to let our fans know that I am here to play and give my best for the club".
"I will always give my best when I am on the pitch; for the club and its fans!"
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 7:21pm
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:41pm
This OP sef; only you open thread, only you FTC. Na wha ooooo
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by liftedhigh: 9:41pm
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 9:42pm
Tha League Can Do Fixed Matches For Africa(or Europe In This Case)
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:42pm
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by netoc65(m): 9:43pm
Ideye Brown's Replacement
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by Zeebae: 9:43pm
Congrats to him
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by Humility017(m): 9:43pm
congrats to him just hope he continue from where ideye stopped...
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by emmyhumble(m): 9:43pm
Nice one for him
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by Danelo(m): 9:43pm
30yrs old abi?
Udonminit!
It's like my birth certificate needs b reviewed.
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 9:43pm
Nigeria, we're moving forward
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by nattyjay(m): 9:44pm
Danelo:
If his football age is 30
Na old man be that o
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by Authority2000: 9:45pm
Nice move
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:45pm
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by shorlla(m): 9:46pm
Emenike 30?
congrats to him
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by superfelix: 9:46pm
Good For Him.
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by whizzyleejr(m): 9:47pm
The career was nearly destroyed by injuries...curious to know the title of the song he sang, is it you are great or pana??.....lol
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by Temptee101(m): 9:48pm
Of course nobi only 30 years old, na 03 years old em dey.
These guys should fear God for once
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by Franzinni: 9:48pm
Nigeria should NOT dare claim this W... Because this is our brother.. Representing our land.. You have been pushing all the Ls to us.... Shouting biafra. Developers... Is this not a development now? Maka chukwu?
Someone explain what eminike. Won... I didn't read the story.... I have to save my mega byte.
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 9:50pm
Chai
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by misspineapple(f): 9:51pm
30？
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by Philinho(m): 9:52pm
he could have rush to China than that €2.5 @30yrs
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:52pm
I will soon get signed as well
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by youngest85(m): 9:52pm
Edopesin:
Are you sure?
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by okonja(m): 9:52pm
Congratulations
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 9:55pm
youngest85:Sure As The Games I've Won
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 9:57pm
HarkymTheOracle:.
them dey sign oracle
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by Baffeh(m): 9:59pm
Old man
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by diamond88: 10:00pm
hmmmm
Re: Olympiacos Signs Emmanuel Emenike (Photos) by nairatera: 10:04pm
Viewing this topic: oreyemikay(m), Judah95(m), sundson(m), chiscodedon(m), owoichogodwin, fantastic1, PMWSpirit(m), whizzyleejr(m), MAKABBEY(m), dbynonetwork, boneruns(m), Boyembo(m), obi3rize, tutudesz, noahliwa(m), hippyj(m), tyokunbo(m), Birminghamvirgo(m), ayodejioladejo5(m) and 68 guest(s)
