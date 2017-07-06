Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? (2993 Views)

Hello Nairalanders,



I have troubles advising my little brother on which course to choose in the health field. The family know that he likes both medicine and pharmacy, but we have two uncles who since graduating as medical doctors are having great problems getting a job. I want Nairalanders who have knowledge of the health field and their current job opportunities in Nigeria to advise us.



Which course should he choose?



Thank you Nairalanders.

For pride -MBBS

For job opportunities- Nursing

For immediate Self employment -Pharmacy.

I have all three in my family



Physiotherapy, very important but undervalued in naija and less chance of easily get job abroad.

I don't have any in my family.



I don't know what is MLS.

Medical laboratory Science Medical laboratory Science

He should go for radiography . There is no unemployed radiographer





Let him choose Pharmacy!There are more opportunities in selling drugs both legit and illegit

MLS 1 Like

I appreciate your submission nextprince. It's just spot on. As a bright student, my brother believes medicine suits him, and especially because medicine is prestigious. However, he is (we all are) being forced to reconsider that, with so many doctors being unable to get job in the country. I don't know what the situation is for pharmacy... I don't know many pharmacists, except that some said pharmacy as a course is a lot tougher than medicine. That challenge is what is now making him consider pharmacy as a good, if not better option. But I'm concerned if he will be able to make a good life as a pharmacist.

I appreciate your submission nextprince. It's just spot on. As a bright student, my brother believes medicine suits him, and especially because medicine is prestigious. However, he is (we all are) being forced to reconsider that, with so many doctors being unable to get job in the country. I don't know what the situation is for pharmacy... I don't know many pharmacists, except that some said pharmacy as a course is a lot tougher than medicine. That challenge is what is now making him consider pharmacy as a good, if not better option. But I'm concerned if he will be able to make a good life as a pharmacist.

MLS is medical laboratory science; i think the guys that carry faeces and urine. But if provides better living for him, why not?

He should leave medicine alone. It is not what the country will need when he graduates 2 Likes

NURSING 1 Like

Let him go for pharmacy oh. They are the health professionals dat easily get jobs now 1 Like



pharmacy iz quite OK cause u can open a pharmaceutical shop cause there are no much job opportunity for the other courses

OP where is Optometry??

I appreciate your submission nextprince. It's just spot on. As a bright student, my brother believes medicine suits him, and especially because medicine is prestigious. However, he is (we all are) being forced to reconsider that, with so many doctors being unable to get job in the country. I don't know what the situation is for pharmacy... I don't know many pharmacists, except that some said pharmacy as a course is a lot tougher than medicine. That challenge is what is now making him consider pharmacy as a good, if not better option. But I'm concerned if he will be able to make a good life as a pharmacist.

MLS is medical laboratory science; i think the guys that carry poo and urine. But if provides better living for him, why not?

MLS is medical laboratory science; i think the guys that carry poo and urine. But if provides better living for him, why not?

Carry poo and urine... That's your own understanding of MLS...smh for u

Medicine if he get the opportunity.

No course of study guarantee immediate employment. You must start from somewhere and DONT under rate any course. My Cousin studied Igbo linguistic and he presently works with CBN. 1 Like

Medical Laboratory Science, he wouldn't struggle to get job.

Let him do whatever he wants because if you choose for him and he's not contended with it, he's going to have problem in school Let him do whatever he wants because if you choose for him and he's not contended with it, he's going to have problem in school 1 Like

Sorry please but what makes it the hottest?





Medicine always

If he ensures to be really good at whatever he does, he'll make a good living from it. He should study whatever course interests him most... The fact that there are unemployed doctors doesn't make him a potential one. There is no hospital that will refuse the free services of a doctor, with that he would get the required experience and if he's good, the hospital will do everything to retain him. That's if he finds it difficult getting a job on graduation. Most times we want things handed over to us on a platter... that rarely happens in real life.

But trust me, if he's determined and as brilliant as u say, he'll do just fine irrespective of what he studies.

If he ensures to be really good at whatever he does, he'll make a good living from it. He should study whatever course interests him most... The fact that there are unemployed doctors doesn't make him a potential one. There is no hospital that will refuse the free services of a doctor, with that he would get the required experience and if he's good, the hospital will do everything to retain him. That's if he finds it difficult getting a job on graduation. Most times we want things handed over to us on a platter... that rarely happens in real life.

But trust me, if he's determined and as brilliant as u say, he'll do just fine irrespective of what he studies.

Let him go for KIDNAPPING ,extremely lucrative, u can ask EVANS .. Ewu bastard .. Ewu bastard