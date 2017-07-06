₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by poyebad: 6:38am
Hello Nairalanders,
I have troubles advising my little brother on which course to choose in the health field. The family know that he likes both medicine and pharmacy, but we have two uncles who since graduating as medical doctors are having great problems getting a job. I want Nairalanders who have knowledge of the health field and their current job opportunities in Nigeria to advise us.
Which course should he choose?
Thank you Nairalanders.
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by nextprince: 6:48am
For pride -MBBS
For job opportunities- Nursing
For immediate Self employment -Pharmacy.
I have all three in my family
Physiotherapy, very important but undervalued in naija and less chance of easily get job abroad.
I don't have any in my family.
I don't know what is MLS.
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by KillerFrost: 7:06am
nextprince:
Medical laboratory Science
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by cruzydal(m): 7:13am
He should go for radiography . There is no unemployed radiographer
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by softwerk(f): 7:20am
Let him choose Pharmacy!
There are more opportunities in selling drugs both legit and illegit
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by iamdull(m): 8:45am
MLS
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by poyebad: 9:39am
nextprince:
I appreciate your submission nextprince. It's just spot on. As a bright student, my brother believes medicine suits him, and especially because medicine is prestigious. However, he is (we all are) being forced to reconsider that, with so many doctors being unable to get job in the country. I don't know what the situation is for pharmacy... I don't know many pharmacists, except that some said pharmacy as a course is a lot tougher than medicine. That challenge is what is now making him consider pharmacy as a good, if not better option. But I'm concerned if he will be able to make a good life as a pharmacist.
MLS is medical laboratory science; i think the guys that carry faeces and urine. But if provides better living for him, why not?
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by Teletexter(f): 9:52am
softwerk:
cruzydal:
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by Caustics: 9:52am
He should leave medicine alone. It is not what the country will need when he graduates
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by taylor88(m): 9:54am
y not try herbal medicine in UNICAL
after 2yrs of graduation and u don't land ur dream job
u port to Native Dr.
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by olowobaba10: 9:55am
NURSING
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by ucsylviaoks: 9:56am
Let him go for pharmacy oh. They are the health professionals dat easily get jobs now
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by seyoops4u: 9:56am
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by yemzzy22(m): 9:56am
pharmacy iz quite OK cause u can open a pharmaceutical shop cause there are no much job opportunity for the other courses
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by elyte89: 9:56am
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by Unlimited22: 9:57am
OP where is Optometry??
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by MedicalSamwise(m): 9:57am
poyebad:
Carry poo and urine ... That's your own understanding of MLS ...smh for u
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by bercarray(m): 9:59am
nextprince:hottest course right now medical laboratory science
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by idu1(m): 10:00am
Medicine if he get the opportunity.
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by cy4cent(f): 10:01am
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by chyy5(m): 10:01am
No course of study guarantee immediate employment. You must start from somewhere and DONT under rate any course. My Cousin studied Igbo linguistic and he presently works with CBN.
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by Wishaky(f): 10:01am
Medical Laboratory Science, he wouldn't struggle to get job.
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by emmanuelrabb(m): 10:01am
poyebad:
Let him do whatever he wants because if you choose for him and he's not contended with it, he's going to have problem in school
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by danchuzzy(m): 10:01am
bercarray:
Sorry please but what makes it the hottest?
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by wildchild1: 10:02am
My mum is a nurse, nurses are beautiful
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by WebSurfer(m): 10:02am
Medicine always
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by cnc(m): 10:03am
poyebad:
If he ensures to be really good at whatever he does, he'll make a good living from it. He should study whatever course interests him most... The fact that there are unemployed doctors doesn't make him a potential one. There is no hospital that will refuse the free services of a doctor, with that he would get the required experience and if he's good, the hospital will do everything to retain him. That's if he finds it difficult getting a job on graduation. Most times we want things handed over to us on a platter... that rarely happens in real life.
But trust me, if he's determined and as brilliant as u say, he'll do just fine irrespective of what he studies.
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by ajalawole(m): 10:05am
And with all this person will still end up being teacher . 9ja which way
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by abels(m): 10:05am
elyte89:.. Ewu bastard
|Re: Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Or Physiotherapy? by danchuzzy(m): 10:08am
Your cue @ OP
