|Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by edewojames(m): 6:51am On Jul 06
As the date for the released of iPhone 8 get closer, more features about the phone is leaked. Sources from the internet showed that the new iPhone will not have a Touch ID. This is one of the unique feature on Apple product. Infact, must people differentiate between iPhone and any other smartphone with the Touch ID on the down-middle of the retina.
http://www.technologywatch.com.ng/2017/07/leaked-features-of-iphone-8-shows-no-touch-id-more.html
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by permsec: 8:32am On Jul 06
I'm not impressed!
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by lifazu1: 10:19am On Jul 06
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by vicadex07(m): 10:43am On Jul 06
Rubbish. Iphone died with steve jobs. Dey have been living on past glory ever since.
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 10:58am On Jul 06
vicadex07:I can't say the same with my current experience of the iphone 6s
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by vicadex07(m): 11:05am On Jul 06
Wat unique feature do u enjoy abt it. Note d word 'unique' because thats what iphone represented back den.
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 11:26am On Jul 06
vicadex07:Performance is 10/10 all round, gaming is dope, camera is excellent, os functionality and optimization is top notch. And this phone is supersmooth compared to all androids ive used before.. im very okay with the battery.. i get 7hrs screen on time with 3g up all through. I don't hate android tho, but i can't cope no more with the lag. Concerning uniqueness, wats my biz with that? Im enjoying my phone simple
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by samuel4ebuka(m): 1:29pm On Jul 06
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by godman01(m): 2:50pm On Jul 06
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by directonpc(m): 2:53pm On Jul 06
Hmmm...
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by HausaOverlord: 4:18pm On Jul 06
I'd like to see this iPhone 8, the iPhone 7 was never a contender to the S8, #samsung4life.
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ollah1: 4:41pm On Jul 06
ib4real95:
Wow!! So iPhones don't lag?
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 4:42pm On Jul 06
ollah1:No element of lag on mine
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ollah1: 7:24pm On Jul 06
ib4real95:
I see. All phones lag irrespective of the OS or OEM
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Decale: 10:11pm On Jul 06
ib4real95:
And how iOS is intuitive with their apps and ecosystem in general. Every equivalent app on iOS just has better implementation than the Android counterparts. And the multitasking and the connectivity between Apple devices and and and....I miss ios
Sadly, I had to sacrifice all that for some apps I'm using that aren't available on ios. Plus, the open source is sometimes a life saver especially in this country. Also, the inability to change some specific options could be annoying. Yeah, no VR
We just have to pick our poison sometimes
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by fireprince14(m): 10:33pm On Jul 06
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Makeitexist864(m): 11:29pm On Jul 06
iphone baba
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by madara1977: 6:14am On Jul 07
The report also showed that the facial scanning will be as fast as the Touch ID. The facial scanning maybe more secure than the Touch ID.
i doubt because facial scanning is much more complicated....
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ayinde2ade(m): 8:24am On Jul 07
Another reasön for some girls to loose their sanity
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by FredScott(m): 10:17am On Jul 07
You know, I've always admired the technique of Apple, but I really do expect something new from iPhone 8 that will be different from other smartphones. Since now most of the other manufacturers are aligned with the Apple company, and if you can so say, copies it.
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Nasri100(m): 10:57am On Jul 07
vicadex07:
ib4real95:
Me too. I happen to enjoy and love my IPhone. Don't see myself using another device in the coming years. Just too easy and swift for me.
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 12:27pm On Jul 07
Nasri100:Noce one bro.. you know whats up! What iphone do you use?
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Nasri100(m): 12:50pm On Jul 07
ib4real95:
7
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 1:12pm On Jul 07
Nasri100:Wow, that's cool .. i can't wait to upgrade too!
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Nasri100(m): 3:08pm On Jul 07
ib4real95:
Well we all going to be on ios 11 soon so its not a problem. Camera quality is still top notch on 6s and 7. Been using Iphone since the 4 version. Used 5s, 6 and then 7. We always circle them around in my family. My younger brother is on 5s.
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 3:25pm On Jul 07
Nasri100:
Yea.. im over feeling my phone.. lol. Your right the 6s is still more than capable. The 6s is my first and i bet you i aint returning to android ever. I cld only make an android my sidebitch. Most people that badmouth iPhones haven't used one before.. All those limitations i was scared of b4 aint even limitations to me.
|Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Nasri100(m): 3:33pm On Jul 07
ib4real95:
True. Observed that stereotype with Nigerians. Always quick to criticise something because you cant afford it or used it. Well i spent my money on a device that gives me freedom, gets the best applications and best designs, top camera, doesn't lag and easy to use. I should add that i can take my device anywhere and get so much respect
I used Android once and it was cool and pretty frustrating sometimes. I dont think i will buy an android device anytime soon.
