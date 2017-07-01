₦airaland Forum

Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More

Phones

Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by edewojames(m): 6:51am On Jul 06
As the date for the released of iPhone 8 get closer, more features about the phone is leaked. Sources from the internet showed that the new iPhone will not have a Touch ID. This is one of the unique feature on Apple product. Infact, must people differentiate between iPhone and any other smartphone with the Touch ID on the down-middle of the retina.

But why will Apple decide to remove the Touch ID? Well, it may be that, as Apple completed its ten years of producing iPhone series, it want to change the way the phone appears. Or probably, Apple want to improve on the security of the phone. Either case, many persons who are following up with the latest trends from Apple as regard this as the bad feature of the new devise.

According to the leaked which was published on YouTube, Apple may replace the Touch ID with a facial scanning. The report also showed that the facial scanning will be as fast as the Touch ID. The facial scanning maybe more secure than the Touch ID.

Another feature to watch out for is the chipset. The chipset is Neural Engine Apple A10. A memory of 3GB is also expected from this new Apple iPhone series. Users can choose between buying the 64GB internal storage or the 256GB option. It is expected to come in three colours, two of the colours I am aware of now is White and Black. The battery is expected to come with 5 Watt and USB Type-C port.

The iPhone 8 may also have three variants in terms of size. There will be 4.7 inches, 5.5 inches and 5.8 inches Retina. The screen is expected to take the larger portion of the phone body than the iPhone 7. See iPhone 7 photo below.






Certainly, it will comes in iOS11 operating system. But what about fingerprint sensor? Will the new iPhone have it? Most mobile devise produced by big mobile phone companies uses fingerprint scanner technology. Will Apple remain different from this secure method? Well let's watch out for that.

http://www.technologywatch.com.ng/2017/07/leaked-features-of-iphone-8-shows-no-touch-id-more.html

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by permsec: 8:32am On Jul 06
I'm not impressed!

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by lifazu1: 10:19am On Jul 06
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by vicadex07(m): 10:43am On Jul 06
Rubbish. Iphone died with steve jobs. Dey have been living on past glory ever since.

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 10:58am On Jul 06
vicadex07:
Rubbish. Iphone died with steve jobs. Dey have been living on past glory ever since.
I can't say the same with my current experience of the iphone 6s

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by vicadex07(m): 11:05am On Jul 06
Wat unique feature do u enjoy abt it. Note d word 'unique' because thats what iphone represented back den.
ib4real95:

I can't say the same with my current experience of the iphone 6s

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 11:26am On Jul 06
vicadex07:
Wat unique feature do u enjoy abt it. Note d word 'unique' because thats what iphone represented back den.
Performance is 10/10 all round, gaming is dope, camera is excellent, os functionality and optimization is top notch. And this phone is supersmooth compared to all androids ive used before.. im very okay with the battery.. i get 7hrs screen on time with 3g up all through. I don't hate android tho, but i can't cope no more with the lag. Concerning uniqueness, wats my biz with that? Im enjoying my phone simple

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by samuel4ebuka(m): 1:29pm On Jul 06
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by directonpc(m): 2:53pm On Jul 06
Hmmm...
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by HausaOverlord: 4:18pm On Jul 06
I'd like to see this iPhone 8, the iPhone 7 was never a contender to the S8, #samsung4life.
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ollah1: 4:41pm On Jul 06
ib4real95:

Performance is 10/10 all round, gaming is dope, camera is excellent, os functionality and optimization is top notch. And this phone is supersmooth compared to all androids ive used before.. im very okay with the battery.. i get 7hrs screen on time with 3g up all through. I don't hate android tho, but i can't cope no more with the lag. Concerning uniqueness, wats my biz with that? Im enjoying my phone simple

Wow!! So iPhones don't lag? undecided

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 4:42pm On Jul 06
ollah1:


Wow!! So iPhones don't lag? undecided
No element of lag on mine

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ollah1: 7:24pm On Jul 06
ib4real95:

No element of lag on mine

I see. All phones lag irrespective of the OS or OEM

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Decale: 10:11pm On Jul 06
ib4real95:

Performance is 10/10 all round, gaming is dope, camera is excellent, os functionality and optimization is top notch. And this phone is supersmooth compared to all androids ive used before.. im very okay with the battery.. i get 7hrs screen on time with 3g up all through. I don't hate android tho, but i can't cope no more with the lag. Concerning uniqueness, wats my biz with that? Im enjoying my phone simple

And how iOS is intuitive with their apps and ecosystem in general. Every equivalent app on iOS just has better implementation than the Android counterparts. And the multitasking and the connectivity between Apple devices and and and....I miss ios cry

Sadly, I had to sacrifice all that for some apps I'm using that aren't available on ios. Plus, the open source is sometimes a life saver especially in this country. Also, the inability to change some specific options could be annoying. Yeah, no VR

We just have to pick our poison sometimes smiley

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by fireprince14(m): 10:33pm On Jul 06
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Makeitexist864(m): 11:29pm On Jul 06
iphone baba
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by madara1977: 6:14am On Jul 07
The report also showed that the facial scanning will be as fast as the Touch ID. The facial scanning maybe more secure than the Touch ID.

i doubt because facial scanning is much more complicated....

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ayinde2ade(m): 8:24am On Jul 07
angry Another reasön for some girls to loose their sanity
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by FredScott(m): 10:17am On Jul 07
You know, I've always admired the technique of Apple, but I really do expect something new from iPhone 8 that will be different from other smartphones. Since now most of the other manufacturers are aligned with the Apple company, and if you can so say, copies it.

Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Nasri100(m): 10:57am On Jul 07
vicadex07:
Wat unique feature do u enjoy abt it. Note d word 'unique' because thats what iphone represented back den.
ib4real95:

I can't say the same with my current experience of the iphone 6s

Me too. I happen to enjoy and love my IPhone. Don't see myself using another device in the coming years. Just too easy and swift for me.
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 12:27pm On Jul 07
Nasri100:


Me too. I happen to enjoy and love my IPhone. Don't see myself using another device in the coming years. Just too easy and swift for me.
Noce one bro.. you know whats up! What iphone do you use?
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Nasri100(m): 12:50pm On Jul 07
ib4real95:

Noce one bro.. you know whats up! What ilhone do you use?

7
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 1:12pm On Jul 07
Nasri100:


7
Wow, that's cool .. i can't wait to upgrade too!
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Nasri100(m): 3:08pm On Jul 07
ib4real95:

Wow, that's cool .. i can't wait to upgrade too!

Well we all going to be on ios 11 soon so its not a problem. Camera quality is still top notch on 6s and 7. Been using Iphone since the 4 version. Used 5s, 6 and then 7. We always circle them around in my family. My younger brother is on 5s.
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by ib4real95(m): 3:25pm On Jul 07
Nasri100:


Well we all going to be on ios 11 soon so its not a problem. Camera quality is still top notch on 6s and 7, better than most androids. Been using Iphone since the 4 version. Used 5s, 6 and then 7. We always circle them around in my family. My younger brother is on 5s.

Yea.. im over feeling my phone.. lol. Your right the 6s is still more than capable. The 6s is my first and i bet you i aint returning to android ever. I cld only make an android my sidebitch. Most people that badmouth iPhones haven't used one before.. All those limitations i was scared of b4 aint even limitations to me.
Re: Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More by Nasri100(m): 3:33pm On Jul 07
ib4real95:


Yea.. im over feeling my phone.. lol. Your right the 6s is still more than capable. The 6s is my first and i bet you i aint returning to android ever. I cld only make an android my sidebitch. Most people that badmouth iPhones haven't used one before.. All those limitations i was scared of b4 aint even limitations to me.

True. Observed that stereotype with Nigerians. Always quick to criticise something because you cant afford it or used it. Well i spent my money on a device that gives me freedom, gets the best applications and best designs, top camera, doesn't lag and easy to use. I should add that i can take my device anywhere and get so much respect tongue tongue

I used Android once and it was cool and pretty frustrating sometimes. I dont think i will buy an android device anytime soon.

