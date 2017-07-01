Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Leaked Features Of Iphone 8 Shows No Touch ID And More (19181 Views)

As the date for the released of iPhone 8 get closer, more features about the phone is leaked. Sources from the internet showed that the new iPhone will not have a Touch ID. This is one of the unique feature on Apple product. Infact, must people differentiate between iPhone and any other smartphone with the Touch ID on the down-middle of the retina.



But why will Apple decide to remove the Touch ID? Well, it may be that, as Apple completed its ten years of producing iPhone series, it want to change the way the phone appears. Or probably, Apple want to improve on the security of the phone. Either case, many persons who are following up with the latest trends from Apple as regard this as the bad feature of the new devise.



According to the leaked which was published on YouTube, Apple may replace the Touch ID with a facial scanning. The report also showed that the facial scanning will be as fast as the Touch ID. The facial scanning maybe more secure than the Touch ID.



Another feature to watch out for is the chipset. The chipset is Neural Engine Apple A10. A memory of 3GB is also expected from this new Apple iPhone series. Users can choose between buying the 64GB internal storage or the 256GB option. It is expected to come in three colours, two of the colours I am aware of now is White and Black. The battery is expected to come with 5 Watt and USB Type-C port.



The iPhone 8 may also have three variants in terms of size. There will be 4.7 inches, 5.5 inches and 5.8 inches Retina. The screen is expected to take the larger portion of the phone body than the iPhone 7. See iPhone 7 photo below.













Certainly, it will comes in iOS11 operating system. But what about fingerprint sensor? Will the new iPhone have it? Most mobile devise produced by big mobile phone companies uses fingerprint scanner technology. Will Apple remain different from this secure method? Well let's watch out for that.

http://www.technologywatch.com.ng/2017/07/leaked-features-of-iphone-8-shows-no-touch-id-more.html

I'm not impressed! 2 Likes

Rubbish. Iphone died with steve jobs. Dey have been living on past glory ever since. 16 Likes 1 Share

vicadex07:

I can't say the same with my current experience of the iphone 6s

ib4real95:



I can't say the same with my current experience of the iphone 6s Wat unique feature do u enjoy abt it. Note d word 'unique' because thats what iphone represented back den. 3 Likes

vicadex07:

Performance is 10/10 all round, gaming is dope, camera is excellent, os functionality and optimization is top notch. And this phone is supersmooth compared to all androids ive used before.. im very okay with the battery.. i get 7hrs screen on time with 3g up all through. I don't hate android tho, but i can't cope no more with the lag. Concerning uniqueness, wats my biz with that? Im enjoying my phone simple



Hmmm...

I'd like to see this iPhone 8, the iPhone 7 was never a contender to the S8, #samsung4life.

ib4real95:



Performance is 10/10 all round, gaming is dope, camera is excellent, os functionality and optimization is top notch. And this phone is supersmooth compared to all androids ive used before.. im very okay with the battery.. i get 7hrs screen on time with 3g up all through. I don't hate android tho, but i can't cope no more with the lag. Concerning uniqueness, wats my biz with that? Im enjoying my phone simple

Wow!! So iPhones don't lag? Wow!! So iPhones don't lag? 7 Likes

ollah1:





No element of lag on mine

ib4real95:



No element of lag on mine

I see. All phones lag irrespective of the OS or OEM

ib4real95:



Performance is 10/10 all round, gaming is dope, camera is excellent, os functionality and optimization is top notch. And this phone is supersmooth compared to all androids ive used before.. im very okay with the battery.. i get 7hrs screen on time with 3g up all through. I don't hate android tho, but i can't cope no more with the lag. Concerning uniqueness, wats my biz with that? Im enjoying my phone simple

And how iOS is intuitive with their apps and ecosystem in general. Every equivalent app on iOS just has better implementation than the Android counterparts. And the multitasking and the connectivity between Apple devices and and and....I miss ios



Sadly, I had to sacrifice all that for some apps I'm using that aren't available on ios. Plus, the open source is sometimes a life saver especially in this country. Also, the inability to change some specific options could be annoying. Yeah, no VR



And how iOS is intuitive with their apps and ecosystem in general. Every equivalent app on iOS just has better implementation than the Android counterparts. And the multitasking and the connectivity between Apple devices and and and....I miss ios

Sadly, I had to sacrifice all that for some apps I'm using that aren't available on ios. Plus, the open source is sometimes a life saver especially in this country. Also, the inability to change some specific options could be annoying. Yeah, no VR

We just have to pick our poison sometimes

iphone baba

The report also showed that the facial scanning will be as fast as the Touch ID. The facial scanning maybe more secure than the Touch ID.



i doubt because facial scanning is much more complicated.... 1 Like

Another reasön for some girls to loose their sanity

You know, I've always admired the technique of Apple, but I really do expect something new from iPhone 8 that will be different from other smartphones. Since now most of the other manufacturers are aligned with the Apple company, and if you can so say, copies it. 1 Like

vicadex07:

Wat unique feature do u enjoy abt it. Note d word 'unique' because thats what iphone represented back den. ib4real95:



I can't say the same with my current experience of the iphone 6s

Me too. I happen to enjoy and love my IPhone. Don't see myself using another device in the coming years. Just too easy and swift for me.

Nasri100:





Noce one bro.. you know whats up! What iphone do you use?

ib4real95:



Noce one bro.. you know whats up! What ilhone do you use?

7

Nasri100:





7

Wow, that's cool .. i can't wait to upgrade too!

ib4real95:



Wow, that's cool .. i can't wait to upgrade too!

Well we all going to be on ios 11 soon so its not a problem. Camera quality is still top notch on 6s and 7. Been using Iphone since the 4 version. Used 5s, 6 and then 7. We always circle them around in my family. My younger brother is on 5s.

Nasri100:





Well we all going to be on ios 11 soon so its not a problem. Camera quality is still top notch on 6s and 7, better than most androids. Been using Iphone since the 4 version. Used 5s, 6 and then 7. We always circle them around in my family. My younger brother is on 5s.

Yea.. im over feeling my phone.. lol. Your right the 6s is still more than capable. The 6s is my first and i bet you i aint returning to android ever. I cld only make an android my sidebitch. Most people that badmouth iPhones haven't used one before.. All those limitations i was scared of b4 aint even limitations to me. Yea.. im over feeling my phone.. lol. Your right the 6s is still more than capable. The 6s is my first and i bet you i aint returning to android ever. I cld only make an android my sidebitch. Most people that badmouth iPhones haven't used one before.. All those limitations i was scared of b4 aint even limitations to me.