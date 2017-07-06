₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Am married with kids, my family is in Abuja while am currently employed with a private company in Lagos, the job is an unsecured one, could be fired anyday anytime. The salary is less than #100k without accommodation, have been managing with a family. Am six months on the job and don't see chances of settling down here due to the poor pay and high house rent.
I have a car I can use on the uber platform in Abuja, will stay in my house and see my family on a daily basis (this is my desire). Pls is it wise to quit the Job. I seek your humble opinion. Thank you
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by Spicylate(f): 7:24am
Try gathering knowledge on the pros and cons. Find out which weighs more before you quit.
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by dingbang(m): 7:25am
Why not employ someone to be driving for u While you still are in the employ of your company.
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by hopeforcharles(m): 7:41am
dingbang:Baby advice,
Don't let anyone drive it for you,
Instead resign your work and manage your car yourself you will be amazed at the income u will be making daily,
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by dingbang(m): 7:48am
hopeforcharles:alright then
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by alignacademy(m): 8:26am
dingbang:
Wise advice
It will also help you test the waters to see if you can manage other people: a key skill for anyone who wants to work for himself.
Self-employment is NOT for everyone
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by thisisayus(m): 9:49am
That's the best my brother, those evil employers are so heartless, probably cos we don't have government thus, they do whatever they want to do and will declare surplus at the end of the years and fools will praise them when they got it through slaving most of their staffs.
btw, I wan sell muscle
07030954022
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by idrisolaide(m): 9:49am
My brother! I dont think anyone in this forum is in your shoe. You know how these boils in you i.e both love of the family and taking care of your responsibilities with ease.
Firstly, Take your time to understand the conditions and terms around your job and your family.
Seek better advice from Good Councillor, then Pray to GOD Almighty to take the wheel.
Na so me i see am o, i don't know about others.
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by Angelb4: 9:49am
YOU ALREADY MADE YOUR DECISION NAH
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by countsparrow: 9:50am
Business is a risk, and you will mever know if it will sustain you till u try... If i are willng to make it work, it will...
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by Teletexter(f): 9:50am
Angelb4:
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by gimakon(m): 9:50am
If i were you, id do Office work in the Morning and Uber in the Night.
Naija situation don turn us to something else. Thats my own o, i dont know about you
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by helphelp: 9:50am
Mmm...
Driving from here to there is different from driving from here to there to there to there to there for the next 9hrs within same city ooo
Think it thoroughly
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by BRAV0O(m): 9:50am
gimakon:
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by Mythinghot(m): 9:51am
Drive it for yourself. but I suggest you do the uber in Lagos, it's more lucrative in Lagos than in Abuja.
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by mikeycharles(m): 9:52am
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by yemzzy22(m): 9:52am
due to the rate of unemployment in this country please think twice before quiting ur job there are ways u can solve it or solutions
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by nuti(m): 9:53am
Cost of petrol fall on you
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by princemillla(m): 9:54am
First am happy you want to be independent, self employed. But the truth is driving job comes with lot of insult, and many things u wouldn't like.
My advice to you, weigh your chances
Ask advice from people who have been In the Uber business, ask how much u can make in a month and do your proper analysis. Don't forget that the car also needs maintenance.
May God lead u right on this.
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by teevodaprinz(m): 9:54am
I will say... Make necessary arrangements in preparation for your leave period. Use your leave period to start the uber stuff to see how gainful and certain it is. Then if you re convince that the uber is better. Then, the ball is in your court to choose between the two. Do not leave a job without knowing where your heading to.
Then pray to God about it
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by whizzyleejr(m): 9:55am
Don't give your car to anyone to bring you daily cash, they are not honest,it's better start your uber work if you know you want to quit your job, i on my own hate being under someone's authority
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by HottestFire: 9:55am
Follow your passion and make it a possesion till you are able to prosper through it. You can only be rich at the end of the month while working for someone but you can determine your daily riches while being your own boss.
Persevere.
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by wellmax(m): 9:56am
helphelp:
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by Ogbodoo: 9:56am
Ensure you have weigh the pros and cons before quitting bro. Good luck to you.
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by wristbangle(m): 9:56am
hopeforcharles:
Profound advice
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by honmusa(m): 9:57am
Bad decision !!!Quit your job for the unknown .You need to test the water with one feet inside before taking take that huge risk of putting both inside.
Do the driving on part time basis so that you can actually see what the business entail first before u resign your job.
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by TINALETC3(f): 9:59am
Wise advice fall on u bro , I hv ntin 2 offer
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by ephi123(f): 9:59am
It's good you want to put your family first. Really commendable.
Save as much as you can for a few months from the salary you get at the moment and then move to Abuja for your own thing. It's good to have a fallback which is why I recommend putting some money aside before going into Uber. So many unplanned things could happen, particularly with cars, so advisable to have some buffer.
Good luck.
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by wristbangle(m): 9:59am
gimakon:
Is it possible for him do to his current full time job in the morning at Lagos and do Uber at night in FCT?
Please enlighten me on what you really want to say or I would say you don't understand the OP story
Anyway I would advice OP if he can after his work @ 5pm, do Uber work for few hours before heading home and weekends he can do it more profoundly, weigh his options before choosing to move to fct for the Uber work. Abuja Uber business is not as lucrative as lagos
|Re: I Want To Quit My Job For Uber Abuja Partner-Driver Business, Advise Needed by ephi123(f): 10:00am
wristbangle:
beht why have you no chill?!
