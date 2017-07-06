Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. (4833 Views)

Urgent Help: Kogi State primary school Leaving Certificate / First School Leaving Certificate / Help, I Have a Testimonial Instead Of a First School Leaving Certificate. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good morning Nlanders, i lost my first school leaving certificate and i dont have a copy. A friend advised me to seat for the exams but i dont know if it will be acceptable due to the time difference with respect to my other academic credentials. For now i am really confused as to what to do since without a FSLC you cannot get a government or certain private jobs. Please i need the experts to advice on the best legal way to go about this. Thank you. 1 Like 1 Share

very simple just go the exam body e.g waec office 2 Likes



engrMikemd:

very simple just go the exam body e.g waec office Sir it is a primary education certificate not secondary as such i dont think going to waec office will yield anything positive

bhouze:

Sir it is a primary education certificate not secondary as such i dont think going to waec office will yield anything positive

then go ministry of education



alternatively go do affidavit then go ministry of educationalternatively go do affidavit 1 Like



engrMikemd:



then go ministry of education



alternatively go do affidavit Thank you Sir, but i dont know if certain organisations will be contented with an afidavit alone.

First school leaving certificate is like Junior WAEC, both are useless. They give all the applicants same grade(C parallel). I think you would want to hold on to it if that was the highest level of education you attained. I'm not sure if it's needed when applying for a job 'cause most employers demands for WAEC and Bsc.



I lost mine too, but not bothered. 6 Likes

I never took FSLC exam or even common entrance. Who still uses first school leaving certificateI never took FSLC exam or even common entrance. 1 Like

bhouze:

Thank you Sir, but i dont know if certain organisations will be contented with an afidavit alone.



pry cert is only useful to verify age pry cert is only useful to verify age



Benita27:

First school leaving certificate is like Junior WAEC, both are useless. They give all the applicants same grade(C parallel). I think you would want to hold on to it if that was the highest level of education you attained. I'm not sure if it's needed when applying for a job 'cause most employers demands for WAEC and Bsc.



I lost mine too, but not bothered. i have my Bsc and WAEC intact the problem is most government jobs demands for the FSLC. I am still an applicant thats why i am concerned.

No course for alarm. You can still be the President of Nigeria 3 Likes

Good

Go to the primary school you finished from

ALRIGHT

this one pass me oo

Police and court

Benita27:

First school leaving certificate is like Junior WAEC, both are useless. They give all the applicants same grade(C parallel). I think you would want to hold on to it if that was the highest level of education you attained. I'm not sure if it's needed when applying for a job 'cause most employers demands for WAEC and Bsc.



I lost mine too, but not bothered. It's not useless please. Government agencies don't joke with it.





OP, go to the primary school you finished from. They'll guide or help you. It's not useless please. Government agencies don't joke with it.OP, go to the primary school you finished from. They'll guide or help you.

I don't have dat one, make i go one primary school collect am

flyca:

No course for alarm. You can still be the President of Nigeria hahaha hahaha

franzis:

Go to the primary school you finished from Is this normal? I am through with primary school since 12 years now and the Lagos state govt. have not yet issued our first school leaving.Anytime we head back we'll be fed with "it's not ready yet"...what's going on? Is this normal? I am through with primary school since 12 years now and the Lagos state govt. have not yet issued our first school leaving.Anytime we head back we'll be fed with "it's not ready yet"...what's going on?

flyca:

No course for alarm. You can still be the President of Nigeria lolZ lolZ

yeah... I think going to the school you wrote @will be a nice start

Benita27:

First school leaving certificate is like Junior WAEC, both are useless. They give all the applicants same grade(C parallel). I think you would want to hold on to it if that was the highest level of education you attained. I'm not sure if it's needed when applying for a job 'cause most employers demands for WAEC and Bsc.



I lost mine too, but not bothered.



FSLC is very essential and stop saying it is irrelevant. FSLC is very essential and stop saying it is irrelevant. 3 Likes

pocohantas:



It's not useless please. Government agencies don't joke with it. If you say so. If you say so.

OK

engrMikemd:

very simple just go the exam body e.g waec office

When I was warning you to face your book, you were busy facebooking, now you dont knw what First School Leaving Certificate is..



O ma se oooo. When I was warning you to face your book, you were busy facebooking, now you dont knw what First School Leaving Certificate is..O ma se oooo. 1 Like

Kindly go back to where you sat for the exams and lay the exact complain, i think they may help you.

y

.

hmmmmm,my case is different ooo,I have not gotten my first school leaving certificate,I went to the school were I took.no trace of school building.and it's all dis private school that reign dat time.



Redeemer Christian Education system

Go to any govt primary school, pay 500naira and get tha poo..