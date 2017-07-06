₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by bhouze(m): 9:05am
Good morning Nlanders, i lost my first school leaving certificate and i dont have a copy. A friend advised me to seat for the exams but i dont know if it will be acceptable due to the time difference with respect to my other academic credentials. For now i am really confused as to what to do since without a FSLC you cannot get a government or certain private jobs. Please i need the experts to advice on the best legal way to go about this. Thank you.
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by engrMikemd(m): 9:32am
very simple just go the exam body e.g waec office
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by bhouze(m): 9:47am
Sir it is a primary education certificate not secondary as such i dont think going to waec office will yield anything positive
engrMikemd:
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by engrMikemd(m): 9:53am
bhouze:then go ministry of education
alternatively go do affidavit
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by bhouze(m): 10:09am
Thank you Sir, but i dont know if certain organisations will be contented with an afidavit alone.
engrMikemd:
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by Benita27(f): 10:39am
First school leaving certificate is like Junior WAEC, both are useless. They give all the applicants same grade(C parallel). I think you would want to hold on to it if that was the highest level of education you attained. I'm not sure if it's needed when applying for a job 'cause most employers demands for WAEC and Bsc.
I lost mine too, but not bothered.
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by NairalandSARS: 10:43am
Who still uses first school leaving certificate I never took FSLC exam or even common entrance.
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by engrMikemd(m): 10:49am
bhouze:
pry cert is only useful to verify age
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by bhouze(m): 10:55am
i have my Bsc and WAEC intact the problem is most government jobs demands for the FSLC. I am still an applicant thats why i am concerned.
Benita27:
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by flyca: 12:48pm
No course for alarm. You can still be the President of Nigeria
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by maryjan8(f): 12:48pm
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by franzis(m): 12:49pm
Go to the primary school you finished from
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by pautex: 12:50pm
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by brightersms: 12:50pm
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by chiealexia: 12:51pm
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by Liftedhands: 12:52pm
Police and court
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by pocohantas(f): 12:52pm
Benita27:It's not useless please. Government agencies don't joke with it.
OP, go to the primary school you finished from. They'll guide or help you.
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by Jiang(m): 12:52pm
I don't have dat one, make i go one primary school collect am
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by vanida6(f): 12:52pm
flyca:hahaha
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by AlvanT(m): 12:52pm
franzis:Is this normal? I am through with primary school since 12 years now and the Lagos state govt. have not yet issued our first school leaving.Anytime we head back we'll be fed with "it's not ready yet"...what's going on?
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by Liftedhands: 12:53pm
flyca:lolZ
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by bunjosep(m): 12:53pm
yeah... I think going to the school you wrote @will be a nice start
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by linusbnn(m): 12:54pm
Benita27:
FSLC is very essential and stop saying it is irrelevant.
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by Benita27(f): 12:55pm
pocohantas:If you say so.
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by Marvidris(f): 12:56pm
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by fashbaba: 12:58pm
engrMikemd:
When I was warning you to face your book, you were busy facebooking, now you dont knw what First School Leaving Certificate is..
O ma se oooo.
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by Krismary(m): 1:03pm
Kindly go back to where you sat for the exams and lay the exact complain, i think they may help you.
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by nwakibie3(m): 1:04pm
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by jejemanito: 1:06pm
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by prodekul(f): 1:07pm
hmmmmm,my case is different ooo,I have not gotten my first school leaving certificate,I went to the school were I took.no trace of school building.and it's all dis private school that reign dat time.
Redeemer Christian Education system
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by Welcomme: 1:09pm
Go to any govt primary school, pay 500naira and get tha poo..
|Re: What To Do If You Lost Your First School Leaving Certificate. by Stevengerd(m): 1:09pm
Frist School Leaving Certificate Is For Pry. School Now.
