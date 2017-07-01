Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) (8668 Views)

'Wow!Finally the day is here the Vice Chancellor's Medal Award presentation ceremony.Thank you Lord.



Dedicating this award to God almighty, my children (Ebbyy and Jeb Adereti), my big mum Olufunke Oluwayose, my lil mum Mary Omowumi Akinpelu, my dad Gov Fayose, my lil dads Bimbo Oluwayose, Otunba Fayose & Isaac Fayose without all of you, I won't have achieved half of the things that got me this award.



Also to the Dean of School of Health Sciences at the University of Nottingham and my wonderful cohort lead, thank you so much for the nomination.



I say this to all reading, please follow your passion'





stephenduru:

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/mo-fayose-bags-vice-chancellor-medal.html So na Governor Ayodele Fayose pikin be dis? His own kids school abroad too, like Buhari's children? Why won't he have the guts to fight Ekiti State University lecturers? His own children don't school here....

daughter of a true hero from yoloba land.... 1 Like





Why is she older than her father Why is she older than her father 7 Likes 2 Shares

, she luk more like his wife, , she luk more like his wife, 1 Like

Yoruba people best in education



Ndigbo best in ?? ??



U can Suck my tits if u get the correct answer 4 Likes

Lovely and intelligent lady just like her Godfather.





Briliant like her dad.



Some afonja are just too good Briliant like her dad.Some afonja are just too good







I would have Zuma rock fall on all of them...





but that's genocide! Weh done.......Their children school abroad, they ride in imported automobiles, wear imported clothes/shoes, eat imported rice......yet they want us to "buy naija; buy local".I would have Zuma rock fall on all of them...but that's genocide! 3 Likes

Op I think there's a mistake somewhere, this might be fayose's elder sister 2 Likes

laudate:



So na Governor Ayodele Fayose pikin be dis? His own kids school abroad too, like Buhari's children? Why won't he have the guts to fight Ekiti State University lecturers? His own children don't school here....

Thank God you added Buhari Thank God you added Buhari





But na wa...



What kind of cheap bra is a governor's daughter wearing under this Lycra gown.



Now I see why Fayose is always beefing Buhari...

It is out of envy because his daughter is not even as fine as Zahra Buhari's used sanitary pad. But na wa...What kind of cheap bra is a governor's daughter wearing under this Lycra gown.Now I see why Fayose is always beefing Buhari...It is out of envy because his daughter is not even as fine as Zahra Buhari's used sanitary pad. 3 Likes 1 Share

She is Fayose's sister not daughter 1 Like

I beg help your dad o...



He needs some mental drugs 1 Like

Re open Lautech

congrats. perhaps she is gonna help davido's daddy

Ok congrats beautiful and hardworking woman 1 Like

edenhazard:

Yoruba people best in education



Ndigbo best in ?? ??



U can Suck my tits if u get the correct answer i just checked your dp, if that's really you o, please don't offer us ur tit, they might be flat as well daughter or wife?i just checked your dp, if that's really you o, please don't offer us ur tit, they might be flat as well 1 Like

my SPEC......

Psychiatric nurse? She needs to be deployed to a govt house in dis country.

God bless our governor's daughter

Very good. You'd be able to treat your father's mental illness. 1 Like

S she is not a fine somebody!!!! S she is not a fine somebody!!!!

Zombies online are u seeing where there children are schooling.... While u are here doing zombie for them.





Sense fall on you.

Goan cure ekiti people

If I curse this girl now, ẹ go be like say person wicked. We never collect our January salary and ur pápá use our money send abroad. We leave judgment to God almighty. Those of u supporting and hailing fàyose as ur leader and mentor, may you and ur family go through wot Ekiti civil servants are going Tru in d hands of fàyose. Ur conscience will say amen for u 3 Likes