|Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by stephenduru: 4:32pm
Mo Fayose,a psychiatric nurse took to social media to her story/excitement after receiving Medal Award from University of Nottingham.She wrote...
'Wow!Finally the day is here the Vice Chancellor's Medal Award presentation ceremony.Thank you Lord.
Dedicating this award to God almighty, my children (Ebbyy and Jeb Adereti), my big mum Olufunke Oluwayose, my lil mum Mary Omowumi Akinpelu, my dad Gov Fayose, my lil dads Bimbo Oluwayose, Otunba Fayose & Isaac Fayose without all of you, I won't have achieved half of the things that got me this award.
Also to the Dean of School of Health Sciences at the University of Nottingham and my wonderful cohort lead, thank you so much for the nomination.
I say this to all reading, please follow your passion'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/mo-fayose-bags-vice-chancellor-medal.html
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by laudate: 4:38pm
stephenduru:So na Governor Ayodele Fayose pikin be dis? His own kids school abroad too, like Buhari's children? Why won't he have the guts to fight Ekiti State University lecturers? His own children don't school here....
15 Likes
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by sugarsoul(m): 4:39pm
Ok
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 7:05pm
daughter of a true hero from yoloba land....
1 Like
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:05pm
Why is she older than her father
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by TINALETC3(f): 7:05pm
, she luk more like his wife,
1 Like
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by edenhazard(f): 7:05pm
Yoruba people best in education
Ndigbo best in ?? ??
U can Suck my tits if u get the correct answer
4 Likes
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by medolab90(m): 7:05pm
Congrats
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by Pavarottii(m): 7:05pm
Lovely and intelligent lady just like her Godfather.
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 7:05pm
Briliant like her dad.
Some afonja are just too good
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by fatdick(m): 7:06pm
Weh done.......Their children school abroad, they ride in imported automobiles, wear imported clothes/shoes, eat imported rice......yet they want us to "buy naija; buy local".
I would have Zuma rock fall on all of them...
but that's genocide!
3 Likes
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by jejemanito: 7:06pm
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by lofty900(m): 7:06pm
Op I think there's a mistake somewhere, this might be fayose's elder sister
2 Likes
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:06pm
laudate:
Thank God you added Buhari
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:06pm
But na wa...
What kind of cheap bra is a governor's daughter wearing under this Lycra gown.
Now I see why Fayose is always beefing Buhari...
It is out of envy because his daughter is not even as fine as Zahra Buhari's used sanitary pad.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by thepremiumblog: 7:06pm
booked
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by frenchman(m): 7:06pm
She is Fayose's sister not daughter
1 Like
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by moscobabs(m): 7:07pm
I beg help your dad o...
He needs some mental drugs
1 Like
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by adewuyiade: 7:07pm
Re open Lautech
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by obaival(m): 7:07pm
F
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by Olibboy: 7:07pm
congrats. perhaps she is gonna help davido's daddy
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:07pm
Ok congrats beautiful and hardworking woman
1 Like
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by bercarray(m): 7:07pm
daughter or wife?
edenhazard:i just checked your dp, if that's really you o, please don't offer us ur tit, they might be flat as well
1 Like
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by Franzinni: 7:07pm
my SPEC......
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by 4everGrand(m): 7:08pm
Psychiatric nurse? She needs to be deployed to a govt house in dis country.
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:08pm
God bless our governor's daughter
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by zero8zero: 7:09pm
Very good. You'd be able to treat your father's mental illness.
1 Like
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by twilliamx: 7:09pm
S she is not a fine somebody!!!!
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by Blackfire(m): 7:09pm
Zombies online are u seeing where there children are schooling.... While u are here doing zombie for them.
Sense fall on you.
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by smithsydny(m): 7:09pm
Goan cure ekiti people
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by Olalekanbanky1(m): 7:10pm
If I curse this girl now, ẹ go be like say person wicked. We never collect our January salary and ur pápá use our money send abroad. We leave judgment to God almighty. Those of u supporting and hailing fàyose as ur leader and mentor, may you and ur family go through wot Ekiti civil servants are going Tru in d hands of fàyose. Ur conscience will say amen for u
3 Likes
|Re: Mo Fayose Bags Vice Chancellor's Medal Award From UK University(photos) by Hiccups: 7:11pm
congrats to her, see Fayose face
