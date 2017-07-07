₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by Dubtim(f): 5:45pm On Jul 06
I want to say a very big thank you to everyone who posts job adverts here on nairaland. May God almighty put smiles on your faces just as you do to some of us here.
For all those who have given up, it is not over until it is over...Your miracle is on the way.
Thank you once again as the job I got is my dream job
47 Likes
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by NairalandCS(m): 5:49pm On Jul 06
Na so. Congrats.
10 Likes
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by Prevho: 6:18pm On Jul 06
Congratulobia
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by smithsydny(m): 6:24pm On Jul 06
Am happy for u
15 Likes
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by joyAA(f): 6:36pm On Jul 06
Nice.
Congrats bro
I'm next in line
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by semasir: 6:39pm On Jul 06
Seun and Lala.... Well done ooo! I hope I can get mine too soon though I've been getting some calls lately through this platform on my services.
But please Seun, why is all post with Lasu forum. com.ng reported as spam and I get blocked?
1 Like
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by Youcharia(f): 6:48pm On Jul 06
congrats dear...the lord that did it for you will do it for me and every job seekers out there.
Amen.
10 Likes
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by babablogger: 7:12pm On Jul 06
semasir:because the script from the forum is same as Nairaland na, do you stay in BDG?
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by babablogger: 7:12pm On Jul 06
Dubtim:mama tell us the job na
1 Like
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by fatymore(f): 8:19pm On Jul 06
Congrats dear
1 Like
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by semasir: 5:56am
It's similar and not the same.... I'm not in Badagry though at the moment
babablogger:
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by Oladelson(m): 7:02am
is okay continu
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by femi4(m): 7:04am
Dubtim:What's your monthly package?
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by donvico18(m): 7:05am
congrats
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by Digimiles: 7:05am
Congratulations.. from www.digimiles.in
1 Like
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by jhydebaba(m): 7:06am
Okay, dont forget to drop ur tithes for the boys.
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by omegostar55(m): 7:10am
to God be the glory
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by free2ryhme: 7:12am
Dubtim:
Congrats
But why una dey fear to mention the coy wey employ una
Abi una dey shame
1 Like
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by Uchefame(m): 7:14am
Congratulations my dear. I tap from your grace
2 Likes
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by olayinkajnr(m): 7:18am
My own miracle happened when I got a call for a job I never applied for and in a very big firm for that matter.
1 Like
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by Itztotea(m): 7:19am
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by NwaAmaikpe: 7:21am
OP hope this is the whole story
....
So there was no bottom power involved abi
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 7:22am
Dubtim:how is the pay like .. I n.need job too
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:22am
Ok
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 7:22am
NwaAmaikpe:this man again....
See in eye wey e take dey book space
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by smackimorn(m): 7:23am
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by Sleekydee(m): 7:23am
OP no wan tell una they company before una go put sand for her garri..ya'll not trustworthy
2 Likes
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by pressplay411(m): 7:34am
And they said Nairaland isn't everything.
One crate of Orijin for Seun!
1 Like
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by Abduljabbar1313: 7:39am
|Re: I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad by okonja(m): 7:40am
Congrats
1 Like
