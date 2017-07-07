Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / I Got A Job Via Nairaland Ad (4527 Views)

Thank God I Finally Got A Job Via Nairaland / I Got A New Job Via A Social Media Platform / Please House, Has Any Body Ever Secured Job Via This Group Called Jiji? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



For all those who have given up, it is not over until it is over...Your miracle is on the way.

Thank you once again as the job I got is my dream job I want to say a very big thank you to everyone who posts job adverts here on nairaland. May God almighty put smiles on your faces just as you do to some of us here.For all those who have given up, it is not over until it is over...Your miracle is on the way.Thank you once again as the job I got is my dream job 47 Likes

Na so. Congrats. 10 Likes

Congratulobia 1 Like 1 Share

Am happy for u 15 Likes



Congrats bro

I'm next in line Nice.Congrats broI'm next in line 4 Likes 1 Share

Seun and Lala.... Well done ooo! I hope I can get mine too soon though I've been getting some calls lately through this platform on my services.



But please Seun, why is all post with Lasu forum. com.ng reported as spam and I get blocked? 1 Like

congrats dear...the lord that did it for you will do it for me and every job seekers out there.



Amen. 10 Likes

semasir:

Seun and Lala.... Well done ooo! I hope I can get mine too soon though I've been getting some calls lately through this platform on my services.



But please Seun, why is all post with Lasu forum. com.ng reported as spam and I get blocked? because the script from the forum is same as Nairaland na, do you stay in BDG? because the script from the forum is same as Nairaland na, do you stay in BDG?

Dubtim:

I want to say a very big thank you to everyone who posts job adverts here on nairaland. May God almighty put smiles on your faces just as you do to some of us here.

For all those who have given up, it is not over until it is over...Your miracle is on the way.

Thank you once again as the job I got is my dream job mama tell us the job na mama tell us the job na 1 Like

Congrats dear 1 Like





babablogger:

because the script from the forum is same as Nairaland na, do you stay in BDG? It's similar and not the same.... I'm not in Badagry though at the moment

is okay continu

Dubtim:

I want to say a very big thank you to everyone who posts job adverts here on nairaland. May God almighty put smiles on your faces just as you do to some of us here.

For all those who have given up, it is not over until it is over...Your miracle is on the way.

Thank you once again as the job I got is my dream job What's your monthly package? What's your monthly package?

congrats

Okay, dont forget to drop ur tithes for the boys.

to God be the glory

Dubtim:

I want to say a very big thank you to everyone who posts job adverts here on nairaland. May God almighty put smiles on your faces just as you do to some of us here.

For all those who have given up, it is not over until it is over...Your miracle is on the way.

Thank you once again as the job I got is my dream job



Congrats



But why una dey fear to mention the coy wey employ una



Abi una dey shame CongratsBut why una dey fear to mention the coy wey employ unaAbi una dey shame 1 Like

Congratulations my dear. I tap from your grace 2 Likes

My own miracle happened when I got a call for a job I never applied for and in a very big firm for that matter. 1 Like

https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=240673956438657&id=220210945151625&refid=12





Have you watched this





It's a must watch that you won't wanna miss.





THE DIRECTOR.



He got a factory reset slap into Coma.





Watch and share Have you watched thisIt's a must watch that you won't wanna miss.THE DIRECTOR.He got a factory reset slap into Coma.Watch and share





OP hope this is the whole story



....





So there was no bottom power involved abi OP hope this is the whole story....So there was no bottom power involved abi 1 Like 1 Share

Dubtim:

I want to say a very big thank you to everyone who posts job adverts here on nairaland. May God almighty put smiles on your faces just as you do to some of us here.

For all those who have given up, it is not over until it is over...Your miracle is on the way.

Thank you once again as the job I got is my dream job how is the pay like .. I n.need job too how is the pay like.. I n.need job too

Ok

NwaAmaikpe:

this man again....



See in eye wey e take dey book space this man again....See in eye wey e take dey book space







I do Professional Logos.



Are you scared of Fraudsters?

then-





Feel free! Check my signature.I do Professional Logos.Are you scared of Fraudsters?then- https://www.fiverr.com/smackimorn check it out.Feel free!

OP no wan tell una they company before una go put sand for her garri..ya'll not trustworthy 2 Likes

And they said Nairaland isn't everything.

One crate of Orijin for Seun! 1 Like

Acting president at maitama sule Home in Kano yesterday to condole with the family of the deceased