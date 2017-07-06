₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 11:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Efe - "Somebody" (Video)
|Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Makapedia: 6:10pm
Efe - Somebody Video (Watch Now / Download)
Efe aka Efe Money shares his experiences on his activities like Studio Sessions, Music Videos, Shows, Upcoming Events, and other Doings based on logistics with his fans especially the #EfeNation...
Get the MP4 Download Here : http://www.40ng.com/efe-somebody-download-video-mp4/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHYY6oBIw4s
cc; Lalasticlala
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Slymonster(m): 6:56pm
He tried..Nice one.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:35pm
Me??
Watch who? Efe?
Even if I am stealing free Wi-Fi with internet speed as fast as NASA's
I will rather watch a YouTube video teaching me how to tie a pig gele than click any of that failure's video.
Nonsense
103 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by massinola(m): 8:35pm
Some people no go fit sleep tonight. Just watch as them haters will arrive. Nice one Efe.
34 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by matthyking(m): 8:35pm
ok
2 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by bbbabes: 8:35pm
Make this guy go rest joo
8 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by lilbest4(m): 8:36pm
That his base on logistics always remind me of the children rappers in my hood. That song was whack damn!
12 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by barart: 8:36pm
Okk
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by kagari: 8:36pm
Nice one
6 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by bbbabes: 8:36pm
If him like make him spend the 25million finish for this year
9 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Flexherbal(m): 8:36pm
Wetin somebody do !
2 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Evablizin(f): 8:36pm
Lols,based on linguistics it will sell
6 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by justi4jesu(f): 8:37pm
1 Like
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by luscioustrish(f): 8:37pm
Lol
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by MirJay: 8:37pm
.
Efe is so lucky that Tboss acted like an Olosho and Nigerians don't identify with those set of people or else i don't think he would have won the show.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by massinola(m): 8:37pm
bbbabes:See them, one
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by kagari: 8:37pm
NwaAmaikpe:as usual
NwaAmaikpe:
This guy is going to say something silly
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by HARDDON: 8:37pm
He is like Akon!
NO swags nor comportment. Ooze zero zone
The suffering n poverty of yester years cant just seem to wear off.... money cant seem to atone!
Btw, no thanks to computers that make releasing wack songs so easy.
If it was in the days of Ron kenoly n co where u pay for virtually everything b4 u make one freaking song, songs like this wud never enter d imagination of some1 let alone get produced.
7 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Roon9(m): 8:37pm
Lols! Heard he has just 200k left. Why is he even wasting money doing mediocre songs...
5 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by massinola(m): 8:37pm
bbbabes:Number two
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by deepwater(f): 8:38pm
Cool video
9 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by massinola(m): 8:38pm
kagari:Be like say you know
1 Like
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Artistree(f): 8:39pm
Quite impressive!
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by rossyc(f): 8:39pm
Someone should watch and give us feedback
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by tyson98: 8:40pm
Is he working at LAWMA cos this is TRASH
7 Likes
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by massinola(m): 8:41pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by waywardpikin(m): 8:41pm
HARDDON:
Hahahahahahhaaaaa
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by timilehin007(m): 8:41pm
bbbabes:
see one of them
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by ChangetheChange: 8:41pm
Someone should watch and give us feedback
Efe awesome video, Paul Gambit the director did an awesome and amazing job in the Video, it's going to premiere exclusively on MTV Base this Friday, and it will premiere on other TV stations by next week
The video has already generated over 2000 views on Youtube in less than 1 hours of release.
Efe haters will die of heart attack this weekend
Keep it up Efe
To all Efe haters, may Dangote trailer fall on u all
I sight YungSix and Kemen in that Video.
Most of of Efe haters are Tboss fans that are still bitter and annoyed with their ancestors that Tboss did not win because she came a distance third.
Efe is launching his clothing line this July on Konga.com, Jumia.com, Payporte.com and Yudala.com, u Efe haters will die of heart attack this July.
Efe is raking in millions every two weeks for every club and shows he is invited to just make an apperance----Quote me anywhere
Let that stick into ur skulls all u Efe haters. He doesn't make noise about it.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by kagari: 8:41pm
kagari:
|Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Destined2win: 8:41pm
Somebody heeeelllpppp! I just wasted my mb.
6 Likes 1 Share
~Raggae ~Dancehall ~Lovers Rock / Mtv Africa Music Awards 2008 / Download Nigerian Songs,over 200 Songs For Free With Updates Daily
