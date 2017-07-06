₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,019 members, 3,641,162 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 11:50 PM

Efe - "Somebody" (Video) - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Efe - "Somebody" (Video) (10351 Views)

Efe - "Somebody" (Audio) / Efe – Somebody (prod. By Duktor Sett) / Efe New Single: "Based On Logistics" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Makapedia: 6:10pm
Efe - Somebody Video (Watch Now / Download)

Efe aka Efe Money shares his experiences on his activities like Studio Sessions, Music Videos, Shows, Upcoming Events, and other Doings based on logistics with his fans especially the #EfeNation...

Get the MP4 Download Here : http://www.40ng.com/efe-somebody-download-video-mp4/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHYY6oBIw4s

cc; Lalasticlala

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Slymonster(m): 6:56pm
He tried..Nice one.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:35pm
shocked

Me??

Watch who? Efe?


Even if I am stealing free Wi-Fi with internet speed as fast as NASA's
I will rather watch a YouTube video teaching me how to tie a pig gele than click any of that failure's video.


Nonsense

103 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by massinola(m): 8:35pm
Some people no go fit sleep tonight. Just watch as them haters will arrive. Nice one Efe.

34 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by matthyking(m): 8:35pm
ok

2 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by bbbabes: 8:35pm
Make this guy go rest joo

8 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by lilbest4(m): 8:36pm
That his base on logistics always remind me of the children rappers in my hood. That song was whack damn!

12 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by barart: 8:36pm
Okk
Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by kagari: 8:36pm
Nice one

6 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by bbbabes: 8:36pm
If him like make him spend the 25million finish for this year

9 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Flexherbal(m): 8:36pm
Wetin somebody do !

2 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Evablizin(f): 8:36pm
Lols,based on linguistics it will sell

6 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by justi4jesu(f): 8:37pm
smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley

1 Like

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by luscioustrish(f): 8:37pm
Lol
Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by MirJay: 8:37pm
undecided.

Efe is so lucky that Tboss acted like an Olosho and Nigerians don't identify with those set of people or else i don't think he would have won the show.

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by massinola(m): 8:37pm
bbbabes:
Make this guy go rest joo
See them, one
Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by kagari: 8:37pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Me??

Watch who? Efe?


Even if I am stealing free Wi-Fi with internet speed as fast as NASA's
I will rather watch a YouTube video teaching me how to tie a pig gele than click any of that failure's video.


Nonsense

as usual
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This guy is going to say something silly

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by HARDDON: 8:37pm
He is like Akon!
NO swags nor comportment. Ooze zero zone
The suffering n poverty of yester years cant just seem to wear off.... money cant seem to atone! angry


Btw, no thanks to computers that make releasing wack songs so easy.

If it was in the days of Ron kenoly n co where u pay for virtually everything b4 u make one freaking song, songs like this wud never enter d imagination of some1 let alone get produced. angry

7 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Roon9(m): 8:37pm
Lols! Heard he has just 200k left. Why is he even wasting money doing mediocre songs...

5 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by massinola(m): 8:37pm
bbbabes:
If him like make him spend the 25million finish for this year
Number two
Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by deepwater(f): 8:38pm
Cool video

9 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by massinola(m): 8:38pm
kagari:


This guy is going to say something silly
Be like say you know

1 Like

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Artistree(f): 8:39pm
Quite impressive!
Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by rossyc(f): 8:39pm
Someone should watch and give us feedback

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by tyson98: 8:40pm
Is he working at LAWMA cos this is TRASH

7 Likes

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by massinola(m): 8:41pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Me??

Watch who? Efe?


Even if I am stealing free Wi-Fi with internet speed as fast as NASA's
I will rather watch a YouTube video teaching me how to tie a pig gele than click any of that failure's video.


Nonsense
E pain am, number three. He's a failure but you are wasting your mb to comment on him. Someone should help me with that e pain am meme abeg
Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by waywardpikin(m): 8:41pm
HARDDON:
He is like Akon!
NO swags nor comportment. Ooze zero zone
The suffering n poverty of yester years cant just seem to wear off.... money cant seem to atone! angry

Hahahahahahhaaaaa
Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by timilehin007(m): 8:41pm
bbbabes:
Make this guy go rest joo

see one of them
Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by ChangetheChange: 8:41pm
Someone should watch and give us feedback




Efe awesome video, Paul Gambit the director did an awesome and amazing job in the Video, it's going to premiere exclusively on MTV Base this Friday, and it will premiere on other TV stations by next week
The video has already generated over 2000 views on Youtube in less than 1 hours of release.

Efe haters will die of heart attack this weekend
Keep it up Efe

To all Efe haters, may Dangote trailer fall on u all
I sight YungSix and Kemen in that Video.

Most of of Efe haters are Tboss fans that are still bitter and annoyed with their ancestors that Tboss did not win because she came a distance third.
Efe is launching his clothing line this July on Konga.com, Jumia.com, Payporte.com and Yudala.com, u Efe haters will die of heart attack this July.

Efe is raking in millions every two weeks for every club and shows he is invited to just make an apperance----Quote me anywhere
Let that stick into ur skulls all u Efe haters. He doesn't make noise about it.

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by kagari: 8:41pm
kagari:


This guy is going to say something silly
Re: Efe - "Somebody" (Video) by Destined2win: 8:41pm
grin grin

Somebody heeeelllpppp! I just wasted my mb.

6 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

~Raggae ~Dancehall ~Lovers Rock / Mtv Africa Music Awards 2008 / Download Nigerian Songs,over 200 Songs For Free With Updates Daily

Viewing this topic: michaelcu, onosprince(m), odemwingiesam, sosowater, titjide, fataiiyo(m), Smartlife(m), YINKS89(m), sleepyeyez(m), RomeoMarvis(m), Chimaritoponcho, efec(m), makaveli19 and 27 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.