Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) (8640 Views)

CCTV Camera Captures Robbers Who Robbed A Man In Yaba (photos) / Governor Dickson's Special Adviser Who Robbed A Bank Arrested / Robbers Of Mohammed Babangida's Wife's Car Arrested In Katsina (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Upon receipt of complaints by one Pastor Davies and several residents of Mabushi area of FCT, IGP Ibrahim K Idris directed the Intelligence Response Team IRT to track and apprehend the culprits terrorizing the FCT and environs to book.



IRT Operatives ummediately launched a massive manhunt against the robbers and eventually on 22/5/17, one of the gang members, Lawal Peter, 25yrs old was arrested with one of the stolen Infinix Hotnote Phone. Suspect Lawal Peter confessed to the armed robbery and led IRT Operatives to their hideout in Mabushi FCT Abuja where the following gang members were arrested;



Emmanuel Adole,26yrs old,a native of Otukpo Benue State who Sold the stolen camry of the Pastor for 400k, Ojuma Onoja,24yrs old,a native of Kogi State who was in posession of 2 robbed phones and a gold wrist watch belonging to the Pastor, Danjuma Mohammed,30yrs old, Dickson Uche,21yrs old,a native of Abia State and Ali Abdul,24yrs old,a native of Kano State.



They were all arrested in Mabushi FCT Abuja. All suspects confessed to several armed robberies in Abuja and led IRT Operatives to Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers States on 27/5/17 where the Following gang-members were also arrested; Friday Emmanuel 28yrs, Akaninyena Etukdo 32yrs, Ikechukwu John 32yrs and Joe Effiong 28yrs. One Samsung Galaxy, one Infinix Hotnote, one Nokia phone, a gold wrist watch and Toyota Camry 2010 model belonging to the Pastor and 6 other stolen cars were recovered from the robbers. Their operational house breaking and car jacking tools were also recovered. Serious efforts to arrest the remaining fleeing gang members and recovery of more stolen goods in progress.





Source: Arrest of 9 Notorious Armed Robbers Terrorizing the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and Recovery of Exhibits, Stolen Cars and their Operational Weapons:Upon receipt of complaints by one Pastor Davies and several residents of Mabushi area of FCT, IGP Ibrahim K Idris directed the Intelligence Response Team IRT to track and apprehend the culprits terrorizing the FCT and environs to book.IRT Operatives ummediately launched a massive manhunt against the robbers and eventually on 22/5/17, one of the gang members, Lawal Peter, 25yrs old was arrested with one of the stolen Infinix Hotnote Phone. Suspect Lawal Peter confessed to the armed robbery and led IRT Operatives to their hideout in Mabushi FCT Abuja where the following gang members were arrested;Emmanuel Adole,26yrs old,a native of Otukpo Benue State who Sold the stolen camry of the Pastor for 400k, Ojuma Onoja,24yrs old,a native of Kogi State who was in posession of 2 robbed phones and a gold wrist watch belonging to the Pastor, Danjuma Mohammed,30yrs old, Dickson Uche,21yrs old,a native of Abia State and Ali Abdul,24yrs old,a native of Kano State.They were all arrested in Mabushi FCT Abuja. All suspects confessed to several armed robberies in Abuja and led IRT Operatives to Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers States on 27/5/17 where the Following gang-members were also arrested; Friday Emmanuel 28yrs, Akaninyena Etukdo 32yrs, Ikechukwu John 32yrs and Joe Effiong 28yrs. One Samsung Galaxy, one Infinix Hotnote, one Nokia phone, a gold wrist watch and Toyota Camry 2010 model belonging to the Pastor and 6 other stolen cars were recovered from the robbers. Their operational house breaking and car jacking tools were also recovered. Serious efforts to arrest the remaining fleeing gang members and recovery of more stolen goods in progress.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/police-arrest-notorious-armed-robbers.html

AfonjAbokiZoo:

hh your flatheaded brothers are at it again. your flatheaded brothers are at it again. 3 Likes

Hmmm, Name Checkers will flocks here now like ants 1 Like



Begin to loose

Begin to vacate

Roboroborobo sinderadedre shukushuku flee flee flee I bind every spirit of name checking in the threadBegin to looseBegin to vacateRoboroborobo sinderadedre shukushuku flee flee flee 6 Likes

zombieHUNTER:

I bind every spirit of name checking in the thread

Begin to loose

Begin to vacate

Roboroborobo sinderadedre shukushuku flee flee flee Names checked.

North and south regions represented.



NCAN North Central, reporting. Names checked.North and south regions represented.NCAN North Central, reporting. 1 Like

is not only 2check Der names bt giv acknowledgement 2 der regions 1 Like

No peace for the wicked

Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm... beware of Men of God



































Yes beware 1 Like

U





Na wa...





Why did they rob a pastor.

Pastors don't let go...they will pray till you are caught.



Bad choice of victim Na wa...Why did they rob a pastor.Pastors don't let go...they will pray till you are caught.Bad choice of victim 1 Like 1 Share

.



Daddy freeze who have said

"Thieves rob Thief".



I have the fear of God and won't say what'd freeze would have said. Daddy freeze who have said"Thieves rob Thief".I have the fear of God and won't say what'd freeze would have said. 1 Like

NCAN over to u





Can't you focus on those who stole this country blind?



Maybe then you will arouse my sinparty I know that the economy is harsh but that does not justify robbery from your fellow massesCan't you focus on those who stole this country blind?Maybe then you will arouse my sinparty 2 Likes

broseme:

Arrest of 9 Notorious Armed Robbers Terrorizing the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and Recovery of Exhibits, Stolen Cars and their Operational Weapons:



Upon receipt of complaints by one Pastor Davies and several residents of Mabushi area of FCT, IGP Ibrahim K Idris directed the Intelligence Response Team IRT to track and apprehend the culprits terrorizing the FCT and environs to book.



IRT Operatives ummediately launched a massive manhunt against the robbers and eventually on 22/5/17, one of the gang members, Lawal Peter, 25yrs old was arrested with one of the stolen Infinix Hotnote Phone. Suspect Lawal Peter confessed to the armed robbery and led IRT Operatives to their hideout in Mabushi FCT Abuja where the following gang members were arrested;



Emmanuel Adole,26yrs old,a native of Otukpo Benue State who Sold the stolen camry of the Pastor for 400k, Ojuma Onoja,24yrs old,a native of Kogi State who was in posession of 2 robbed phones and a gold wrist watch belonging to the Pastor, Danjuma Mohammed,30yrs old, Dickson Uche,21yrs old,a native of Abia State and Ali Abdul,24yrs old,a native of Kano State.



They were all arrested in Mabushi FCT Abuja. All suspects confessed to several armed robberies in Abuja and led IRT Operatives to Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers States on 27/5/17 where the Following gang-members were also arrested; Friday Emmanuel 28yrs, Akaninyena Etukdo 32yrs, Ikechukwu John 32yrs and Joe Effiong 28yrs. One Samsung Galaxy, one Infinix Hotnote, one Nokia phone, a gold wrist watch and Toyota Camry 2010 model belonging to the Pastor and 6 other stolen cars were recovered from the robbers. Their operational house breaking and car jacking tools were also recovered. Serious efforts to arrest the remaining fleeing gang members and recovery of more stolen goods in progress.





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/police-arrest-notorious-armed-robbers.html



Good they are arrested and not jungle justice Good they are arrested and not jungle justice

touch not my anointed and do and do and do my propeth no ............

thank you Jesus...

buh we checked the names....

xstry:

your flatheaded brothers are at it again. Looks like your ewedu-filled cone head needs another readjustment.



Oya take. Looks like your ewedu-filled cone head needs another readjustment.Oya take. 3 Likes 1 Share

Good, see as dem fyn

Touch not my annointed and doeth my prophet no harm, the thieves have crossed their path 1 Like

Igbo Calabar Idoma Kogi Hausa Yoruba and Tiv

touch not. their eyes don clear

na jet God dey use serve karma these days o

NCAN. Oya do ur job. But also bear in bear in mind that this useless administrstion of apc has exposed our youths to so many anti social behav.ior like robbery, kidnapping and stealing

Good





GLORY BE TO GOD



BABA GOOD TOO MUCH





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsDZq6exqJA GOOD FOR AMGLORY BE TO GODBABA GOOD TOO MUCH



From Jos city Reporting liveFrom Jos city



Na wa o

Just take a look at this line up Lefulefu



... na congregation car them theif

All that offering money kai And one of them fine shaNa wa oJust take a look at this line upLefulefu... na congregation car them theifAll that offering money kai

Nice one

Typical case of God catch them



See signature

.