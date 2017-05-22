₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,487 members, 3,642,597 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 04:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) (8640 Views)
CCTV Camera Captures Robbers Who Robbed A Man In Yaba (photos) / Governor Dickson's Special Adviser Who Robbed A Bank Arrested / Robbers Of Mohammed Babangida's Wife's Car Arrested In Katsina (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by broseme: 12:19pm
Arrest of 9 Notorious Armed Robbers Terrorizing the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and Recovery of Exhibits, Stolen Cars and their Operational Weapons:
Upon receipt of complaints by one Pastor Davies and several residents of Mabushi area of FCT, IGP Ibrahim K Idris directed the Intelligence Response Team IRT to track and apprehend the culprits terrorizing the FCT and environs to book.
IRT Operatives ummediately launched a massive manhunt against the robbers and eventually on 22/5/17, one of the gang members, Lawal Peter, 25yrs old was arrested with one of the stolen Infinix Hotnote Phone. Suspect Lawal Peter confessed to the armed robbery and led IRT Operatives to their hideout in Mabushi FCT Abuja where the following gang members were arrested;
Emmanuel Adole,26yrs old,a native of Otukpo Benue State who Sold the stolen camry of the Pastor for 400k, Ojuma Onoja,24yrs old,a native of Kogi State who was in posession of 2 robbed phones and a gold wrist watch belonging to the Pastor, Danjuma Mohammed,30yrs old, Dickson Uche,21yrs old,a native of Abia State and Ali Abdul,24yrs old,a native of Kano State.
They were all arrested in Mabushi FCT Abuja. All suspects confessed to several armed robberies in Abuja and led IRT Operatives to Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers States on 27/5/17 where the Following gang-members were also arrested; Friday Emmanuel 28yrs, Akaninyena Etukdo 32yrs, Ikechukwu John 32yrs and Joe Effiong 28yrs. One Samsung Galaxy, one Infinix Hotnote, one Nokia phone, a gold wrist watch and Toyota Camry 2010 model belonging to the Pastor and 6 other stolen cars were recovered from the robbers. Their operational house breaking and car jacking tools were also recovered. Serious efforts to arrest the remaining fleeing gang members and recovery of more stolen goods in progress.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/police-arrest-notorious-armed-robbers.html
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by xstry(m): 12:21pm
AfonjAbokiZoo:your flatheaded brothers are at it again.
3 Likes
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by AfonjAbokiZoo: 12:24pm
Hmmm, Name Checkers will flocks here now like ants
1 Like
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 12:38pm
I bind every spirit of name checking in the thread
Begin to loose
Begin to vacate
Roboroborobo sinderadedre shukushuku flee flee flee
6 Likes
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by joe4real12: 12:45pm
zombieHUNTER:Names checked.
North and south regions represented.
NCAN North Central, reporting.
1 Like
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by collabo4me(m): 12:47pm
is not only 2check Der names bt giv acknowledgement 2 der regions
1 Like
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Franchise21(m): 12:50pm
No peace for the wicked
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 2:51pm
Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm... beware of Men of God
Yes beware
1 Like
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 2:52pm
U
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:52pm
Na wa...
Why did they rob a pastor.
Pastors don't let go...they will pray till you are caught.
Bad choice of victim
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by MirJay: 2:53pm
.
Daddy freeze who have said
"Thieves rob Thief".
I have the fear of God and won't say what'd freeze would have said.
1 Like
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by paulchineduN(m): 2:53pm
NCAN over to u
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:53pm
I know that the economy is harsh but that does not justify robbery from your fellow masses
Can't you focus on those who stole this country blind?
Maybe then you will arouse my sinparty
2 Likes
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:53pm
broseme:
Good they are arrested and not jungle justice
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 2:54pm
touch not my anointed and do and do and do my propeth no ............
thank you Jesus...
buh we checked the names....
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by conductor8: 2:54pm
xstry:Looks like your ewedu-filled cone head needs another readjustment.
Oya take.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Nifeola: 2:54pm
Good, see as dem fyn
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by whizzyleejr(m): 2:55pm
Touch not my annointed and doeth my prophet no harm, the thieves have crossed their path
1 Like
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by richidinho(m): 2:55pm
Igbo Calabar Idoma Kogi Hausa Yoruba and Tiv
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by edeboy(m): 2:56pm
touch not. their eyes don clear
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 2:57pm
na jet God dey use serve karma these days o
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 2:57pm
NCAN. Oya do ur job. But also bear in bear in mind that this useless administrstion of apc has exposed our youths to so many anti social behav.ior like robbery, kidnapping and stealing
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Yoagah: 2:57pm
Good
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by brightersms: 3:00pm
GOOD FOR AM
GLORY BE TO GOD
BABA GOOD TOO MUCH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsDZq6exqJA
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 3:01pm
Reporting live
From Jos city
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 3:01pm
And one of them fine sha
Na wa o
Just take a look at this line up Lefulefu
... na congregation car them theif
All that offering money kai
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Ibroseun01(m): 3:03pm
Nice one
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by kingrt2(m): 3:03pm
Typical case of God catch them
See signature
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 3:04pm
.
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by kceewhyte(m): 3:05pm
abort abort !!! the southern n northern region were represented... NCAN Gwarinpa Chapter
|Re: Men Who Robbed A Pastor Of His Car Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by burkingx(f): 3:05pm
Nigerian Man Killed His Only Son For Being Stubborn / Photo: Man Caught Pants Down Doing It With A Cow / NDLEA Arrests 19 IDPs For Illegal Drugs And Sales In Camps
Viewing this topic: Gabrinas(m), edunolakunle, akyus(m), BabaD69, Drversatile, Phargbemmy(m), Larryfest(m), Mechette(m), segun911(m), trilobite, raphealolami(m), Ebuka478(m), Sacluxpaint(m), uracocksucker, sinky55(m), infogenius(m), omachonu112, Uteghe(m), samuelsotas, Marlboro1, Ndaadama(m), KDOniyide(m), xule20(m), xtivin(m), Maduawuchukwu, tobsbola, francisbiz, Divinehenrich(m), Abahbee(f), kennybabs1980, cappinjerry(m), Ifebazz(m), Sbsspaces, lomzy1(m), eightsin(m), Ikem147(m), seriesmile and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17