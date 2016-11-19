Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) (9182 Views)

The 87 suspects were arrested in an all-night operation on their hideouts in Owutu and Odongunyan in Ikorodu.



Those declared wanted for cult related killings include: Moshood (a.k.a Mosho), Alfa (a.k.a King of Boys), Papa; Fela, Alakoto and Chukwudi.



Others declared wanted for kidnapping in Ikorodu include: Agbara, O/C, Femi (a.k.a FM), Pencil, Ogidan, Jaru, Allen, Bush, Happiness, Fagbo, Junior, Nuru and Jamiu.



Representing the Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Fatai Owoseni at raiding, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Imohimi Edgal warned the suspects to come out of their hideouts and report themselves to the nearest police station.



The raid was an extensive operation on the two areas - Odongunyan and Owutu and it was necessitated by more intelligence on the membership of the dreaded cult group and their mode of operations.



lol...police and stupidity

y warning them to come wen u can just go and look for them

Mtchewwwww



After boyz has nabbed nd burnt d baddest Badoos



Na nw una wan start una own



Dis 1 is jst for dem to de arrest innocent civilians nd extort money frm dem



THE REAL JOB HAS BEEN DONE







# NIGERIAN POLICE



Always arriving after God has passed judgment







Evans= Bad

Badoo= Badoo

Boko Haram= Baddest



Kill them all! 6 Likes

I wonder what that Chukwudi guy is doing in their midst 5 Likes 1 Share

Hunger games Ikorodu



Get caught get smoked















All the innocent hard faced/ dreaded niggas may the odds always be in your favour 1 Like

but what do u do to a person who killed a pregnant woman ,removed her foetus, and smashed her head??even killing that animal is bieng too kind...

Naso ride on police

Any strong looking guy should avoid that Ikorodu axis for now....



If you are looking menacing, extra reasons to stay away.



Don't give yourself out as a human barbecue. 4 Likes







Their days are numbered

I pity innocent guys wt strong face and dread dat wl b captured tagged a badoo, dose ones shud jst avoid dat place

I pity innocent guys wt strong face and dread dat wl b captured tagged a badoo, dose ones shud jst avoid dat place

arewa youth chairman will be like....

I wonder what that Chukwudi guy is doing in their midst



Every tribe has its share of criminal elements.

the number plenty... abi everybody for ikorodu na Badoo member ni?

Ikorodu was not like this before even though there were cult fights and killing but was not so prominent as at how it was today , what really happened and why Ikorodu?

If the people mentioned are the real badoo, the police should arrest hem all asap. People are living in fear in Ikorodu.

We need thier pics na

More suspects more money for bail

Yeye policemen

I wonder what that Chukwudi guy is doing in their midst

Afonja influences.







Badoo.

Akoba (Bad luck) is when your friend sees U in Ikorodu area &hails you
Badoo.
My brother, just disappear or else.. ..