₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,585 members, 3,642,934 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) (9182 Views)
Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy / Suspected Badoo Group Member Burnt To Death This Morning In Ikorodu (photos) / Naijagistlive Update: Police Declare Matharoo Sisters Wanted, Surety Imprisoned (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by LivingHuman: 2:26pm
Lagos State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies and security volunteers have arrested 87 suspected Badoo members just as it declared 20 others wanted in connection with activities of the group in Ikorodu.
The 87 suspects were arrested in an all-night operation on their hideouts in Owutu and Odongunyan in Ikorodu.
Those declared wanted for cult related killings include: Moshood (a.k.a Mosho), Alfa (a.k.a King of Boys), Papa; Fela, Alakoto and Chukwudi.
Others declared wanted for kidnapping in Ikorodu include: Agbara, O/C, Femi (a.k.a FM), Pencil, Ogidan, Jaru, Allen, Bush, Happiness, Fagbo, Junior, Nuru and Jamiu.
Representing the Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Fatai Owoseni at raiding, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Imohimi Edgal warned the suspects to come out of their hideouts and report themselves to the nearest police station.
The raid was an extensive operation on the two areas - Odongunyan and Owutu and it was necessitated by more intelligence on the membership of the dreaded cult group and their mode of operations.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/police-declare-20-badoo-suspects-wanted.html
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by sod09(m): 2:30pm
lol...police and stupidity
y warning them to come wen u can just go and look for them
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by LivingHuman: 2:31pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by ecoeco(m): 2:33pm
Mtchewwwww
After boyz has nabbed nd burnt d baddest Badoos
Na nw una wan start una own
Dis 1 is jst for dem to de arrest innocent civilians nd extort money frm dem
THE REAL JOB HAS BEEN DONE
# NIGERIAN POLICE
Always arriving after God has passed judgment
#Eco99#
5 Likes
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by taiyesoul(m): 2:34pm
Evans= Bad
Badoo= Badoo
Boko Haram= Baddest
Kill them all!
6 Likes
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by femi4(m): 2:35pm
I wonder what that Chukwudi guy is doing in their midst
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by Jabioro: 2:37pm
Alright...
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by freakthingz(m): 2:38pm
Lol
Hunger games Ikorodu
Get caught get smoked
All the innocent hard faced/ dreaded niggas may the odds always be in your favour
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by alexxo11(m): 2:43pm
LivingHuman:but what do u do to a person who killed a pregnant woman ,removed her foetus, and smashed her head??even killing that animal is bieng too kind...
2 Likes
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by Palmchatstar(m): 5:08pm
alexxo11:[color=#990000][/color] the police should carry out proper investigation and stop arrest some innocent people
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by lucky999: 5:36pm
Naso ride on police
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 5:52pm
Any strong looking guy should avoid that Ikorodu axis for now....
If you are looking menacing, extra reasons to stay away.
Don't give yourself out as a human barbecue.
4 Likes
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 5:52pm
wooow thats good
see more pictures of the animals below
@ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/police-arrest-87-badoo-cult-group.html
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by brainpulse: 5:53pm
Their days are numbered
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by akanbiaa(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by buikem2: 5:53pm
taiyesoul:
Ochi ogbuo m oooo
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 5:53pm
I pity innocent guys wt strong face and dread dat wl b captured tagged a badoo, dose ones shud jst avoid dat place
Sumone like dis guy below
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by Iloveafrica: 5:53pm
Hhhh
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by OrestesDante: 5:53pm
...Cool
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by obembet(m): 5:54pm
arewa youth chairman will be like....
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by Pavore9: 5:55pm
femi4:
Every tribe has its share of criminal elements.
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 5:55pm
please help me settle with my cash.
Check my signature.
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by smith666999(m): 5:56pm
the number plenty... abi everybody for ikorodu na Badoo member ni?
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by akanbiaa(m): 5:56pm
Ikorodu was not like this before even though there were cult fights and killing but was not so prominent as at how it was today , what really happened and why Ikorodu?
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by akanbiaa(m): 5:57pm
Vote on an evans the kidnapper Nairaland topic here http://www.nairaland.com/3906595/what-evans-billionaire-kidnapper-used
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by uglodoh(f): 5:58pm
If the people mentioned are the real badoo, the police should arrest hem all asap. People are living in fear in Ikorodu.
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by jonero4(m): 6:00pm
Wetin concerns me with badoo, meanwhile......
Happy 777 to all in the house.
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 6:00pm
We need thier pics na
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by TinaAnita(f): 6:00pm
More suspects more money for bail
Yeye policemen
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by deebrain(m): 6:00pm
femi4:
Afonja influences.
Reporting live from NCAN flatino division.
NCAN.
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by Iloveafrica: 6:00pm
Akoba (Bad luck) is when your friend sees U in Ikorodu area &hails you
Badoo.
My brother, just disappear or else.. ..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) by odogwu190(m): 6:01pm
femi4:chukwudi is helping them to count the money!!!!
Picture Of A Guy Shot Dead At Ebute Metta Clash By Our Men In Black / Shocking: Bride, Groom Shot Dead On Wedding Eve By Cultists / Notorious Ex-armed Robber Shina Rambo: How I Tormented Lagosians,police
Viewing this topic: Ifiegboria(m), yomihagin, martinrizla(m), nimsy(m), Iykefirm(m), legendary11(m), kocvalour(m), kobiGcom, Rebiliv, oluvick(m), penta(m), Pamty(m), nobsalis(f), luluman, johnie, jhydebaba(m), emmyfizzy12(m), bimboneeshow, Efewestern, adebabs009, donziller(m), lekantruth, sondetoks, armanipumping(m), bobnatlo, swaz(m), ogasnow, debanj326, chezholy(m), macaranta(m), urchhhhh, Gbengjoe, mromo9ja, hypercyc, Modelling(f), Jeffobinna1(m), belloijumu55(m), Kadri4(m), McAbbey007(m), dannycole2013(m), abatisegun, sunnykalu125, Timilehin123(m), CeediPee(m), johndwayy(m), samdav925, Jaiyeola24, Chizua(m), sheyihandsy(m), funkylv81(f), jullary(m), ADESAN(m), kunlexyfred(m), Ejegbleje(m), bulalakoboko(m), blueblood1(m), mako007(m), mjlumideee(m), dreycomalfoy(m), tempest01(m), sokus(m), Jibsonified(m), Itsteewhy(f), drdeola001, EmeeNaka, Vikhac(m), bigfather(m), kthayble(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23