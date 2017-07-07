₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,585 members, 3,642,934 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" (6078 Views)
Seun Akindele Crying At His Wedding As His Mother Hugs Him / Nollywood Actresses In Heavy Makeup At Seun Akindele's Wedding; Nigerians React / Seun Akindele To Wed, Releases Pre-wedding Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by PapiNigga: 3:25pm
The Nollywood actors looked dapper in police uniform on the movie set "Crossroads"
See more photos below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/meet-latest-cops-in-town-rmd-kehinde.html?m=1
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by PapiNigga: 3:25pm
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by chriskosherbal(m): 3:27pm
RMD is something else....anything he puts on goes well on his body. ...respect.
29 Likes
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by decatalyst(m): 4:22pm
Terrific work has gone into his body and mind.
Great actor
1 Like
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by ModusOperandi(f): 4:51pm
RMD is like fine wine, gets better with age
5 Likes
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by twilliamx: 6:02pm
Rmd is definitely a stud. "No homo" he makes clothes look good.
2 Likes
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by unitysheart(m): 6:02pm
Incredible. RMD looks so fit no be small. @56
2 Likes
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by Sexyjigga(m): 6:03pm
And so?
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by noetic5: 6:03pm
nice
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by ugosonics: 6:03pm
Ok oo
Check my signature for cheap internet data plan
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by noetic5: 6:03pm
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by igedeboy: 6:03pm
b
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by Sijo01(f): 6:04pm
Love the three of 'em
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by Ndkings1(m): 6:05pm
They look gallant in the uniforms. The work go fit dem
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by perdollar(m): 6:06pm
I love kehinde so much dt I don't mind she's from brown roof republic.
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by Ifey133: 6:07pm
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by LordOfNaira: 6:07pm
They are all fine actors. I have a lot of respect for Seun Akindele. He is damn too good for Nollywood!!!
1 Like
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by Evansjay1: 6:09pm
PapiNigga:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOFb16skiW8
Be proud of what your into provided is for the Good... A very Big Lesson to all The Youth but Still Funny...
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by nuelzy: 6:11pm
RMD....as the AC....(assistant commissioner )
KEHINDE...as the CSP..( chief superintendent of police)
SEUN...as the ASP...(assistant superintendent of police)
they got the ranks and accoutrements right. am impressed...
2 Likes
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by seXytOhbAd(m): 6:14pm
They look sharper and better than 95% of real cops in naija
1 Like
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by NubiLove(m): 6:17pm
cool.
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by jazinogold(m): 6:18pm
so make we employ dem as police officers?
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by folakemigeh(f): 6:19pm
RMD is as fit as anything else, even with his age he still glows.
Advantage of regular exercise and body fitness
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by alignacademy(m): 6:21pm
PapiNigga:
Thanks for sharing
Indeed, the police is your friend...
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by bareal(m): 6:24pm
PapiNigga:This is exactly what our police officers should like.
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by spartan117(m): 6:25pm
Nice
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by Pavore9: 6:27pm
Looking good.
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by omoOLUWA1111: 6:33pm
Trusted Data Plans:- Data Bundle Reselling Company; we have been offering data bundles 2014 and are verified and listed by Quickteller and Cashenvoy for Online Payment processing.
Call/Whatsapp/SMS bellow
Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc..
?*DAILY PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
15GB @ 1000
?*WEEKLY PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
10GB @ 1000
15GB @ 1300
?*[MONTHLY PLANS] 38days duration (Both day and night)*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
4GB @ 1000
5GB @ 1200
7.5GB @ 1,500
10GB @ 2,000
15GB @ 2,000
Valid for A MONTH and a WK (38days duration)
?*NIGHT PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
5GB @ 800
10GB @ 1000
15gb @ 1200
?*Unlimited* @ 3000# 90days duration ( Available on all Netwrk)
Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc.. just Your Number Is needed... You should know that's this is data shared, no code, and it's not a cheat..
#GodBless You As You Patronize Us...
?*Refer A Friend and Get 500MB as Compensation..
100% Sure and Reliable...
?*These Prices are valid if you are? paying via Airtime.
To buy Call/Whatsapp/SMS.....
|Re: RMD, Kehinde Bankole & Seun Akindele As Police Officers In "Crossroads" by madjune: 6:34pm
I need to see this movie.
I'm so crazy about Kehinde.
What Is The Difference Between Miss World, Miss Universe And Miss Earth? / Paul Of P-Square And BBA Star, Tatiana In Quiet Romance / Dayo D1 Adeneye Of Kennis Music States Possible Cause Of Goldie's Death!
Viewing this topic: tkos, samodoh, needhelp2, PoshProf, noetic5, quid(m), 1cor2v9, tafabaloo, Ifey133, BigBossMan(m), RetroBoy, Enigmaholysiner(m), prince4pro(m), temigreat(m), jekks(m), Lukeleq(m), curiositymaster, ifekon, Shiru84, stylse(m), xtybliss, sannieday, sweetwuraola(f), folahann(m), uzucuzu1, EbolaParasite, ujay4u(m), massingale(m), mascot19(m), Bakare19, foyeks2001(f), joshing(m), MajorGain(m), Promise111(m), Ohferanmi(f), jtreasure(m), Modesky, amarachi06(f), lilprinze, darkckUSA, KBARBIE(f) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24