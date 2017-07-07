₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,140 members, 3,644,991 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 July 2017 at 07:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) (9144 Views)
Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p / Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) / James Faleke Escapes Death, Was Shot At, Car Riddled With Bullets (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by oluwatoba400: 10:02pm On Jul 07
Port Harcourt-based Facebook user Hartley Wehere is grateful to be alive after going through what he described as a 'poisonous' attack. He didn't give details about what happened to him except that his whole body was suddenly swollen.
His post below:
"Father Lord, I thank you for saving my life from a poisonous attack today at about 11am. By now I would have been a dead person now.LORD i give all the glory and honor to u, thanks to my mum Mrs Rachel Wehere, Rachel Wehere. Friends brothers and colleague that was there to save the situation on ground. I've never experienced such a thing in my life, Jesus I was totally mad, all my body was swollen. Lord u saved me. BABA GOD I adore u.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/07/photos-nigerian-man-thanks-god-for-saving-him-from-a-poisonous-insect-attack/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by OVI75(m): 10:31pm On Jul 07
Mien,Hw Terrible .
Tank God He is alive
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 11:16pm On Jul 07
congrats
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by oluwatoba400: 6:14am
thank God
1 Like
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by elog(m): 6:15pm
Some insects are really very dangerous..
He didn't mention the name of the insect tho.
OP go and find out for us
1 Like
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:16pm
Did they rub him palm oil?
Meanwhile the heading of this thread is a fallacy.
Nobody ever escapes death.... It eventually catches up with everyone.
Next time just say, "Young man survives insect bite".
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by xtybliss: 6:16pm
Hmmmm... Thank God o
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by Papiikush: 6:16pm
There are loads of poisonous insects Nigerians are ignorant of.
Check em out in Natgeo wild and learn.
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by cass1(m): 6:17pm
dem try to bring you down but i swear dem no reach
1 Like
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:17pm
Wow thank God for your life,your village people came a minute late.
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by dacovajnr: 6:17pm
Your village people don turn Scarab come meet you
1 Like
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by TeGaTeGa1(m): 6:17pm
His village people are just testing his strength...better hold bible tight o, dem go soon come with full force
1 Like
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by adekanmbi1986(m): 6:18pm
OK. Thank God.
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by Olukologia(m): 6:18pm
That insect must be taken to the laboratory. Ah! yu wan kill am? Or its spiritual? 10k God tho.
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by LadyE12: 6:18pm
Thank God that it did not get to anaphylactic shock.
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by Freeman59: 6:18pm
Ok ooo
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by ademidedavid(m): 6:18pm
Back from the lion's den alive, great God u serve!
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 6:19pm
Bees
He's likely to have been stung by a bee(s)
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by spartan117(m): 6:19pm
God is good
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by hilroy: 6:19pm
What kinna insect is it?
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by Princefrankie1(m): 6:19pm
This one na small thing na. Na bee.
When I was in secondary school, one wicked bee be wan finish me for field when we dey play ball.
One guy just shoot ball hit bar, na so the bees pack come out from the broken bar in hundreds pursue everybody. One follow me run almost 10 miles, thinking say I don outrun am, make I just turn my head, na so the thing give me for forehead 'Kain'. Lol
My eyes, lips, hands, even my p*nis and testicles, was all times ten ('* 10') of their actual size.
It rarely results in death though. Except say the whole family gather you for ground. Lol
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by OtunbaBlack(m): 6:19pm
what happens when a ipob girl you just broke up with tells you "You will see". quote me and thunder will fall on you
1 Like
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 6:21pm
I dont understand, insect, escape death. Explain pls
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by Juve4(m): 6:22pm
Kpele oooh
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by bsideboii(m): 6:22pm
Hmmm.....I can't see anything wrong except his body shining with oil.Anyway we Thank God for healing him.
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by paschal47(m): 6:22pm
NwaAmaikpe:You made sense today.
Bravo!!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 6:23pm
you sure say that insect no.b mosquito?
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 6:24pm
okay.
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by muller101(m): 6:24pm
ALAYORMII:I don't think so.
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by luminouz(m): 6:25pm
All d guys above me are jokers....
D poster suffered from an allergic reaction to an insect bite....our allergies are different from human to human....n such insect bites could initiate a subcutaneous swelling which in seconds make almost every part of d body to be more swollen.....
Native remedies I know of include palm oil due to d presence of compounds which have a laxative effect on the swollen cells n cause em to deflate back to normal n this could range from mere hours to a day depending on d severity of the allergy trigger!!!
Nigga was prolly scared seeing a Frankenstein version of himself n thought demons were after him....
Nawa for everyone claiming witches n wizards,God n demons o.....did these guys attend secondary school at all? Its basic biology..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by OsuGanja(m): 6:25pm
TeGaTeGa1:
You no tell am make e fast too
|Re: Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) by stevenson007: 6:25pm
lol
Local Name For Parsley / Tooth Ache (urgent Cure) / Help! My Gums Are Trying To Overshadow My Teeth!
Viewing this topic: Bello555, collinsyangz(m), nikkflexible(f), Alexsmith007(m), aliyuussy(m), abula112(m), doskie(m), getty02, chandyE, Rachiana(f), Liverpoolfc(m), sherilycious, Youlinsovicom(m), Mayour11(m), fabulouskeem(m), Tywo2017, qwerty123qwerty, snowland(m), Mikocake(m), Donviker, 9icetoo(m), staggerman(m), whitejulius81, jasawa, Precious91(m), Slurity(m), Shezhawt(f), DesChyko(m), Injiggerwolf(m), Deytorlha(f), kingsinhno1, Rattybuay(m), madampresident(f), sleekjosh01(m), rchilee, neahyo(m), Omon605(m), hatchy, helphelp, cloud7, rednerd, HenryO2(m), miazadavid(m), Flywillz93(m), boolee(m), Horlartunes, sleemchoko(m), bukason212(m), bucksfizz(m), zemaye, ikelords(m) and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13