Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Man Escapes Death After An Insect Bite In Rivers State (Photos) (9144 Views)

Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p / Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) / James Faleke Escapes Death, Was Shot At, Car Riddled With Bullets (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





His post below:





"Father Lord, I thank you for saving my life from a poisonous attack today at about 11am. By now I would have been a dead person now.LORD i give all the glory and honor to u, thanks to my mum Mrs Rachel Wehere, Rachel Wehere. Friends brothers and colleague that was there to save the situation on ground. I've never experienced such a thing in my life, Jesus I was totally mad, all my body was swollen. Lord u saved me. BABA GOD I adore u.



Source:



cc; lalasticlala Port Harcourt-based Facebook user Hartley Wehere is grateful to be alive after going through what he described as a 'poisonous' attack. He didn't give details about what happened to him except that his whole body was suddenly swollen.His post below:"Father Lord, I thank you for saving my life from a poisonous attack today at about 11am. By now I would have been a dead person now.LORD i give all the glory and honor to u, thanks to my mum Mrs Rachel Wehere, Rachel Wehere. Friends brothers and colleague that was there to save the situation on ground. I've never experienced such a thing in my life, Jesus I was totally mad, all my body was swollen. Lord u saved me. BABA GOD I adore u.Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/07/photos-nigerian-man-thanks-god-for-saving-him-from-a-poisonous-insect-attack/ cc; lalasticlala

Mien,Hw Terrible .



Tank God He is alive

congrats

thank God 1 Like

Some insects are really very dangerous..

He didn't mention the name of the insect tho.

OP go and find out for us 1 Like





Did they rub him palm oil?



Meanwhile the heading of this thread is a fallacy.

Nobody ever escapes death.... It eventually catches up with everyone.





Next time just say, "Young man survives insect bite". Did they rub him palm oil?Meanwhile the heading of this thread is a fallacy.Nobody ever escapes death.... It eventually catches up with everyone.Next time just say, "Young man survives insect bite". 22 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmmm... Thank God o

There are loads of poisonous insects Nigerians are ignorant of.



Check em out in Natgeo wild and learn.

dem try to bring you down but i swear dem no reach 1 Like

Wow thank God for your life,your village people came a minute late.

Your village people don turn Scarab come meet you 1 Like

His village people are just testing his strength...better hold bible tight o, dem go soon come with full force 1 Like

OK. Thank God.

That insect must be taken to the laboratory. Ah! yu wan kill am? Or its spiritual? 10k God tho.

Thank God that it did not get to anaphylactic shock.

Ok ooo

Back from the lion's den alive, great God u serve!

Bees





He's likely to have been stung by a bee(s)

God is good

What kinna insect is it?

This one na small thing na. Na bee.

When I was in secondary school, one wicked bee be wan finish me for field when we dey play ball.



One guy just shoot ball hit bar, na so the bees pack come out from the broken bar in hundreds pursue everybody. One follow me run almost 10 miles, thinking say I don outrun am, make I just turn my head, na so the thing give me for forehead 'Kain'. Lol



My eyes, lips, hands, even my p*nis and testicles, was all times ten ('* 10') of their actual size.



It rarely results in death though. Except say the whole family gather you for ground. Lol 4 Likes 1 Share

what happens when a ipob girl you just broke up with tells you "You will see". quote me and thunder will fall on you 1 Like

I dont understand, insect, escape death. Explain pls

Kpele oooh

Hmmm.....I can't see anything wrong except his body shining with oil.Anyway we Thank God for healing him.

NwaAmaikpe:





Did they rub him palm oil?



Meanwhile the heading of this thread is a fallacy.

Nobody ever escapes death.... It eventually catches up with everyone.





Next time just say, "Young man survives insect bite". You made sense today.











Bravo!!! You made sense today.Bravo!!! 1 Like

you sure say that insect no.b mosquito?

okay.

ALAYORMII:

Bees





He's likely to have been stung by a bee(s) I don't think so. I don't think so.



D poster suffered from an allergic reaction to an insect bite....our allergies are different from human to human....n such insect bites could initiate a subcutaneous swelling which in seconds make almost every part of d body to be more swollen.....

Native remedies I know of include palm oil due to d presence of compounds which have a laxative effect on the swollen cells n cause em to deflate back to normal n this could range from mere hours to a day depending on d severity of the allergy trigger!!!

Nigga was prolly scared seeing a Frankenstein version of himself n thought demons were after him....



Nawa for everyone claiming witches n wizards,God n demons o.....did these guys attend secondary school at all? Its basic biology.. All d guys above me are jokers....D poster suffered from an allergic reaction to an insect bite....our allergies are different from human to human....n such insect bites could initiate a subcutaneous swelling which in seconds make almost every part of d body to be more swollen.....Native remedies I know of include palm oil due to d presence of compounds which have a laxative effect on the swollen cells n cause em to deflate back to normal n this could range from mere hours to a day depending on d severity of the allergy trigger!!!Nigga was prolly scared seeing a Frankenstein version of himself n thought demons were after him....Nawa for everyone claiming witches n wizards,God n demons o.....did these guys attend secondary school at all? Its basic biology.. 2 Likes 1 Share

TeGaTeGa1:

His village people are just testing his strength...better hold bible tight o, dem go soon come with full force



You no tell am make e fast too You no tell am make e fast too