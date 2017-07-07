₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by Frankestein08(m): 4:11am
The solutions are among several mobile applications looking to the penetrate into Nigeria’s mobile first economy.
At the ongoing technology exhibition and conference going on at the Landmark Event Centre, several technology solutions are on exhibition. Among the solutions are several mobile applications looking to the penetrate into Nigeria’s mobile first economy.
Below are the top 5 apps that made its debut at the tech event:
1. Ask An Expert: This does sound more like a response to a question rather than a name of name. well, this is because the app does just that – provide answers to questions through an expert. Ask An Expert was launched at the Techplus event on July 6 2017 and according to the Project Director, Ask An Expert, Felix Rwang Dung, the platform provides opportunity for people looking to get expert answers to any question troubling their minds.
Through the platforms, you can interact with any expert of your choosing live. Depending on the expert, you may get to pay a token per every 10 mins you interact with the expert. The first ten minutes are free however but you also can find other experts who may be willing to provide you the information you need free of charge.
So, are you still wondering what time of the day that human being grow? Pick up your mobile phone and Ask An Expert.
2. PINS: Its not clear what PINS is an acronym or not but basically PINS helps you to protect your phone from theft. With PINS installed on your smartphone, you can worry less about pickpockets.
Should any thief ‘corner’ your phone, the PINS app takes his picture as he fondles with it so that it can show you the picture of the thief and the exact location he may be with the phone.
PINS also helps you track your SIM card, backup your data on the cloud or wipe it clean if you are unable to track the thief down eventually.
3. REACH: Your take home pay is close to 200, 000 Naira a month. You know it should be enough. But before the month ends, your will be on red. You keep where the money goes.
If that is your story. Reach is here to the rescue. Reach is a mobile solution launched by former Executive of electronic payment J.R Kanu at Konga.com
It is called a Group Savings solution and it basically helps you to track your spending. On board Reach, you don’t have to supply your bank account details, all you need supply are basic info such as your names, phone numbers and date of birth and you are good to go.
The app will track your spending day by day, week by week and month on month, so that you don’t keep wondering if anyone is stealing from you or doing you jazz.
Isn’t this awesome?
4. Maliyo Store: Maliyo has become synonymous with games; those localized themed games that get you hooked to your screen all day. But business of games apart, Maliyo has been unto something bigger. Wait for it guys, Maliyo has an app store. Maliyo has launched an app store for Nigerian app developers to get to the market. So, if you are an app developer, you now have no excuse not to have your app in the market, Maliyo may be the next big thing to happen to Nigeria’s app economy.
5. Bounce News: So you have probably have been reading stories on Bounce without knowing it’s a news app. Well, Bounce News is a news app and is changing the way people get their news delivered to them.
The Bounce News app is a machine learning system that delivers to you only what you want to read.
Once you download the app, you choose your preferences based on interests and the app has the commitment to only deliver those to you.
Let’s say you only like to read stories about celebrities, music, movies and sports. The app will only deliver only stories related to these interests to you, instead of having everything thrown at you.
Isn’t that awesome?
http://news.bounce.ng/Content/bounceexclusive-top-5-mobile-apps-at-techplus-2017-20170707
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by Frankestein08(m): 4:12am
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by veekid(m): 7:33am
Beautiful
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by fernandez1(m): 7:33am
See finish
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by dheespectre: 7:35am
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by zoneboy: 7:35am
Nice. Bounce dey copy cortana
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by KillerFrost: 7:36am
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by Astanbaya: 7:37am
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by Ayomi088(m): 7:39am
Nice concepts
Kudos
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by fixedhollies(m): 7:40am
That app go track money spent for pepper and tomatoes?
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by Ifey133: 7:41am
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by texazzpete(m): 7:41am
Underwhelming.
All these apps have vastly superior alternatives on the App store or Google Play, with the exception of the specialized Maliyo Store which In itself is of dubious value.
There are a ton of apps to manage your funds and track expenses, lots of apps to secure your phone and track it, and news readers are a dime a dozen.
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by ademega(m): 7:45am
good one
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by LordBaelish: 7:45am
Unfortunately Nigerians haven't understood that the app market is saturated at the moment. unless it's providing a unique need you better focus on something else.
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by dingbang(m): 7:48am
texazzpete:please can you name 10 apps that are better than PINS
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by TechPanda(m): 7:52am
Wasnt It Maliyo's Aboki Run That Became The First Nigerian Game To Get Featured On The Play Store?
I Heared They Threw A Party!
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by directonpc(m): 7:55am
Nice!
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by ugosonics: 7:55am
Ok oo
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by jejemanito: 8:02am
texazzpete:Co-signed √
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by Udebuilders: 8:06am
good one
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by oodua1stson: 8:08am
dheespectre:are you on WhatsApp?
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by oodua1stson: 8:11am
texazzpete:you're a cunt byut I kinda agree with you
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by Wholue: 8:14am
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by appswift: 8:16am
dingbang:Cm security, lockwatch, igottya,crookcatcher, third eye, even my dropbox isn't security app but have camera upload autoenable. not 10 but who needs 10 apps doing same thing on a phone
|Re: Top 5 Mobile Apps At Techplus 2017 by Alexbrain(m): 8:29am
