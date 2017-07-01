₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by Trendzbase: 4:35am
Omotola Jalade and her husband, Captain Ekeinde made a stylish appearance last night, at the premiere of her latest movie, "Alter Ego".
Checkout another with Stephanie Linus below
More @>>>http://trendzbase.blogspot.in/2017/07/omotola-and-hubby-step-out-in-style-for.html
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by donwhales38(m): 4:36am
Finally.....FTC!! Wow...it feels so cool!! hehehehe
I dedicate this to my lovely wifey!!
It's gonna be a great weekend!!!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by bewla(m): 4:53am
any thing u do dem go talk
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by itspzpics(m): 5:35am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by pussyeater: 5:46am
Mumu Husband
26 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by gozzlin: 5:58am
Is it that movie where she was making sweet love to that actor?
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 6:43am
pussyeater:Will u STFU u punk a**! U saying sh*t prolly becos of sex scene she acts in the movie and u think the husband has no control over her. Wake up Man!
10 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by johnbuck81(m): 8:27am
this man na woman wrapper.
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by johnbuck81(m): 8:28am
13ShadesOfMay:why u dey do like lion...o yes,her husband is weak.
26 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by KingTom(m): 8:30am
All these kids shouting sex scenes una no watch "The prostitute" what she did here na play compared to that one and her husband doesn't mind, he knows he married an actress una feel Say more that 10 years of marriage na beans
7 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by otijah(m): 11:18am
Angelina Jolie had a hot sex scene
Jennifer Lopez had too
Halle Berry had too
Don't know why Nigerians are soo backward in terms of reasoning, that's her profession, her field for Gods sake
Pls show me luv HBD to ME
17 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by bbbabes: 11:18am
This family is weird
4 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by sunnysunny69(m): 11:18am
sexy as ever.
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by bbbabes: 11:18am
Maybe they are opened to new things...u know this rich and travelled people act strange...they could be fetish and try out crazy things like swinging, orgy, three some
.
In some few years back, I heard from a reliable source that Asari Dokubo paid omotola N5,000,000.to hook up with her....This did not cause any break in her marriage.
.
Are they just perfect or fetish
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by chiiteddy(m): 11:19am
hmmmmmmm. I love this lady
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by habex005(m): 11:19am
ok
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by verygudbadguy(m): 11:19am
Nigerians can be hypocritical sometimes. C-Ronaldo scores a lot of goals, we hail him... Angelina kisses sexly with her sexy lips, we hail her. Anthony Joshua boxes to victory, we hail him.
Your own Nollywood actress delivers a scene in Alter Ego perfectly and also professionally, we criticize her... What is an actress supposed to do.. Is it not to make a scene look real and catches the attention of the audience?
Mbok, hypocrisy/inferiority complex is when you praise Beyonce and Kim for their fine unclad body or Sharon stone for the fine delivery of sex scene and criticize Omotola for attempting such scene with less nudity.
11 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by LastMumu: 11:20am
KingTom:
Most of them were probably too young then so you can ignore their ignorance. Omotola is an actress, her husband knows she is and he is cool with whatever she does while acting, so why are Nigerians killing themselves over what isn't even their concern?
But make we talk true, Segun Arinze enjoy her small for that movie o.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by luminouz(m): 11:20am
johnbuck81:Really?? Oya go n make him strong naw!! Ur.still in ur mama house collecting 3 pieces of meat n u no get shame!!!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by Evaberry(f): 11:20am
...
we all know omotola is a prostitute and because she feeds her husband and take care of her kids, some foolish Nigerians are okay with it.
Omotola has graduated from an olosho to a sugar mummy... she's crying out her sex life with her husband is so bad and she needs a young d.ick . it's is only an irresponsible slut that dresses like this and kisses all men in the name of acting
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by connectpoint: 11:20am
make una no dey use toto money feed children o. wetin be d difference btw a prostitute and an a love=-scene acting actress? perhaps one says she's highclass...thrash..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by BroZuma: 11:20am
Nice
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by gunners160(m): 11:21am
But the guy wey tell people say the sex part for this movie na real no try at all. Why must he disclose something he knows very well can affect the marriage of anoda person? This WOman is married na and he should have respected r marriage at least. Yes, in advance countries ,this stuff is OK but we are Africans and things like this breaks home
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by Olukat(m): 11:21am
KingTom:
It's time she let go of some stuff anyway!
Movie or not
Omotola represents something good to so many people
acting such scene creates some frosty feelings though.
However, she loved by many!
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by ndcide(m): 11:21am
OK I go watch the movie. The cassette do enter market?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by potbelly(m): 11:21am
After hot sex scene in a movie... What a topic...
Is that the only thing you can pick out of the movie?
Op and the mod who couldn't rename the thread...
The thunder that will fall on you is still dancing in Cele church...
By the way, chop this one first...
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by ReachHard: 11:21am
Banana fall on them.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by Agimor(m): 11:21am
Her profession her life.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by luminouz(m): 11:21am
bbbabes:Like urs I concur!!!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 11:21am
Edo men are wiser than you think...weak and wiser.
The man love his wife haters go and die!
