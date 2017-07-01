Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Husband Step Out In Style For "Alter Ego" Premiere (18134 Views)

Omotola Jalade and her husband, Captain Ekeinde made a stylish appearance last night, at the premiere of her latest movie, "Alter Ego".

Checkout another with Stephanie Linus below







any thing u do dem go talk 1 Like















Mumu Husband 26 Likes

Is it that movie where she was making sweet love to that actor? 1 Like

pussyeater:

Mumu Husband Will u STFU u punk a**! U saying sh*t prolly becos of sex scene she acts in the movie and u think the husband has no control over her. Wake up Man! Will u STFU u punk a**! U saying sh*t prolly becos of sex scene she acts in the movie and u think the husband has no control over her. Wake up Man! 10 Likes

this man na woman wrapper. 1 Like

13ShadesOfMay:

Will u STFU u punk a**! U saying sh*t prolly becos of sex scene she acts in the movie and u think the husband has no control over her. Wake up Man! why u dey do like lion...o yes,her husband is weak. why u dey do like lion...o yes,her husband is weak. 26 Likes

All these kids shouting sex scenes una no watch "The prostitute" what she did here na play compared to that one and her husband doesn't mind, he knows he married an actress una feel Say more that 10 years of marriage na beans 7 Likes

Angelina Jolie had a hot sex scene

Jennifer Lopez had too

Halle Berry had too



Don't know why Nigerians are soo backward in terms of reasoning, that's her profession, her field for Gods sake



Pls show me luv HBD to ME 17 Likes

This family is weird 4 Likes

sexy as ever. 1 Like

Maybe they are opened to new things...u know this rich and travelled people act strange...they could be fetish and try out crazy things like swinging, orgy, three some

In some few years back, I heard from a reliable source that Asari Dokubo paid omotola N5,000,000.to hook up with her....This did not cause any break in her marriage.

Are they just perfect or fetish 1 Like 1 Share

hmmmmmmm. I love this lady

Nigerians can be hypocritical sometimes. C-Ronaldo scores a lot of goals, we hail him... Angelina kisses sexly with her sexy lips, we hail her. Anthony Joshua boxes to victory, we hail him.



Your own Nollywood actress delivers a scene in Alter Ego perfectly and also professionally, we criticize her... What is an actress supposed to do.. Is it not to make a scene look real and catches the attention of the audience?



Mbok, hypocrisy/inferiority complex is when you praise Beyonce and Kim for their fine unclad body or Sharon stone for the fine delivery of sex scene and criticize Omotola for attempting such scene with less nudity. 11 Likes

KingTom:

All these kids shouting sex scenes una no watch "The prostitute" what she did here na play compared to that one and her husband doesn't mind, he knows he married an actress una feel Say more that 10 years of marriage na beans







But make we talk true, Segun Arinze enjoy her small for that movie o.

Most of them were probably too young then so you can ignore their ignorance. Omotola is an actress, her husband knows she is and he is cool with whatever she does while acting, so why are Nigerians killing themselves over what isn't even their concern?But make we talk true, Segun Arinze enjoy her small for that movie o. 2 Likes 1 Share

johnbuck81:

why u dey do like lion...o yes,her husband is weak. Really?? Oya go n make him strong naw!! Ur.still in ur mama house collecting 3 pieces of meat n u no get shame!!!!!! Really?? Oya go n make him strong naw!! Ur.still in ur mama house collecting 3 pieces of meat n u no get shame!!!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

we all know omotola is a prostitute and because she feeds her husband and take care of her kids, some foolish Nigerians are okay with it.



Omotola has graduated from an olosho to a sugar mummy... she's crying out her sex life with her husband is so bad and she needs a young d.ick . it's is only an irresponsible slut that dresses like this and kisses all men in the name of acting 6 Likes 1 Share

make una no dey use toto money feed children o. wetin be d difference btw a prostitute and an a love=-scene acting actress? perhaps one says she's highclass...thrash.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice

But the guy wey tell people say the sex part for this movie na real no try at all. Why must he disclose something he knows very well can affect the marriage of anoda person? This WOman is married na and he should have respected r marriage at least. Yes, in advance countries ,this stuff is OK but we are Africans and things like this breaks home 1 Like

KingTom:

All these kids shouting sex scenes una no watch "The prostitute" what she did here na play compared to that one and her husband doesn't mind, he knows he married an actress una feel Say more that 10 years of marriage na beans



It's time she let go of some stuff anyway!

Movie or not

Omotola represents something good to so many people

acting such scene creates some frosty feelings though.

However, she loved by many! It's time she let go of some stuff anyway!Movie or notOmotola represents something good to so many peopleacting such scene creates some frosty feelings though.However, she loved by many! 1 Like

OK I go watch the movie. The cassette do enter market?

After hot sex scene in a movie... What a topic...



Is that the only thing you can pick out of the movie?



Op and the mod who couldn't rename the thread...



The thunder that will fall on you is still dancing in Cele church...



By the way, chop this one first...

Her profession her life.

bbbabes:

This family is weird Like urs I concur!!! Like ursI concur!!!