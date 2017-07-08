₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by maclatunji: 8:35am
Spending time outdoors contributes to your health in more ways than you can imagine. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 ways being outdoors improves your health.
It Increases Vitamin D Levels
The level of Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin which has great disease-fighting powers, is increased in your body when you spend time outdoors especially when the sun is out. However, be sure not to overdo this sun exposure, as too much exposure to the sun’s harsh rays can be problematic to your health in the long run.
It Makes You Happier
Surprising right? But it has been found that exposure to light, especially natural light like the one outdoors, tends to elevate people’s mood. There’s usually more light outdoors than indoors, so it’s advisable to spend to some time outdoors as often as you can. In addition, being outdoors typically increases physical activity and physical activity has been shown to help get people excited, cheer them up and even help them relax better. All these eventually result in more smiles and a healthier lifestyle, which also generally gives joy.
It Helps Restore Your Mental Energy
Exposing yourself to restorative environments like the great outdoors can help restore your mental energy in instances of mental fatigue. Studies have found that being outdoors gives a mental boost that rejuvenates and restores mental energy, especially after being cooked up indoors for a long time.
It Helps to Improve Concentration
It happens sometimes, when you’ve been indoors all day working on something and then you want to think or brainstorm about something and then step outside for some fresh air. There is no research that completely verifies this, at least not yet, but it is believed that if you’re have trouble concentrating, going out for some fresh air or engaging in some outdoor activity may help.
It Helps to Sharpen Thinking and Creativity
Spending time outdoors is associated with sharper thinking and creativity. Previous findings have shown that spending time outdoors, especially in natural and serene settings, can help to restore attention and memory. It can also lead to a significant boost in creative problem-solving skills.
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by blindspot(f): 9:07am
Hahaha finally I made it .... First.... First.... First...
My landlord must hear this...
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by bigfat: 9:07am
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by monaPhilz(m): 9:07am
boredom is a bad thing
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by LoveJesus87(m): 9:07am
K
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by EmmaJohn12345: 9:08am
.
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by 7Alexander(m): 9:08am
Na true you talk
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by femi4(m): 9:08am
Indoor and proud!
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by Olayinka777: 9:09am
I totally agree!
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by oksmart1992(m): 9:09am
I think i agree with the theory bhu am so addicted to staying indoors
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by hulkhiharitoz(m): 9:09am
introvert..
D only time am happy or want to b happy is when am indoors
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by mrjaybaba(m): 9:11am
I concor
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by AmoryBlacq: 9:11am
I kind of agree, especially with point no 2
but as an introverted Introvert, this information bears no meaning to me
I'd rather soak myself in a bath tub than step outside solely for any of the above listed
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by liftedhigh: 9:11am
Nice
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by thefixergang(f): 9:13am
femi4:
love your comment
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by sambisavoice(m): 9:13am
Na so so smell dey outside
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by michael142(m): 9:14am
monaPhilz:
I'm naturally a loner
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by mikool007(m): 9:14am
K
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by badland(m): 9:15am
good one ...
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by folba(m): 9:15am
Its high time I change my vampire lifesyle
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by Pvin: 9:19am
Introverts wouldn't agree with this
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by Flexherbal(m): 9:19am
Nice one !
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by femi4(m): 9:21am
thefixergang:Thanks dear
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by Boyooosa: 9:22am
AM GOING OUTSIDE NOW
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by Mrjo(m): 9:24am
blindspot:what do u want me to hear? Infact ur rent have been increase so that u can be mọre busy
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by wokemzine: 9:26am
Yea, but the current rate of kidnappings & all in the country. One has to observe his/her surroundings & status very well.
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by vikeyz(m): 9:28am
blindspot:lol
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by blindspot(f): 9:29am
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by Emerikoss: 9:32am
denco54:Why una scammers just dey carry dis bet full every thread na wetin nah
|Re: 5 Ways Being Outdoors Improves Your Health by Alexbrain(m): 9:33am
