₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,224 members, 3,645,267 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 July 2017 at 10:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 (6373 Views)
List Of N-Power Devices And Their Full Specifications And Prices. / N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. / N-Power Teacher Corps: FG Begins Recruitment Of 500k Unemployed Graduates (1) (2) (3) (4)
|N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by dammy13(m): 4:19pm
The federal government has announced that the distribution of first batch of the devices to be issued to N-Power volunteers would commence on July 15.
Presidential Adviser on Job Creation, Afolabi Imoukhuede made the disclosure at the weekend in an interaction with some volunteers in Imo State.
He, however, urged those not captured to wait for their turns as they would receive messages when to visit the distribution centres.
His words: “N-Power is promise made and promise kept; we looking forward to deployment of another 300,000 while non-graduate redeployment will be done from July ending.
“That you are paid directly is a strategy not to abuse the process but that does not in any way whittle down the powers of the state stakeholders to discipline you.
“The stipends that you receive is payment for work done and you must go to work, clock in and out, and refrain from frivolous excuses to be absent.
“Your performance is in your hands because the president has given you a chance to acquire employability skills and experience”.
Imoukhuede also led the N-Power Monitoring and Evaluation team to a meeting with Governor, Rochas Okorocha.
He stressed that the state institutional partners were empowered to monitor and discipline erring beneficiaries, saying all volunteers must obey the rules existing in their places of work.
According to him, 4,334 volunteers were posted to the state while 3,848 qualified to be deployed after physical verification.
He told the governor that out of the 1.99 million applications received so far in the on-going exercise, 105,336 Imo graduates across the country applied with 45,798 of them were resident in the state.
Imoukhuede said that 50 per cent of the applications were from Owerri North, Owerri South and Owerri West, and advised those in the rural areas to utilise the remaining days to apply as they stood better chances for selection.
In his remarks, Okorocha hailed the scheme as laudable and requested the federal government to domesticate the engagement process to enable states to drive down its impact to the grassroots.
http://fabinfos.com/n-power-distribution-devices-volunteers-begins-july-15/
1 Like
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by Benjom(m): 4:34pm
It will indeed be seen as a laudable programme as long as the good intention of the government would not be scuttled by some greedy elements.
5 Likes
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by Krixxb(m): 4:35pm
Space booked..
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by Ugoeze2016: 9:14pm
booked
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by veacea: 9:16pm
Okay niw
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by Nifeola: 9:17pm
Booked
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by izzy4shizzy(m): 9:17pm
Okay
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by ugosonics: 9:18pm
Ok
Check my signature for cheap internet data plan
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by elog(m): 9:19pm
This one they're callin them N-Power volunteers hmm
Me and you know what a volunteer gets
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by Kokadomfreedom(m): 9:20pm
Promise made and kept indeed! Can't wait to have my device........afrione 2in1
1 Like
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by ademoladeji(m): 9:21pm
1 Share
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by ayanbaba2(m): 9:21pm
good!
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by sirssb(m): 9:21pm
I have not received my June sallary #diamond bank, am I the only one with such problem?
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by lonelydora(m): 9:21pm
Buhari is working.
Meanwhile, why is Presidency mute on this forum. Whoever that is behind that handle should tell us what is happening to Buhari, because we are all family here.
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by Hardeysolution(m): 9:21pm
See how okay full caomment
Bad belle. ..
God bless Nigeria
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by imam07: 9:23pm
Will d device comes with a year data plan as they said?
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by Histrings08(m): 9:24pm
Ok
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by ignis: 9:24pm
Let the good work continue.
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by Tongsman(m): 9:25pm
Kudos to the fed gov for achieving this feat
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by oshe11(m): 9:28pm
make npower employ me for naijaloaded or zikoko na...!!!
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by MRUNN(m): 9:30pm
Actually we hope that all the device will be available by then. Techno is mine.
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by ojotu4real(m): 9:33pm
sirssb:I will advice u to call them..I was in your situation till I called
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by greggng: 9:33pm
sirssb:
Diiamond bank had issues with payment delay but gradually they ve started u will receive shortly
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by Iloveafrica: 9:41pm
Meanwhile
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by auntysimbiat(f): 9:42pm
Cool
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by fatiaforreal: 9:43pm
Good job!
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by Adonike(m): 9:48pm
cool...
Let's go there!!!
I want to collect tax for the federal government so as to help the economy.
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by khendytoyn: 9:49pm
sirssb:Same here ooo! just dont know whats going on...
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by ysyowel: 9:54pm
i go soon change phone
level don change!!
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by Ifiegboria(m): 9:55pm
Cool
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by sirssb(m): 9:57pm
[quote author=ojotu4real post=58263808]
I will advice u to call them..I was in your situation till I called[/quote give me their number
|Re: N-power: Distribution Of Devices To Volunteers Begins July 15 by tim1256(m): 10:13pm
Adupe
(0) (Reply)
Graduate Depression Lead To Open Suicide Notice To Oluwaseun Osewa. / We Are Not Recruiting, SSS Tells Nigerians / Has Union Bank Contacted Anybody For The 2nd Batch
Viewing this topic: tafrica(m), Jobaski(m), Collins87, Harbiras(m), Teawhy2011, Joe50(m), Bigii(m), Siddeek, Monday5(m), cj4humanity, mamuzoOMAH(m), hola106(m), scana042, kalvoken, Gbamet(m), pitchygirly, OzyMigrant, klanpeb(m), ruuudboy, Viking007(m), olaitan9291(m), justvictor57(m), Rogerz007(m), herbalas, Joy83(m) and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13