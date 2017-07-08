



Presidential Adviser on Job Creation, Afolabi Imoukhuede made the disclosure at the weekend in an interaction with some volunteers in Imo State.



He, however, urged those not captured to wait for their turns as they would receive messages when to visit the distribution centres.



His words: “N-Power is promise made and promise kept; we looking forward to deployment of another 300,000 while non-graduate redeployment will be done from July ending.



“That you are paid directly is a strategy not to abuse the process but that does not in any way whittle down the powers of the state stakeholders to discipline you.



“The stipends that you receive is payment for work done and you must go to work, clock in and out, and refrain from frivolous excuses to be absent.



“Your performance is in your hands because the president has given you a chance to acquire employability skills and experience”.



Imoukhuede also led the N-Power Monitoring and Evaluation team to a meeting with Governor, Rochas Okorocha.



He stressed that the state institutional partners were empowered to monitor and discipline erring beneficiaries, saying all volunteers must obey the rules existing in their places of work.



According to him, 4,334 volunteers were posted to the state while 3,848 qualified to be deployed after physical verification.



He told the governor that out of the 1.99 million applications received so far in the on-going exercise, 105,336 Imo graduates across the country applied with 45,798 of them were resident in the state.



Imoukhuede said that 50 per cent of the applications were from Owerri North, Owerri South and Owerri West, and advised those in the rural areas to utilise the remaining days to apply as they stood better chances for selection.



In his remarks, Okorocha hailed the scheme as laudable and requested the federal government to domesticate the engagement process to enable states to drive down its impact to the grassroots.



