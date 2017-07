Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. (9623 Views)

TER STEGEN SENDS HEARTFELT MESSAGE TO WOLVES GOALKEEPER IKEME

By Joe Wright











The Barcelona goalkeeper has wished "all the strength in the world" to his counterpart as he begins his cancer battle



Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sent a heartfelt message of support to Carl Ikeme of Wolves, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Championship club confirmed on Thursday that the Nigeria international has leukaemia and will begin an immediate course of chemotherapy.



A number of social media posts wishing Ikeme well have been sent from across the footballing world, with Manchester United's David de Gea and former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas among the latest to send their support.



Ter Stegen took to his official Facebook page on Friday to encourage people not to take their health for granted and wish Ikeme "all the strength in the world" in his recovery.



He wrote:



"Today I read the story about Carl Ikeme, a goalkeeper for Nigeria and Wolverhampton, who's been diagnosed with acute leukemia [sic]. A person I've never met but his story affects me and touches my heart.



"I can't underline how important health is. In sport, it means a lot for every athlete; and it's not just crucial so that we perform well but our health does affect us mentally also. I try to be in the best possible shape, remembering to follow my diet and regularly check up on my health status. I think about this all time. I would never want to see a player get injured, especially when it's serious. I know the feeling and it's the worst.

"But more alarming than an injury, is having to stop what you love because of your health. It's complicated to understand and a painful reality to relax. And when the cause is cancer. I am speechless. I don't know what to say.



"I wish Carl and his family all the strength in the world. I'm sure his team-mates and club will be there too, and all their fans. It's important to be united! And me too, I offer all my possible support. I'm hoping he can fight like goalkeepers always do, with a calm and positive mind.



"I believe in you, Carl. Be strong. Be brave."







Source:





So touching. Get well Carl. So touching. Get well Carl. 9 Likes 1 Share

This Carl fine sha; wish him speedy recovery 6 Likes

Who's the man of the moment,



Hit like for Evans



Share for Buhari. 16 Likes 1 Share

Get well ikeme

Arsenal fear Alexis will push for Man City move

Cc: Dominique .



.

Wish him quick recovery IJN 4 Likes

get well bro.

God is with you 1 Like

I pray your treatment totally leads to a complete healing of Carl's body 8 Likes

ter Stergen baba, so sweet of you. 2 Likes

stay strong bro..you are healed ikeme ,Amen! 5 Likes 4 Shares

Get well, brother. 1 Like

And people taught being a footballer meant you've blown and no more troubles.



Wishing him quick recovery 1 Like

Something enyeama is yet to do 7 Likes 1 Share

Our society needs this type of brotherly love, get well carl 2 Likes

Very emotional message. We will continue to pray for Carl ikeme. God is your only strength. Get well soon bro.

So touching

NCANTaskForce:

Who's the man of the moment,



Hit like for Evans



Share for Buhari. ur mumu no get rival ur mumu no get rival 4 Likes

has he played for nigeria before?

I wouldn't be surprised if no one from NFF has contacted him more or less offer financial assistance to him. Use and dump isn't good. 1 Like

Wishing you quick recovery Carl Ikeme.

That's d spirit Ter Stegen....Barca is more than a football club....Get well Ikeme

You gonna win it boss, Jonas did it, your case won't be different

Get well Ikeme

kkoreday:

ur mumu no get rival I dey tell u. Lol I dey tell u. Lol

Get well soon Carl, speedy recovery... Na too much tattoos wey dey im body go cause am..