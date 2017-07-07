₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by TheSuperNerd(m): 7:18pm
TER STEGEN SENDS HEARTFELT MESSAGE TO WOLVES GOALKEEPER IKEME
By Joe Wright
The Barcelona goalkeeper has wished "all the strength in the world" to his counterpart as he begins his cancer battle
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sent a heartfelt message of support to Carl Ikeme of Wolves, who has been diagnosed with cancer.
Arsenal fear Alexis will push for Man City move
The Championship club confirmed on Thursday that the Nigeria international has leukaemia and will begin an immediate course of chemotherapy.
A number of social media posts wishing Ikeme well have been sent from across the footballing world, with Manchester United's David de Gea and former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas among the latest to send their support.
Ter Stegen took to his official Facebook page on Friday to encourage people not to take their health for granted and wish Ikeme "all the strength in the world" in his recovery.
He wrote:
"Today I read the story about Carl Ikeme, a goalkeeper for Nigeria and Wolverhampton, who's been diagnosed with acute leukemia [sic]. A person I've never met but his story affects me and touches my heart.
"I can't underline how important health is. In sport, it means a lot for every athlete; and it's not just crucial so that we perform well but our health does affect us mentally also. I try to be in the best possible shape, remembering to follow my diet and regularly check up on my health status. I think about this all time. I would never want to see a player get injured, especially when it's serious. I know the feeling and it's the worst.
"But more alarming than an injury, is having to stop what you love because of your health. It's complicated to understand and a painful reality to relax. And when the cause is cancer. I am speechless. I don't know what to say.
"I wish Carl and his family all the strength in the world. I'm sure his team-mates and club will be there too, and all their fans. It's important to be united! And me too, I offer all my possible support. I'm hoping he can fight like goalkeepers always do, with a calm and positive mind.
"I believe in you, Carl. Be strong. Be brave."
Source: http://m.goal.com/s/en-ng/news/4055/main/2017/07/07/36905902/ter-stegen-sends-heartfelt-message-to-wolves-goalkeeper
#IBelieveInYouCarlIkeme #BeStrong #BeBrave #WeWillBeatThis
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by dfrost: 7:21pm
So touching. Get well Carl.
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by veekid(m): 7:36pm
This Carl fine sha; wish him speedy recovery
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by NCANTaskForce: 7:36pm
Who's the man of the moment,
Hit like for Evans
Share for Buhari.
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by saaedlee: 7:37pm
Get well ikeme
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by 1marviz(m): 7:37pm
TheSuperNerd:.
.
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by firo08(m): 7:37pm
Wish him quick recovery IJN
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by paradigmshift(m): 7:37pm
get well bro.
God is with you
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by careytommy7(m): 7:39pm
I pray your treatment totally leads to a complete healing of Carl's body
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by pterson(m): 7:39pm
ter Stergen baba, so sweet of you.
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by EmyLeo(m): 7:40pm
stay strong bro..you are healed ikeme ,Amen!
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by Masterclass32: 7:40pm
Get well, brother.
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by Gmekx(m): 7:41pm
And people taught being a footballer meant you've blown and no more troubles.
Wishing him quick recovery
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by esophieso(f): 7:41pm
Something enyeama is yet to do
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by lonecatt: 7:41pm
Our society needs this type of brotherly love, get well carl
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by slawomir: 7:41pm
Ok
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by Tolulopefinest(m): 7:41pm
.
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by kachi08(m): 7:41pm
Very emotional message. We will continue to pray for Carl ikeme. God is your only strength. Get well soon bro.
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by Elnino4ladies: 7:42pm
So touching
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by kkoreday(m): 7:43pm
NCANTaskForce:ur mumu no get rival
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by Ifyone123(f): 7:43pm
has he played for nigeria before?
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by admax(m): 7:44pm
I wouldn't be surprised if no one from NFF has contacted him more or less offer financial assistance to him. Use and dump isn't good.
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:44pm
Wishing you quick recovery Carl Ikeme.
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by Ideology01(m): 7:44pm
That's d spirit Ter Stegen....Barca is more than a football club....Get well Ikeme
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by bastien: 7:46pm
You gonna win it boss, Jonas did it, your case won't be different
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by Nnamdi98(m): 7:47pm
Kk
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by kenoz(m): 7:47pm
Get well Ikeme
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by Ranoscky(m): 7:50pm
kkoreday:I dey tell u. Lol
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by taiwohassan007: 7:51pm
Get well soon Carl, speedy recovery... Na too much tattoos wey dey im body go cause am..
|Re: Ter Stegen Shows Support For Ikeme With Heartfelt Message. by CaptainGOOD: 7:51pm
God is with u.. u ar healed already
