|Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by Flexygist: 9:48pm
A Nigerian man on Facebook Tackles COZA founder and head Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo over a sign he made While Taking Picture.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/08/nigerian-man-come-for-pastor-fatoyinbo-of-coza-over-a-sign-he-made-photo/
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by bigtt76(f): 9:53pm
Ok
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by sleeknick: 9:53pm
how much is lux soap in your area? e be like sey this mallam wan cheat me
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by Nutase(f): 9:53pm
Illuminifire
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by Ratello: 9:55pm
Fatoyinbo is still behaving like an ex axeman () to me, he doesn't appear like a True Pastor to me from day one
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by Amberon11: 9:58pm
Lol
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by BiafranBushBoy: 10:05pm
I rather become an Atheist than worship in any of these New Generation churches!!
Careless pastors and members!!
Quote me with insult and what Elijah did to the prophet of Baal will happen again!!
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by Homeboiy(m): 10:16pm
Na cultist nah
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by ipobarecriminals: 10:19pm
deaf,dumb and blind people. How is that occultic sign? Nonsense
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by Yeligray(m): 10:20pm
The best thing to do is to pray to God for direction on where to worship... It's such a shame what people are using the name of the Lord to do.
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by CandidSeeker(m): 10:30pm
ipobarecriminals:
Behind every sign, there is a meaning,
Behind every design, there is a reason.
Except when designs are copied.
-Peace.
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by uyaima: 10:32pm
Pls wat is dat sign 4
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by jchioma: 10:36pm
That sign represents 666. Sign of the anti~christ. Who no know se dis guy na wolf in sheep's clothing?
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by auntysimbiat(f): 10:36pm
Hmm.. Na wa o
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by bbbabes: 10:36pm
Pastor Tungba
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by Evablizin(f): 10:37pm
Lols more signs fall on him,more reactions fall on his fans i don waka
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by elog(m): 10:37pm
Well,
Pastor cannot do guyman again lol
Haters will say it's 666.
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by greencard: 10:38pm
I would have said it an ok � sign
2) maybe he just did so to act gangster like the dude beside him
3).. That's an illuminati symbol fo 666 the other 3 fingers representing the full 3 sixes
Any of the above is not far from the truth
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by MirJay: 10:38pm
..
Ignoramus every where!! That hand side represent and curve out the word "OK". I can't stop laughing!!.
free2ryhme:
I suppose to ask you that question sir cos it seems you were one of the disciples rolling with Jesus then, you must have an idea.
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by MykOnyxo(m): 10:38pm
Some people are just controlled much by hatred than common sense........
why would anyone attribute this to an illuminatic sign... hatred
Just some days ago, a Nigerian footballer gave birth to his third child and he and the first boy made this same sign... They are illuminati members too?
why not just keep quite and drink your warm fanta jeje if you don't know the reason for the posture rather than attributing every stuff to evil....
abeg make I drink water jare... all this Sh!t dey make me vex gan ni fa
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by sinistermind(m): 10:38pm
Why are some Nigerian brains still running on Android 1.0 version, must even hand sign be attributed to an occultic group?
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by fatdick(m): 10:38pm
Fatoyinbo.....hehe....
we are still waiting for your robust reply to Ese's accusation.
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by whizzyleejr(m): 10:38pm
I only see the man as a fashionista hiding under pastoral work...i know my people and my people know me
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by Franzinni: 10:39pm
the sheeples. Will still follow because it is their everlasting calling... I will say in my opinion one of the biggest scams of this generation is the church ( as we know it today)
It's a business venture where people are brainwashed with stories and threats in order to subdue and control them.. And ultimately get them to pay any which way.
Why are your pastors billionaires? When in the same congregation there are homeless members who still believing in miracles will bring their money to pay offering so as to further their G. Os. Wealth?
I was born Christian so i know how the thing go... And even the Muslims are not free from the same brain washing... Anyway, sheeples. Will be sheeples...
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by cinoedhunter: 10:40pm
Ppl just like unnecessary talk... anyway na apc government cause am with unemployment
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:40pm
Person see Gee boy finish,they call am pastor
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by Built2last: 10:40pm
Unemployment is really a serious problem to the youths of this country.
While you see signs and wonders. I see 2 young men who have chosen their path in destiny.
Find yours
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by tuscani: 10:40pm
sleeknick:Na 120
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by soath(m): 10:40pm
sleeknick:Baba things don cost. U can imagine me buying N50 shaving stick for N100 (no qoute me o ). But aboki dem things dey cost sha.
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by Onyenna(m): 10:41pm
Nothing there joor
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by Terver23(m): 10:41pm
Abeggi make Person hear word....Nigerians una too dey critisize...After all una Holy holy see where we are today.
|Re: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo by kingPhidel(m): 10:41pm
And so what? Go collect money for bank..Savage!
