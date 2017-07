Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Names Of Paul And Anita Okoye's Twins: Nathan Obinna Okoye & Nadia Adaobi Okoye (10595 Views)

Congrats.



Nigerian Musician, Paul Okoye and wife name their twin babies, Nathan and Nadia, and their igbo names are Obinna and Adaobi Okoye. Congrats.

nice 1 Like





Paul Okoye of P-Square and his wife, Anita, have welcome their twins - a boy and a girl. Paul made the big announcement on his Instagram page this morning. Reports also say the babies were delivered in the United States.

Oh, i love good news! continuity of twins in d family. God bless them and my heartfelt congratulations to Paul and Anita. peter, ngwa, na your turn o! 13 Likes 1 Share

Nathan and Nadia

Sweet names 1 Like

Congratulations to them

Awesome.

fortunate... he's twin, he's rich, he's famous, and he's blessed with twins again only few people have all these in this life... And Pls from the past 5years till now the rate of giving birth to twins has increased WTF is going on... I want one too 10 Likes





Lest we forget and celebrate this young man or mistake him for a responsible father

Let's ask him what he has done with the child born for him by Elshama Benson Igbanoi.



How come he shows off Anita's kids but not Elshama's?



Lest we forget and celebrate this young man or mistake him for a responsible father. Let's ask him what he has done with the child born for him by Elshama Benson Igbanoi. How come he shows off Anita's kids but not Elshama's? A man who won't celebrate his other kids from a woman he is not married to is not a man.







Wow beautiful babies with beautiful Names

Congrats to them

trust me before this year runs out another celebrity will still give birth to another twins, this is twins year, from Jay Z to c. Ronaldo to Paul.

I also pray for all those married couples looking up to God for a child should be surprised with a twins Ijn, since this is their year. 11 Likes

Congrats to the okoyes....ire na akari 1 Like

congrat nothing does u 1 Like

Nice names 1 Like



Not baby mama



Good sex and twins Season of twins. Not baby mama





FUTURE WIFE , WE BE HAVING TWINS



GET READY



TWINS FALL ON ME



AMEN 7 Likes

Twin birthed twins...What a joy...Congrats 3 Likes

Awesome.

Congratulations Paul and Anita. I am happy for you both.

God bless me with twins when the time comes.. 1 Like

Both of them were named Obi..hehehe

Cat got ur tongue? Morafvvker

Nice names 1 Like

Lovely names

@OP, you could have told us the name directly from the topic, rather burning our hard-earned MB to open the topic. 1 Like

Correct igbo man.... thank God for a safe delivery

fortunate... he's twin, he's rich, he's famous, and he's blessed with twins again only few people have all these in this life... And Pls from the past 5years till now the rate of giving birth to twins has increased WTF is going on... I want one too

Why Why