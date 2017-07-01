₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by blogreporter: 11:32am
Former Queen of Aso Cristabel Iwuaha is set to walk down the isle with her Church boyfriend John, The ex beauty shared their pre wedding photos on her, and posted how the met, see below!
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/07/ex-beauty-queen-set-to-wed-her-church.html
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by dingbang(m): 11:35am
See wetin person wife dey wear.. Issorait
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by fuckerstard: 11:36am
She for put X for her bum bum too
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by MrPdtech: 11:37am
If their Pre-wedding pics be like this, na pant and bra she go wear for her wedding...
Like Seriously karashika don fall on this bros
Lalasticlala come and see oo
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by MrPdtech: 11:43am
If their Pre-wedding pics be like this, na pant and bra she go wear for her wedding...
Like Seriously karashika don fall on this bros
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by lucky999: 11:44am
That's good but the wife is too hot
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by vivypretty(f): 11:47am
congrats.
if u love what u r wearing n ur husband to be is not complaining......why r all this nl guyz complaining
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by dayleke(m): 11:47am
Which one be church boyfriend now?
Shey the woman na street girl ni fa?
So who converted who?
Ok o.... Kontinu....
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by veekid(m): 12:01pm
Who are tbeh?
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by nembuzz: 12:01pm
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 12:02pm
MrPdtech:
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 12:02pm
fuckerstard:you mean X should fall on her bumbum too
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 12:02pm
lucky999:
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by adadike281(f): 12:03pm
I wish u d best of marital life, and I pray your husband find in u all d qualities he ever dreamt of in a wife
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 12:03pm
dayleke:
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by venai(m): 12:03pm
The husband sef!
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Brownbarbie97(f): 12:04pm
Awwwww...I love LOVE.Hml to them
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by hardbody: 12:04pm
MrPdtech:
If she was a beauty queen, there was no how she could have won without bikini dressing. So presently she is even overdressed. The bros marrying her knows what to expect, make una leave am to drink him syrup abeg. Abi is it your n.a.kedness
Meanwhile everything about the venue of the wedding na so so hotel. This hotel, beside that hotel, behind the other hotel in front, abi dem meet for hotel?
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 12:04pm
Congratz to dem.
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Naijabams(m): 12:05pm
Na wA with this kind dressing
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Randy89: 12:05pm
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Christianwalas(m): 12:05pm
D guy head, though
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by MrPdtech: 12:06pm
seunny4lif:
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 12:06pm
Xrated
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 12:07pm
Pastors self prefer slay queens,nawao
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by bbbabes: 12:07pm
Ok dear
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by RealHaute: 12:07pm
Pocohantas look-alike.
|Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Bisjosh(f): 12:09pm
Christianwalas:
Thats how their shape of head is over there.
Congrats to the couple
I know this guy cant handle that hottie alone
T.i Or Luda?who Is The Real King Of The South? / Breaking News! Flowshow Dedicates Song To Tgirl4real Nairaland Celebrity Chic. / Michael Jackson, Aaliyah, James Brown, Left-eye, Static Major All Died On 25th
