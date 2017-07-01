Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) (12341 Views)

http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/07/ex-beauty-queen-set-to-wed-her-church.html Former Queen of Aso Cristabel Iwuaha is set to walk down the isle with her Church boyfriend John, The ex beauty shared their pre wedding photos on her, and posted how the met, see below! 2 Likes

See wetin person wife dey wear.. Issorait 15 Likes

She for put X for her bum bum too 2 Likes 1 Share

If their Pre-wedding pics be like this, na pant and bra she go wear for her wedding...

Like Seriously karashika don fall on this bros



Lalasticlala come and see oo 7 Likes 2 Shares

That's good but the wife is too hot

congrats.

if u love what u r wearing n ur husband to be is not complaining......why r all this nl guyz complaining 5 Likes

Which one be church boyfriend now?

Shey the woman na street girl ni fa?

So who converted who?

Ok o.... Kontinu.... 5 Likes













MrPdtech:

fuckerstard:

She for put X for her bum bum too you mean X should fall on her bumbum too you mean X should fall on her bumbum too

lucky999:

That's good but the wife is too hot 3 Likes

I wish u d best of marital life, and I pray your husband find in u all d qualities he ever dreamt of in a wife

dayleke:

Which one be church boyfriend now?

Shey the woman na street girl ni fa?

So who converted who?

Ok o.... Kontinu.... 1 Like

The husband sef!

Awwwww...I love LOVE.Hml to them 1 Like

If she was a beauty queen, there was no how she could have won without bikini dressing. So presently she is even overdressed. The bros marrying her knows what to expect, make una leave am to drink him syrup abeg. Abi is it your n.a.kedness



Meanwhile everything about the venue of the wedding na so so hotel. This hotel, beside that hotel, behind the other hotel in front, abi dem meet for hotel? If she was a beauty queen, there was no how she could have won without bikini dressing. So presently she is even overdressed. The bros marrying her knows what to expect, make una leave am to drink him syrup abeg. Abi is it your n.a.kednessMeanwhile everything about the venue of the wedding na so so hotel. This hotel, beside that hotel, behind the other hotel in front, abi dem meet for hotel? 3 Likes

Congratz to dem.

Na wA with this kind dressing

D guy head, though 1 Like

seunny4lif:

OLODO how my post take concern your miserable life?

Xrated

Pastors self prefer slay queens,nawao 1 Like

Ok dear

Pocohantas look-alike.