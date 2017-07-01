₦airaland Forum

Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by blogreporter: 11:32am
Former Queen of Aso Cristabel Iwuaha is set to walk down the isle with her Church boyfriend John, The ex beauty shared their pre wedding photos on her, and posted how the met, see below!



http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/07/ex-beauty-queen-set-to-wed-her-church.html

2 Likes

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by dingbang(m): 11:35am
See wetin person wife dey wear.. Issorait

15 Likes

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by fuckerstard: 11:36am
She for put X for her bum bum too

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by MrPdtech: 11:37am
If their Pre-wedding pics be like this, na pant and bra she go wear for her wedding...
Like Seriously karashika don fall on this bros

Lalasticlala come and see oo

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by MrPdtech: 11:43am
If their Pre-wedding pics be like this, na pant and bra she go wear for her wedding...
Like Seriously karashika don fall on this bros

2 Likes

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by lucky999: 11:44am
That's good but the wife is too hot
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by vivypretty(f): 11:47am
congrats.
if u love what u r wearing n ur husband to be is not complaining......why r all this nl guyz complaining

5 Likes

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by dayleke(m): 11:47am
Which one be church boyfriend now?
Shey the woman na street girl ni fa?
So who converted who?
Ok o.... Kontinu....

5 Likes

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by itspzpics(m): 11:50am
this op sef





Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by veekid(m): 12:01pm
Who are tbeh?
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by nembuzz: 12:01pm
cheesy
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Solomonudofia(m): 12:02pm
Church boyfriend.... Ok we are waiting for the Club boyfriend...


Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 12:02pm
MrPdtech:
If their Pre-wedding pics be like this, na pant and bra she go wear for her wedding...
Like Seriously karashika don fall on this bros

Lalasticlala come and see oo

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 12:02pm
fuckerstard:
She for put X for her bum bum too
you mean X should fall on her bumbum too
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 12:02pm
lucky999:
That's good but the wife is too hot

3 Likes

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by adadike281(f): 12:03pm
I wish u d best of marital life, and I pray your husband find in u all d qualities he ever dreamt of in a wife
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 12:03pm
dayleke:
Which one be church boyfriend now?
Shey the woman na street girl ni fa?
So who converted who?
Ok o.... Kontinu....

1 Like

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by venai(m): 12:03pm
The husband sef!
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Brownbarbie97(f): 12:04pm
Awwwww...I love LOVE.Hml to them

1 Like

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by hardbody: 12:04pm
MrPdtech:
If their Pre-wedding pics be like this, na pant and bra she go wear for her wedding...
Like Seriously karashika don fall on this bros

Lalasticlala come and see oo

If she was a beauty queen, there was no how she could have won without bikini dressing. So presently she is even overdressed. The bros marrying her knows what to expect, make una leave am to drink him syrup abeg. Abi is it your n.a.kedness

Meanwhile everything about the venue of the wedding na so so hotel. This hotel, beside that hotel, behind the other hotel in front, abi dem meet for hotel?

3 Likes

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 12:04pm
Congratz to dem.
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Naijabams(m): 12:05pm
Na wA with this kind dressing
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Randy89: 12:05pm
cheesy
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Christianwalas(m): 12:05pm
D guy head, though

1 Like

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by MrPdtech: 12:06pm
seunny4lif:
OLODO how my post take concern your miserable life?
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 12:06pm
Xrated
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 12:07pm
Pastors self prefer slay queens,nawao

1 Like

Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by bbbabes: 12:07pm
Ok dear
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by RealHaute: 12:07pm
Pocohantas look-alike. grin
Re: Christabel Iwuala Weds John (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Bisjosh(f): 12:09pm
Christianwalas:
D guy head, though

Thats how their shape of head is over there.

Congrats to the couple
I know this guy cant handle that hottie alone

2 Likes 1 Share

